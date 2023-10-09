Kate Middleton’s hobby that King Charles finds ‘less than satisfying’ as he admitted it was ‘impossible’
Kate's hobby is something her royal father-in-law isn't a fan of as he feels it's 'impossible' to achieve a certain result
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Princess of Wales’ hobby is something that King Charles finds “less than satisfying” as he once admitted it was “impossible” to achieve this with it.
The Royal Family might spend a lot of their time undertaking engagements and overseas tours, but they are also known for their various hobbies. From Queen Camilla’s love of books that sparked the creation of her Reading Room book club, to Prince William’s polo playing and Princess Charlotte’s dancing, they have quite the range of personal passions. However, it seems some royals aren’t as big fans of their nearest and dearest's activities of choice. This includes Kate’s hobby that King Charles finds “less than satisfying”.
Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed by Robert Jobson: £9.23 | Amazon
Released ahead of His Majesty's coronation, royal author Robert Jobson reflects upon King Charles as both a man and as Britain's monarch. He considers his motivations, driving passions and how his values will go on to influence his approach to his reign.
As revealed by the Prince’s Foundation when an exhibition of some of His Majesty’s work went on display in January 2022, the monarch doesn’t seem to be that fond of photography. He explained this himself in a display panel for his watercolours and shared how he felt it was “impossible” to achieve the same effect with photographs.
“I took up painting entirely because I found photography less than satisfying,” he declared candidly. “Quite simply, I experienced an overwhelming urge to express what I saw through the medium of watercolour and to convey that almost ‘inner’ sense of texture which is impossible to achieve via photography.”
Whilst sadly photography doesn’t seem to be King Charles’ favourite past-time, it’s long been known to be Kate’s hobby of choice.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
The future Queen Consort has regularly shared personal photos of Prince George, Charlotte and Louis on social media to mark their birthdays. Queen Camilla has also been captured by Kate in the gardens at her Ray Mill House home for the cover of her guest-edited Country Life edition.
It was also the Princess of Wales behind the camera for the iconic photo of the late Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren and two of her grandchildren with her at Balmoral Castle taken the summer before she passed away. For Kate it seems photography is incredibly “satisfying” and her skills have been admired by professionals over the years too.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Back in 2021, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account shared a picture of Kate holding a camera in the countryside. Photographer Matt Porteous later spoke to Hello! about how the Princess assisted him in getting the perfect shot.
"Catherine is an amazing photographer, we have both shared tips on location and talked about light, settings and styles,” he said. "Catherine has an amazing eye for photos so will always point us in the right direction for light and backdrops. I'm always looking for the best light and will work with this in every scene.”
Since becoming Princess of Wales fans have seen fewer photos taken by her shared on social media, perhaps potentially because she’s now even busier balancing her many royal responsibilities.
However, whenever one is posted it consistently delights fans and although Kate’s hobby is something King Charles doesn’t find “satisfying”, the two royals might well bond over their love of their separate creative activities. It’s also said to have been the Princess of Wales who helped bring together the Waleses, Sussexes and King Charles and Queen Camilla for a family portrait in honour of his 70th birthday that is wonderfully special.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Kate Middleton’s ‘lonely position’ in the Royal Family as ‘outsider’ in ‘uncharted waters’
A royal expert has delved into Princess of Wales' 'lonely position' in the Royal Family as she holds an 'incredibly influential' role
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
How to build a plus size capsule wardrobe according to a size 18 fashion editor
A size 18 fashion editor explains how to build a plus size capsule wardrobe
By Rivkie Baum Published
-
Kate Middleton’s ‘lonely position’ in the Royal Family as ‘outsider’ in ‘uncharted waters’
A royal expert has delved into Princess of Wales' 'lonely position' in the Royal Family as she holds an 'incredibly influential' role
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles is 'building a bridge' to Kate and William's monarchy which will 'shake things up'
King Charles and Queen Camilla 'will rely' on Kate and William more as time goes by, according to a royal expert
By Robyn Morris Published
-
Kate Middleton shows off sporty credentials in navy blue tracksuit and white trainers for latest active outing
The Princess of Wales swapped suits for practical activewear and trainers as she took part in drills and training during her latest engagement
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The deeply personal royal role Princess Charlotte is destined to take on in King Charles’ reign
King Charles reportedly shared his wish for Princess Charlotte during his first engagement after she was born in 2015
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's 'symbol of power' that shows 'she means business' in ‘new era’ of royal role
The Princess of Wales' style has shifted and she's apparently showcasing her 'confidence' as she prepares for her future role as Queen Consort
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William could be ‘kicking himself’ over schedule ‘clash’ after Kate made ‘right decision’
According to a royal expert Prince William could be ‘kicking himself’ as he will be missing out on one important moment to be there for another
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Honestly, we really want a pair of King Charles's cool transparent sunglasses for ourselves
We kind of want to copy King Charles's cool transparent sunglasses
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
We're obsessed with these pictures of young King Charles in his 'action' man era
These snaps of King Charles in his 'action' man era might just surprise you as he put his history-making skill to the test...
By Emma Shacklock Published