Kate Middleton's favourite trainer brand Veja have just released the perfect white sneakers for autumn - their chic pop of colour will elevate all your looks this season

We've long relied on Kate Middleton's favourite white Veja trainers to finish our outfits with a chic, stylish flourish and the brand has just released two new colourways of their iconic sneaker designs that are perfect for autumn.

We're always looking for ways to incorporate Kate Middleton's timeless and chic style into our autumn capsule wardrobes, looking to her many stunning looks for outfit inspiration. Of course, some of her more regal looks don't have a place in our day-to-day, but styles like her relaxed bootcut jeans and cosy Burberry jacket make for the ideal outfits to elevate our everyday looks.

But the easiest way we emulate her chic style is by wearing her favourite Veja trainers. The royal has many pairs of stylish white trainers, but the Veja Esplars have long been a staple for Kate, with her being spotted in them both during royal engagements and when off-duty.

Her tried and trusted pair are mostly white, making them easy to wear and style with a variety of outfits, and feature stunning rose gold detailing to add some subtle shimmer to her looks. But Veja has just released two new colourways for two of their classic styles, the V-90 Sneaker and the Campo Sneaker, and we can see them becoming Kate's new go-tos for the autumn months.

Shop Veja Trainers

Veja Esplar Leather White Platine Trainers £109 at Veja There's no question as to why Kate Middleton loves these Veja trainers. With a sleek design, they're super easy to wear and look impossibly chic paired with anything in your wardrobe. They bring a casual vibe with a touch of rose gold glamour, with the sleek silhouette and comfortable design making them the perfect all-rounder shoe. Veja V-90 Sneaker £169 at Revolve With Veja's classic lace-up front and perforated toe, these V-90 sneakers remain the easy-to-wear staple that Kate Middleton loves to wear, just with a chunkier sole and more padding around the ankle. With burgundy details replacing the golden V logos, you get a pop of warm colour and soft texture that will add an autumn-ready feel to any laid-back look. Veja Campo Sneaker £150 at Revolve Veja's Campo Sneaker has a slightly sleeker look than their V-90 style, with a thinner, less chunky sole and lighter padding making up its silhouette to give a similar feel to Kate's Esplars. We love the deep, rich green details on this newest release of the style, with the bold and bright colour bringing a beautiful and autumn-ready feel to the white trainers.

When it comes to styling the Veja trainers, forget about their colourful detail and treat them as just another pair of white trainers. Their details don't have to be a statement which is what makes them so great. However, you can lean into the colours to create a chic and sleek look.

Pair them with some flattering jeans and a soft knit like the viral Sezane Gaspard cardigan, highlighting your sneaker's burgundy or green accents by opting for a matching shade with the knitwear.

You can lean even further into the colours too, taking inspiration from Louise Redknapp's monochrome jumper and coat look to incorporate the accented colours even further into your style with matching outerwear too.

We also love the idea of matching your manicure to the footwear staple, with the burgundy pair especially playing into the deep red autumn nail colour we all love to wear in the cooler months.