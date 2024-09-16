Louise Redknapp’s red jumper and matching tailored coat cements monochrome dressing as autumn’s hottest trend
We're taking style notes from Louise Redknapp who just stepped out in a red jumper and matching longline coat
Louise Redknapp has us shopping red pieces for autumn after stepping out in a cosy red jumper and matching tailored coat - her monochrome styling is the perfect way to elevate casual looks this season.
If celebrity fashion is doing one thing this autumn, it's convincing us to inject some bright and bold colour into our outfits. From Jo Whiley’s striped knit jumper to Gabby Logan's vibrant orange suit, there's plenty of ways to sprinkle colour into an outfit no matter the occasion and now Louise Redknapp has brought yet more inspiration to the table.
Taking to Instagram to mark the release of her collaboration with high-street brand Peacocks, Louise looked stunning in a red crew neck jumper and matching red longline coat from her collection, styling the bright pieces with a pair of wide-leg jeans and some point-toe boots.
Shop Louise Redknapp's Look
EXACT MATCH
Part of Louise's collaboration with Peacocks, this longline 'dad' coat is a stunning piece that will see you through autumn and winter in style. With elongated long sleeves that give a relaxed slouchy look, a collared neckline, and timeless double breast, throwing it on over any casual outfit will give an instantly elevated and stylish look. Plus, it's machine washable which makes it one of the more practical coats out there on the market!
If you loved the chic, formal look of blazers through the warmer months, this tailored longline coat will become your autumn go-to. With a structured open lapel collar, sleek fitted silhouette, and smart double breast with contrasting black buttons, it adds a put-together feel to any outfit. The statement-making red tone is simply stunning. Bold and bright, it's time to stand out from the crowd.
The relaxed, oversized fit of this longline coat from Anthropologie brings a super cosy take on the tailored coat look. The long length, side slant pockets and structured collar may be staples of the coat style, but we love this slouchy update with the tie belt detailing. Perfect for those days you want to be comfortable but also look put-together, we can see this coat becoming a staple piece in every wardrobe.
EXACT MATCH
A basic wardrobe essential, this crew neck jumper comes in a variety of colours, with Louise's bold red being the perfect tone to match with her red coat. We love how versatile this jumper is thanks to its fresh plain red knitted fabric, with the simple silhouette making it easy to style with either your go-to jeans or a pair of smart tailored trousers.
Made from 100% cotton, this super soft knitted jumper is the perfect piece to bring some colour to any autumnal look this season. Featuring a midweight knit texture with ribbed trim detailings, it's easily dressed up as well as down, with a sweet button detailing at left shoulder adding some interest to the plain, relaxed piece.
Simple and sleek, this 100% cotton sweatshirt from Mango is easy to style and is super versatile too, as well as being bright and bold. With a straight design, simple rounded neck, long sleeves with elastic cuffs, and an elasticated hem, you'll be cosy and warm whenever, and however, you wear it.
The tailored longline coat is a staple that any and every autumn capsule wardrobe needs, with the versatile style working for both causal looks and more formal attire too. For Louise's laid-back look, the cohesive, casual look created by pairing the matching tones together elevated the traditional jumper and jeans look effortlessly, adding texture and some much-needed warmth too as we head into the cooler months.
While Louise opted for some casual denim jeans to underpin her outfit, her jumper and coat combo look would work equally well paired with a midi skirt, pair of leather trousers, or some trendy barrel-leg jeans. For a more formal-ready style, finish the look with some knee-high boots or heels, or dress it down with a pair of your best white trainers or some versatile suede boots at the weekend for a cool, casual vibe.
Monochrome looks have been everywhere this season, appearing both on the red carpet, most recently with Alison Hammond's stunning NTA look, and on the street too. We love the sleek, sophisticated look created by pairing matching tones with each other and Louise's look is a super wearable take on the idea.
If you really want to lean into the bold red look, why not finish off your monochrome outfit with a striking red lip and autumnal red manicure? If you're really committed, you could even try out this year's trending red hair colour - anything for a good outfit, right?
