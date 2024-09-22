Pippa Middleton's chic wet-weather boots are the elevated alternative to wellies we're investing in this season

Take on the wet autumn weather in style with Pippa Middleton's chic alternative to wellies that are impossibly stylish and easy to wear.

When autumn comes back around each year, it's a delight to swap out the loose and floating silhouettes we loved in summer for cosier autumn capsule wardrobe staples.

But there comes a time when we do have to leave the house and then the rain doesn't seem so cosy, does it? Rain is a tricky weather to dress for. You don't want to step out in your staple suede boots and ruin the gorgeous fabric and if you're just running to the shops, pulling on a pair of knee-high leather boots feels just a tad over the top. What we need is a stylish pair of welly-like boots that we can wear day-to-day and that will be easier to style than an actual pair of wellies.

Well, look no further than Pippa Middleton for the perfect footwear inspiration. In a series of snaps taken by celebrity photographer David Loftus back in 2021, Pippa perfectly balanced practicality with style when she stepped out in a pair of wet-weather boots by the brand Dubarry, which is a favourite brand of Princess Anne's. In fact, Anne just recently stepped out in a pair of Dubarry boots, styling them in a way not totally unlike Pippa's 2021 outfit, proving the footwear's timeless and classic appeal.

Pippa Middleton Matthews @Dubarry_com boots https://t.co/dgBDEvY6v0 pic.twitter.com/crLg93qBd1October 31, 2021

Shop Pippa Middleton's Boots

EXACT MATCH Dubarry Kildare Ladies Country Boot £329 at Dubarry of Ireland Made of Dubarry's DryFast-DrySoft breathable leather and treated with GORE-TEX Product Technology, these boots are the perfect waterproof style to wear throughout autumn. With a mid-height silhouette, the country boot is a chic and practical addition to any autumn shoe rotation, bringing a warm dose of rich brown tones to any outfit to give a cosy-chic and elevated casual look even if it is chucking it down with rain. Rydale Ladies Mid Calf Country Boots £94.99 at Amazon With a mid-calf style, regular fit and easy pull-on style, these boots from Rydale are comfortable and practical as well as stylish. Made of a strong, sturdy, waterproof and incredibly hard-wearing leather with a robust treaded sole, they're great for keeping your feet warm and dry just like Pippa's style. They're also available in black and navy if those colours are more in keeping with the rest of your wardrobe. Dubarry Foxrock Apres-Ski Faux Fur Lined Boots £299 at John Lewis A more recent release from Dubarry, these fur-lined ankle boots are a fun, contemporary take on Pippa's more refined style. We love the cosy look of the faux fur, with the supple leather fabric keeping the rest of these boots waterproof and perfect to wear during autumn storms. The low heel and chic ankle-height silhouette make for a wearable everyday staple that's still got a super luxurious feel.

The 'Country Boot' from Dubarry is a super chic alternative to wellies that will keep your feet cosy, dry and warm all throughout autumn. The warm brown tones are perfect for the season, with the pull-on waterproof style being super easy to wear alongside any of your wardrobe staples.

We love Pippa's laid-back styling here, with a versatile pair of black skinny jeans working as a great base for all of her autumn looks in the shoot.

While two of her looks were super simple, with just a black fleece and matching black coat creating two monochrome styles, the standout outfit was undoubtedly her oversized knitted jumper and scarf combination.

The warm-toned brown knitwear worked brilliantly alongside the practical boots, with the pop of colour offered by the scarf bringing in some fun added texture. Her fingerless gloves were a great accessory too, adding a chic and cosy touch to tie the whole look together brilliantly.