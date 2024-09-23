This M&S tailored coat looks just like Kate Middleton’s go-to autumn style and costs less than £70

M&S have released a stunning new longline tailored coat and it looks just like Kate Middleton’s staple autumn jacket - we're snapping up the designer lookalike before it sells out.

When it comes to finding autumn style inspiration, there's a whole host of celebrities we can turn to. There's Davina McCall whose found the chicest way to wear double denim this season and we've got all the boot inspiration we need from Pippa Middleton who stepped out in the perfect alternative to wellies.

But when it comes to autumnal fashion, no one does it quite like Kate Middleton. The royal's style is unmatched no matter the season but she really comes into her own during autumn with power suits, expertly layered looks, and chic waterproof jackets levelling up her style.

But while we love all of her looks, it's true that we can't afford all of them. That's why we were so excited when we stumbled across a stunning M&S coat that looks just like Kate Middleton's autumn staple of a camel-coloured, longline tailored midi coat.

The style is one Kate goes back to time and time again. She has numerous longline coats in her wardrobe, our favourite being her stunning Max&Co piece, but the neutral camel-tone seems to be her favourite as she owns a few similar designer styles and pairs them with a variety of looks.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Kate Middleton's Lookalike Coat

EXACT MATCH Max&Co Longrun Wool Coat £540 at Max&Co Cut to a flattering and cosy midi-length, this coat from Max&Co is a staple style of Kate Middleton's. Paired effortlessly with tailored suits, sleek skinny jeans, and business-chic dresses, it's super versatile and easy-to-wear thanks to its softly structured silhouette. Crafted from wool, it keeps you warm as well as looking stylish and the colour is a super easy-to-style neutral that allows it to pair with anything you already own. M&S Single Breasted Longline Tailored Coat £69 at M&S Cut to the same midi length and featuring the same crisp lapels, deep pockets and softly structured silhouette, this M&S longline coat looks just like Kate Middleton's designer piece. While it's not made of wool like her style is, the camel-coloured fabric is uncannily similar and for £69 instead of £540, we can let that one difference slide!

Shoppers are already raving about the M&S coat and despite it just being released, it's already received a number of reviews and boasts an impressive 4.4 stars out of 5 online. All that to say, it's definitely going to sell out soon and we're not waiting around to miss out on this one.

One customer said of the coat, "It's very good quality. It's also lined which is brilliant. It's a very good length and will be ideal with boots, trainers and trousers and jeans. I've tried all these with the coat. Very pleased!"

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another added, "Lovely coat, looks very smart . Good fit and looks dressy too. Colour goes with everything. Warm for autumn & winter. Looks more expensive than it is."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The style is also incredibly similar to Kate's full-length camel coat from the designer Massimo Dutti, making it even more of a steal! The pieces are just two of Kate's from her huge collection of camel-coloured tailored coats and it's clear to see where her love for the style comes from when you look at the incredibly versatile style of outfits she pairs with them.

We've seen her pair her neutral coats with a simple black turtle neck and tailored trousers, then, for her next engagement, she will use the style to tone down a brilliantly bright orange dress. And we still can't stop thinking about when she went all out in a head-to-toe camel-toned look with her Max&Co coat finishing off the outfit perfectly.

The neutral colour makes the style the perfect versatile jacket for autumn and we can see the M&S lookalike piece becoming a staple in our autumn capsule wardrobes and beyond too.