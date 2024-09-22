Kate Middleton’s practical raincoat and Veja trainers combination is the perfect casual look for rainy autumn days

Keeping things practical in the rainy autumn weather, Kate Middleton stepped out in a chic raincoat and her staple pair of Veja trainers during a royal engagement last year - and it's still our favourite low-key outfit from her!

Autumn often calls for more practicality than style from our autumn capsule wardrobes, with the wet and windy weather demanding warmth and cosiness from our clothes. But, as Kate Middleton proved with a laid-back look in 2023, we can still look chic when dressing appropriately for the weather.

With her brunette tresses secured in an elegant low bun, Kate stepped out to visit the RNLI lifeboat Station at St Davids last year in a pair of flattering, washed black cargo-style trousers and a white crew neck t-shirt. Layering up to face the falling rain, she threw on a practical raincoat from the designer Troy London that she's worn a few times over the years - sometimes even during the summer thanks to the UK's unpredictable weather!

The chic waterproof coat is easily one of the best waterproof jackets on the market. It features a tie waist detail, deep pockets and a hood, making it the perfect piece to carry you through autumn in style. We love the neutral beige colour that paired perfectly with Kate's black and white outfit and would go with numerous other shades too.

Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Shop Kate Middleton's raincoat

EXACT MATCH Troy London Wax Parka £320 at Troy London This lightweight coat is made from 100% cotton milled in England with a dry wax finish. A black sports-luxe lining provides fully waterproof protection and brings an urban appeal to this casual but elegant coat. Troy London recommends sizing up if you are between sizes in this coat. Regatta Broadia Waterproof Hooded Raincoat £70 at M&S In a stunning neutral beige tone that'll pair easily with everything in your wardrobe, this raincoat from Regatta is warm, lightweight and waterproof. With a faux fur lining in the hood for extra cosiness, you'll be kept extra warm thanks to the Thermoguard insulation and two handy patch pockets. Boden Wells Waterproof Coat £155 at John Lewis Made from a sturdy and fully waterproof cotton-blend fabric, this waterproof from Boden goes one step further to keep you dry with cinch-able cuffs, taped seams, and an enveloping hood. In a stunning neutral shade, the simple design makes it super easy to wear and style, with the pink detailings bringing some fun to any outfit.

The Princess of Wales continued to maintain a beautiful balance between practicality and style with her footwear choice. Leaning into the casual feel of her look, she finished off the outfit with her go-to pair of Veja trainers, with their leather fabric and sturdy flat soles making for the perfect footwear on wetter days. While we love a suede boot in the autumn, there's no denying that a pair of classic white trainers are a staple we'll always gravitate towards.

With the classic ‘V’ in a shade of metallic gold on the side, these white Vejas added another subtle tone and a touch of fun into the senior royal’s otherwise neutral outfit. If the shining detail isn't your style, you'll love Veja's latest autumn release that will elevate all your outfits this season.

Accessorising her look, Kate kept it simple and added a simple pair of hoop earrings as her only jewellery. The stunning £60 gold vermeil Spells of Love hoop earrings were a great choice, with their twist detail bringing a contemporary update on the classic gold hoop. Plus, the brand Spells of Love was established in Wales, where Kate was visiting, making them all the more poignant a choice.

Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Shop Kate Middleton's Look

EXACT MATCH Veja Esplar Leather White Platine £120 at Veja These stylish trainers feature a classic lace-up design and a stunning metallic detail. Pair with jeans, trousers or dresses for a chic off-duty look that works wonderfully in this transitional summer-autumn time. EXACT MATCH Spells of Love Medium Twist Hoops £60 at Spells of Love Available to pre-order now, with the handmade design taking up to 12 weeks to be made-to-order, these twist hoops come in gold vermeil, rose gold vermeil and sterling silver. Putting a fabulous twist on classic hoop earrings, these would make a subtle statement paired with so many outfits. Petit Moments Limelight Hoops £37 at Revolve A wearable 4cm hoop, these earrings from Revolve are a great lookalike for Kate Middleton's stunning twisted hoop earrings. Mde from gold-toned metal with the same twisting features, they're a great elevated piece of jewellery to add some subtle, understated shine to any look.

We love this look from Kate, mainly because it's so wearable. We love it when she steps out in more low-key styles that we can easily recreate at home.

With just a pair of gold hoops and a raincoat, we can get her enviable style and wear it wherever we like! Paired with your choice or black trousers or skinny jeans and finished with some versatile white trainers, taking on the autumn weather is a breeze in this look.