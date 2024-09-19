Kate Middleton's relaxed bootcut jeans and cosy Burberry jacket made the dream blend of chic and outdoorsy

It's not often we see the Princess of Wales in a truly casual ensemble, so when she does dress down, we're paying attention - especially when the outfit involves versatile jeans and comfortable boots.

Cooler temperatures are just around the corner, so we're quickly gathering stylish autumn capsule wardrobe inspiration to see us through. Back in November 2023 on a visit to Moray, Scotland, Kate Middleton sported a practical yet chic seasonal look that we're desperate to channel over the next few months.

Offering warmth, comfort, and serious style points, her look is endlessly versatile - and just as chic almost a year on from when she wore it. And although Princess Catherine often wears premium brands, this is an outfit that can be recreated without spending a fortune.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Opting for the same seasonal colour palette, the Prince and Princess of Wales have sold us on khaki green jackets and brown footwear combinations for chilly weather.

Shop Kate's look

If there's anyone who knows how to make a comfortable and practical outfit look sophisticated, it's Kate Middleton. She proves that the simple combination of comfortable jeans, a cosy coat and some timeless Chelsea boots is all you need to look your best this season.

Although it can be tempting to follow the 2024 fashion colour trends, earthy neutrals and classic patterns - as seen in the Princess of Wales' checked jacket - will always work for autumn and winter wear when you want an outfit that is unique but timeless.

The best part is that each element of her look can be mixed and matched with the rest of your wardrobe for countless outfit formulas. Wear your Chelsea boots with a woollen skirt and tights for added warmth, or copy Kate's style further by layering your quilted coat with a chunky turtleneck.