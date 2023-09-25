Kate Middleton and Prince William have ‘closed their minds’ to possibility of fixing rift with Sussexes soon - ‘happy families is not a game that everyone can play’

Kate and Prince William have reportedly ’decided to get on with their lives’ after the Princess initially ‘believed the rift could be fixed’

Kate and Prince William have reportedly ‘closed their minds’ to fixing "rift" imminently. Seen here are the couple during their visit to We Are Farming Minds
(Image credit: Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)
Kate and Prince William have “closed their minds” to the possibility of fixing their reported rift with Sussexes soon, according to a royal expert. 

So far this year the Prince and Princess of Wales have only reunited with Prince Harry once - at King Charles’ coronation, which he attended solo before returning to his and Meghan’s Santa Barbara home. The Waleses and Sussexes have been surrounded by reports of a “rift” for quite some time and the release of Prince Harry’s Spare memoir sparked further speculation. However, it's been suggested by former royal correspondent Jennie Bond that Kate and Prince William have “closed their minds” to the possibility of healing things in the “foreseeable future”. 

Getting candid with OK!, Jennie expressed her belief that the future Queen Consort initially thought the rift could be “fixed” but that, sadly, “it didn’t work”, despite her reported efforts. 

Prince Harry and Prince William during the unveiling of a statue of Princess Diana

(Image credit: Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“When you come from a happy, united family – as Catherine does – it’s incredibly hard to understand how people can become estranged,” the expert claimed. I think she believed the rift could be fixed and, after Prince Philip’s funeral, we saw her talking with Harry and obviously encouraging William to do the same. But we now know that it didn’t work.”

She went on to allege that far from reconciling, “William and Harry had a blazing row right after the funeral” and that “there comes a point when you just have to accept that happy families [is] not a game that everyone can play”.

Reflecting on how the Princess of Wales might’ve reacted to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s revelations in recent years, Jennie speculated that she would likely have been ‘hurt’. Despite this, the royal expert suggested that Kate and Prince William are a “team” and have supported each other through everything and are apparently focused on the present.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales accompanied by Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, proceed to greet well-wishers outside Windsor Castle

(Image credit: photo by Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images)
“Catherine has been hurt and insulted by things that Harry and Meghan have said, but she and William are a very strong team, and I suspect that, together, they’ve come to the conclusion that the rift with Harry cannot be fixed in the foreseeable future,” Jennie claimed, “They’ve closed their minds to that possibility and decided to get on with their lives."

She went on to reflect that the Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has a strong foundation of friendship. According to Jennie, this would likely have been invaluable when it came to Kate supporting Prince William in dealing with the “loss of his wingman” brother. 

“There are so few people that members of the royal family can turn to for advice, comfort or just to let off steam with,” Jennie said. “I’m sure that William and Catherine are a great support to one another and that Catherine is the most incredible source of encouragement for William.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a service to commemorate the life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

She continued, “The marriage is founded on an enduring friendship and I’m sure William has called on the strength of that friendship to help him come to terms with the loss of his wingman”.

It’s not known when the Wales and Sussex families will next reunite publicly. Though it’s always possible the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children could spend Christmas with the Royal Family for the first time since 2018 this December.

