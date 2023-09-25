Crown Princess Mary’s crisp white shirt, sapphire blue wide-leg trousers and subtle waist belt is officially one of the most wearable royal looks!

Crown Princess Mary’s crisp white shirt seen in Copenhagen. Seen here is the Crown Princess at the Womenomics on May , 2023
(Image credit: Photo by Ole Jensen/Getty Images)
Crown Princess Mary’s crisp white shirt, sapphire blue wide-leg trousers and subtle waist belt is officially one of her most wearable royal looks. 

In recent days Crown Princess Mary’s gothic floral dress and midnight blue evening gown with a sentimental tiara wowed during a visit to Sweden for King Carl XVI Gustaf’s Golden Jubilee. However, it’s not just formal looks that the senior royal excels at and Crown Princess Mary’s day-to-day wardrobe for engagements is every bit as stunning. Stepping out to meet France’s Minister for Education and Youth, Gabriel Attal, in Copenhagen on 22nd September she showcased her fair for versatile dressing with a look that’s just as elegant as it is simple to emulate at home.

Crown Princess Mary’s crisp white shirt was an incredible silk piece from The Fold London. Instead of a button-up design and collar, this gorgeous shirt featured a v-neckline with a central section sweeping down the front of the shirt. The long sleeves were perfect for an autumnal day and finished in simple cuffs for a wonderful tailored feel. The Princess had previously worn the same blouse in May, as captured in a lovely picture shared by the Royal House of Denmark.

The senior royal continued the smart yet wearable theme with her sapphire blue wide-leg trousers. Echoing the front of the shirt, these bold trousers had a number of pleats falling dramatically down the front, creating almost skirt-like volume. Crown Princess Mary’s vibrant choice of colour was particularly stunning and was a similar shade to the UK’s Queen Camilla’s bold blue wide-leg jumpsuit worn back in June.

This pop of colour worked beautifully with the neutral tone of Crown Princess Mary’s crisp white shirt and she finished off the look with a subtle slim waist belt. The taupe colour broke up the blue and white of the rest of the outfit, but without being too much. It featured a round buckle and the soft brown-grey shade seemed to match the Princess’ pointed toe shoes which are only slightly visible in photos taken from the occasion.

Crown Princess Mary’s long brunette tresses were styled straight with a slight blow-dry flick at the ends for some movement and texture. Her loose hairstyle echoed the smart-yet-versatile outfit which might have been worn for an engagement but would work equally well as a tailored date night or evening out look. 

Get Crown Princess Mary's look

Crepe Drawstring Wide Leg Trousers
Crepe Drawstring Wide Leg Trousers

RRP: £29.50 ($36) | Put an even more wearable twist on Crown Princess Mary's crisp white shirt and blue trousers combination with these drawstring crepe trousers. Whilst they might not have belt loops, they have a similarly vibrant colour and are easy to throw on with your favourite autumn jumpers as well as shirts.

Baukjen Imken Pintuck Shirt, Pure White
Baukjen Imken Pintuck Shirt

RRP: £89 ($108) | This beautiful blouse features a ruffle collar, gathering details and smart cuffs. The pin tucks add an extra element to this classic piece and it can be paired with so much in your wardrobe that this might just become your new go-to shirt.

Bowery Blouse Ivory Stretch Silk
Bowery Blouse Ivory Stretch Silk

RRP: £275 ($336) | Crown Princess Mary's crisp white shirt from The Fold London is made from ivory silk marocain. It features a concealed button front and an elegant v-neckline, with a slightly-raised shawl collar for that gorgeous sweeping effect.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

