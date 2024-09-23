Davina McCall's take on cowboy-inspired fashion is surprisingly wearable - we love the double denim look and her sleek cowboy boots are stunning

We've fallen in love with Davina McCall's double denim look that highlights the more wearable side of the trending western-inspired look - her cowboy boots are a stylish must-have for rainy autumn days.

Western-inspired fashion is everywhere right now. There's no question as to why. As well as the style being effortlessly cool, it's perfect for autumn, with its love for seasonal staples like flattering denim jeans and comfortable suede boots making it easy to take part in and pull off.

While there's a whole host of inspiration out there to help you put together a cowboy-worthy look, Davina McCall's casual-chic take on the trend is by far our favourite.

The presenter looked stunning in a double denim look over on Instagram, pairing a light-wash, fitted denim shirt with a pair of matching bootcut jeans, both from Mint Velvet and both, unfortunately, sold out.

The matching denim tones created a sleek and elevated look. With a few simple styling tricks, like doing the shirt buttons all the way up to the collar and tucking in the hem to make the shirt more form-fitting, the silhouette better flattered Davina's frame and created a crisp and streamline look.

Her point-toe cowboy boots leaned into the trending style, with their simple black leather fabric and block heel keeping them firmly in the realm of wearable. They're a great, elevated basic that can level up any autumn capsule wardrobe this season with ease and we love the sleek, elevated feel they bring to this look.

A post shared by Davina McCall (@davinamccall) A photo posted by on

Shop Davina McCall's Look

Mint Velvet Indigo Blue Denim Fitted Shirt Was £89, Now £59 at Mint Velvet Cut to a fitted silhouette, this denim shirt from Mint Velvet is always going to be flattering, no matter how you style it. With a crisp and classic collar, darted front, and long sleeves, it's an elevated basic that will look great with jeans, tailored trousers, or a midi skirt. Mint Velvet Light Indigo Wide Jeans £99 at Mint Velvet Designed in conjunction with their Blue Denim Fitted Shirt, these Mint Velvet jeans are the perfect pair to recreate Davina's monochrome denim look with. Perfectly matching the denim tone of the shirt, with a flattering high-rise waist and wide leg shape, go all in with the double denim, keep the shirt untucked with a casual t-shirt layered underneath, or wear the jeans on their own with a cosy knitted jumper on those colder days. Steve Madden Dollie Boot £176 at Revolve Made from sleek black leather with tonal western-inspired stitching decorating the toe, foot and ankle, these boots are a subtle and super wearable cowboy boot style. Easy to pull on with their grip tabs, easy to walk in with their comfortable block heel, and easy to style thanks to their simple all-black look, these are a staple autumn boot.

While a shining, straightened hairstyle would have worked with the sleek outfit, Davina instead leaned into a more casual look with a stunning waved, blow-out style that brought some lovely texture into look.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For makeup, she kept things minimal with a pink-toned blush and matching sheer rose lip bringing some colour to her skin.

With the long-sleeved shirt and buttoned up collar, there was no need for jewellery and her voluminous hairstyle meant that, if she was wearing earrings, we couldn't see them! But, if you did want to add a pair of earrings to this look, we'd let the monochromatic double denim do all the talking and keep things simple with just some small hoops adding a subtle shimmer.