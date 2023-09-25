Crown Princess Mary’s crisp white shirt, sapphire blue wide-leg trousers and subtle waist belt is officially one of the most wearable royal looks!
Crown Princess Mary’s crisp white shirt, sapphire blue wide-leg trousers and subtle waist belt is officially one of her most wearable royal looks.
- The Crown Princess of Denmark has showcased the very versatile combination of a white shirt and wide-leg trousers with a beautiful outfit in Copenhagen.
- She chose a combination of white and blue with taupe accessories and this look is something fans could easily emulate at home.
In recent days Crown Princess Mary’s gothic floral dress and midnight blue evening gown with a sentimental tiara wowed during a visit to Sweden for King Carl XVI Gustaf’s Golden Jubilee. However, it’s not just formal looks that the senior royal excels at and Crown Princess Mary’s day-to-day wardrobe for engagements is every bit as stunning. Stepping out to meet France’s Minister for Education and Youth, Gabriel Attal, in Copenhagen on 22nd September she showcased her fair for versatile dressing with a look that’s just as elegant as it is simple to emulate at home.
Crown Princess Mary’s crisp white shirt was an incredible silk piece from The Fold London. Instead of a button-up design and collar, this gorgeous shirt featured a v-neckline with a central section sweeping down the front of the shirt. The long sleeves were perfect for an autumnal day and finished in simple cuffs for a wonderful tailored feel. The Princess had previously worn the same blouse in May, as captured in a lovely picture shared by the Royal House of Denmark.
The senior royal continued the smart yet wearable theme with her sapphire blue wide-leg trousers. Echoing the front of the shirt, these bold trousers had a number of pleats falling dramatically down the front, creating almost skirt-like volume. Crown Princess Mary’s vibrant choice of colour was particularly stunning and was a similar shade to the UK’s Queen Camilla’s bold blue wide-leg jumpsuit worn back in June.
This pop of colour worked beautifully with the neutral tone of Crown Princess Mary’s crisp white shirt and she finished off the look with a subtle slim waist belt. The taupe colour broke up the blue and white of the rest of the outfit, but without being too much. It featured a round buckle and the soft brown-grey shade seemed to match the Princess’ pointed toe shoes which are only slightly visible in photos taken from the occasion.
Crown Princess Mary’s long brunette tresses were styled straight with a slight blow-dry flick at the ends for some movement and texture. Her loose hairstyle echoed the smart-yet-versatile outfit which might have been worn for an engagement but would work equally well as a tailored date night or evening out look.
Get Crown Princess Mary's look
RRP: £29.50 ($36) | Put an even more wearable twist on Crown Princess Mary's crisp white shirt and blue trousers combination with these drawstring crepe trousers. Whilst they might not have belt loops, they have a similarly vibrant colour and are easy to throw on with your favourite autumn jumpers as well as shirts.
RRP: £89 ($108) | This beautiful blouse features a ruffle collar, gathering details and smart cuffs. The pin tucks add an extra element to this classic piece and it can be paired with so much in your wardrobe that this might just become your new go-to shirt.
