Kate Middleton's bobble hat and matching waterproof coat created one of her cosiest looks ever
Kate's cosy staples are inspiring us as the weather gets chilly
Kate Middleton knows how to keep warm in style throughout autumn, pairing a fun navy bobble hat with a matching waterproof jacket in a throwback look from 2021.
All throughout summer, we relied on Kate Middleton's go-to straw sunhat and her stunning tortoise shell sunglasses to keep ourselves protected from the sun's UV rays. And now the cooler months are here, it's time to replace those staples with autumn-ready alternatives and Kate's got us covered with those too.
In an Instagram video posted back in 2021, Kate checked in with royal fans while on a walk in a sprawling green field. The sky was overcast and the grass looked as though it was covered in frost. But Kate kept herself cosy in a quilted navy raincoat from Barbour and a matching knitted hat with an oversized navy pom-pom on its top.
The style is undoubtedly one of the best winter hats out there, with it's chic look perfectly balancing country-chic and youthful fun elements to create a wearable, stylish hat - the whole look is a masterclass in how to wear a beanie.
Shop Kate Middleton's Look
While Kate Middleton's Barbour jacket is an older style and is now discontinued, there are still a number of similar Barbour styles on the market. We love the classic and timeless look of the Annandale Quilted Jacket which looks very similar to Kate's 2021 style.
This quilted jacket from Amazon is a great lookalike for Kate's Barbour style, boasting the same navy colour, quilted fabric and front zip detail. We love the country-chic look of the front pockets and the sweet flower detail on the zipper is an adorable touch.
The warm quilted jacket is just one of Kate's many autumn coats that she relies on to keep her warm in the cooler months.
The quilted style is one she's a huge fan of, especially for more casual engagements, and she's stepped out in a variety of different quilted pieces over the years, our favourite being her cosy tartan Burberry jacket that she paired with some flattering bootcut jeans and a stunning blown out hairstyle.
For more formal outings, it's the longline tailored coat that Kate gravitates towards. She again owns numerous different tailored coats in all sorts of colours and patterns, with her olive green coat, which she styled with knee high boots, and her camel-coloured Max&Co piece which we found an M&S lookalike for, being our two standout favourites.
When it comes to Kate's Barbour jacket and pom-pom hat combination, we're styling the outfit with a cosy knitted jumper and pair of skinny jeans, finishing off the look with either a pair of stylish white trainers like Kate's go-to pair of Veja Esplars, or with some suede boots for an added autumn-ready flair.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
