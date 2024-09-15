Gabby Logan just wore a vibrant orange suit that commands attention - and her pretty button-up blouse is an autumn wardrobe must-have
The presenter has proved that classic tailoring doesn't need to be bland
Gabby Logan has given us some serious style inspiration with her bold power suit - and it’s one of our favourite looks to date.
As summer comes to an end, our capsule wardrobe inevitably becomes more muted as we fill it with more autumnal hues. Gabby Logan’s striking orange suit proves that bold colours are the ultimate power move - no matter what the season.
In her latest Instagram post, the presenter wore a power suit in a vibrant orangey, red hue - in support of Muscular Dystrophy UK. The vivid colour is different to the classic women’s trouser suits we are used to seeing Gabby in, but that doesn’t make it any less chic. Orange might be the charity’s signature colour but it could easily be hers too, as this sunny shade complemented the presenter’s naturally fair complexion beautifully.
The single-breasted blazer and straight-leg trousers created a super flattering silhouette, the sharp lines helping the timeless and elegant look.
A post shared by Gabby Logan (@gabbylogan)
A photo posted by on
More Bold Blazers
This Reiss blazer is nearly identical to the presenter's, with a bold hue that is just as unforgettable. Perfect for layering over a crisp white shirt, this jacket is slightly boxy but has a classic, single-breasted design.
Power dressing isn't just about bright hues and sharp lines, as bold textures can be equally eye-catching. This velvet blazer from M&S comes in a gorgeous teal colour and offers something a little bit different to your classic suit jacket.
While the obvious choice might be to pair a power suit with a crisp white shirt, Gabby riased the styled stakes, pairing it with a pretty blouse with delicate loop fastenings. This subtle detail elevates the overall look, adding a soft feminine touch that contrast the sharpness of the suit with total class.
The BBC presenter is clearly aware of what colours suit her best, added tiny gold hoops and a leather belt in a reddish tone that blend seamlessly with the rest of her outfit. Keeping her accessories to a minimum also means her suit doesn’t look overly busy, allowing the bright orange hue to do all the talking.
When it comes to classic tailoring, it can feel like black and navy are your only option but Gabby’s vibrant orange suit is proof that brighter shades shouldn't be overlooked. This isn’t the first power suit we’ve seen the presenter in, but it might just be our favourite so far - and we will definitely be incorporating more orange into our wardrobes this season.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
-
-
I'm a beauty expert with type 4c curls - and these are the best natural haircare products for Black hair
From nourishing shampoos to rich creams and protective oils, these are our favourite natural haircare products for Black hair
By Vanese Maddix Published
-
Naomi Watts' oversized shirt and chic tailored trousers are the perfect business-casual staples - her elevated styling is so sophisticated
Naomi Watts nailed the business-casual dress code
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Naomi Watts' oversized shirt and chic tailored trousers are the perfect business-casual staples - her elevated styling is so sophisticated
Naomi Watts nailed the business-casual dress code
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
This is the only type of boot you need to complete your autumn wardrobe
Suede boots are a timeless autumn style that will complete any look you put together this season
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Katie Holmes nails transitional dressing in white maxi skirt and cosy knitted jumper - and her ballet flats are the stylish but practical shoes we need right now
Taking pieces from your summer wardrobe to your autumn collection is simple when you know how to style them for the cooler months
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Nadiya Hussain nails cosy autumn chic with a gorgeous crochet cardigan and dark blue jeans
The Bake Off contest has found the perfect mix of cosy and casual
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Pippa Middleton's chic burgundy coat and chocolate knee high boots are so on-trend – we're adding these rich colours to our wardrobe immediately
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Jennifer Hudson embraces autumn’s biggest trend with her leopard print dress - it's the perfect cold weather staple
The actress has been enjoying the classic autumnal style this week
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Anita Rani ticks two trends off the list for autumn in her burgundy tank top - it's the layering piece you'll be wearing all season
A knitted tank top is the ultimate must-have for layering up your autumn staples
By Molly Smith Published
-
M&S just released the perfect autumn coat - it looks just like Toteme's scarf jacket and costs a fraction of the price
For just £75, the Detachable Scarf Wrap Coat gives you a designer look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published