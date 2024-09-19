Kate Middleton's relaxed bootcut jeans and cosy Burberry jacket made the dream blend of chic and outdoorsy
The Princess of Wales's Burberry coat, jeans and boots are still giving us outfit inspiration for autumn walks
It's not often we see the Princess of Wales in a truly casual ensemble, so when she does dress down, we're paying attention - especially when the outfit involves versatile jeans and comfortable boots.
Cooler temperatures are just around the corner, so we're quickly gathering stylish autumn capsule wardrobe inspiration to see us through. Back in November 2023 on a visit to Moray, Scotland, Kate Middleton sported a practical yet chic seasonal look that we're desperate to channel over the next few months.
Offering warmth, comfort, and serious style points, her look is endlessly versatile - and just as chic almost a year on from when she wore it. And although Princess Catherine often wears premium brands, this is an outfit that can be recreated without spending a fortune.
Opting for the same seasonal colour palette, the Prince and Princess of Wales have sold us on khaki green jackets and brown footwear combinations for chilly weather.
Shop Kate's look
You can find Kate's exact Burberry jacket on eBay for £495, but if you want to spend slightly less on an autumn coat without compromising on quality, there's no going wrong with Barbour. The British clothing brand is another favourite of the Princess of Wales, so you can be sure it comes with her seal of approval.
More interesting than a straight cut but not as statement as a full flare, bootcut jeans are the ideal flattering style for any occasion. This affordable M&S pair has a similar cut to Kate's and can be paired with anything and everything in your capsule wardrobe.
Kate's exact boots are the Thea Chelsea boots from Reiss, but the brand no longer stocks the brown colourway. However, you can still purchase the same silhouette in black, which is just as chic. If you prefer the chocolate hue and want to opt for a cheaper pair of boots, New Look has an extremely similar pair for less than £33.
If there's anyone who knows how to make a comfortable and practical outfit look sophisticated, it's Kate Middleton. She proves that the simple combination of comfortable jeans, a cosy coat and some timeless Chelsea boots is all you need to look your best this season.
Although it can be tempting to follow the 2024 fashion colour trends, earthy neutrals and classic patterns - as seen in the Princess of Wales' checked jacket - will always work for autumn and winter wear when you want an outfit that is unique but timeless.
The best part is that each element of her look can be mixed and matched with the rest of your wardrobe for countless outfit formulas. Wear your Chelsea boots with a woollen skirt and tights for added warmth, or copy Kate's style further by layering your quilted coat with a chunky turtleneck.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
-
-
Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter - What happened to Aundria Bowman?
Netflix's Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter has got viewers hooked
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Cleaning expert reveals her foolproof method for repurposing used candle jars – no boiling water required
This effortless hack will clean and repurpose your used candle jars, just in time for cosy candle season
By Emily Smith Published
-
Amal Clooney's minimalist outfit exudes elegance - and makes mastering early autumn style so easy
These are the elevated basics everyone needs in their wardrobe
By Caroline Parr Published
-
If you like chocolate brown you'll love these & Other Stories slingbacks - they're an uncanny match for the trending YSL patent pumps
These heels are perfect for elevating a sleek tailored blazer and denim jeans
By Molly Smith Published
-
TU at Sainsbury's Multiway Soft Cup Balcony Bra Review: "brilliantly versatile and comfy to wear all day"
The multiway bra is great for any occasion and flatters from all angles
By Matilda Stanley Published
-
Gillian Anderson's canary yellow A-line dress is giving us the urge to add a sunny pop of colour to every September outfit
We love taking style tips from Gillian - and her sunny yellow dress is so dreamy
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
So there is such a thing as the perfect autumn outfit - Jennifer Aniston's tartan mini dress and knee high boots will never let you down
She proved plaid prints aren't just for shirts and pyjamas
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Bravissimo Millie Balcony Bra Review: "A great all-rounder that's especially good under square-cut necklines"
This bra offers great support and creates an uplifted, rounded shape for a more youthful appearance
By Julie Player Published
-
Rachel Stevens just wore the most elevated frilled blouse that’s perfect for autumn styling - and it’s available to buy now from M&S
Wearing one of this seasons most prominent trends - ruffles - she pairs the fabulous frill-detailed blouse with cropped jeans and brown YSL slingbacks.
By Molly Smith Published
-
This chic high street clutch bag looks just like the Bottega Veneta Pouch - and it's less than £100
Save over £1300 with this stylish high street designer alternative
By Katherine Sidnell Published