Gabby Logan just wore a vibrant orange suit that commands attention - and her pretty button-up blouse is an autumn wardrobe must-have

Gabby Logan has given us some serious style inspiration with her bold power suit - and it’s one of our favourite looks to date.

As summer comes to an end, our capsule wardrobe inevitably becomes more muted as we fill it with more autumnal hues. Gabby Logan’s striking orange suit proves that bold colours are the ultimate power move - no matter what the season.

In her latest Instagram post, the presenter wore a power suit in a vibrant orangey, red hue - in support of Muscular Dystrophy UK. The vivid colour is different to the classic women’s trouser suits we are used to seeing Gabby in, but that doesn’t make it any less chic. Orange might be the charity’s signature colour but it could easily be hers too, as this sunny shade complemented the presenter’s naturally fair complexion beautifully.

The single-breasted blazer and straight-leg trousers created a super flattering silhouette, the sharp lines helping the timeless and elegant look.

More Bold Blazers

Reiss single-breasted suit blazer £108 at Reiss This Reiss blazer is nearly identical to the presenter's, with a bold hue that is just as unforgettable. Perfect for layering over a crisp white shirt, this jacket is slightly boxy but has a classic, single-breasted design. M&S Velvet Tailored Single Breasted Blazer £79 at M&S Power dressing isn't just about bright hues and sharp lines, as bold textures can be equally eye-catching. This velvet blazer from M&S comes in a gorgeous teal colour and offers something a little bit different to your classic suit jacket. Whistles Crepe Boyfriend Blazer £109 at Whistles With its boxy silhouette and peak lapels, this Whistle blazer takes power dressing to a whole new level. This versatile piece can easily take you from the office to the evening and is worth adding to your capsule wardrobe.

While the obvious choice might be to pair a power suit with a crisp white shirt, Gabby riased the styled stakes, pairing it with a pretty blouse with delicate loop fastenings. This subtle detail elevates the overall look, adding a soft feminine touch that contrast the sharpness of the suit with total class.

The BBC presenter is clearly aware of what colours suit her best, added tiny gold hoops and a leather belt in a reddish tone that blend seamlessly with the rest of her outfit. Keeping her accessories to a minimum also means her suit doesn’t look overly busy, allowing the bright orange hue to do all the talking.

When it comes to classic tailoring, it can feel like black and navy are your only option but Gabby’s vibrant orange suit is proof that brighter shades shouldn't be overlooked. This isn’t the first power suit we’ve seen the presenter in, but it might just be our favourite so far - and we will definitely be incorporating more orange into our wardrobes this season.