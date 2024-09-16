Jo Whiley’s striped knit jumper is the colour-injection you need in your autumn wardrobe

We love Jo Whiley’s colourful striped knit jumper, with the piece being the perfect way to add some bright and bold tones into your wardrobe this autumn.

Jo Whiley is known for her bold and colourful style, with her favouring striking pieces that draw attention and liven up every room she enters. And though her recent chocolate brown suit proved she's not immune to the draw of autumn's classic moodier shades, one of her throwback looks has reminded us that bright and bold colours should have their place in our autumn capsule wardrobes too.

Wearing a stunning hand knitted jumper from the Copenhagen based knitwear brand DAWN x DARE, Jo looked bright and breezy in pastel-toned stripes. We love the huge selection of colours that feature in the knitted piece, with every tone from orange to green to pink fitting in perfectly and, somehow, not overwhelming the outfit.

Jo kept the busy piece looking casual, pairing it with some laid-back denim jeans and a selection of dainty jewellery that gave off that effortlessly cool-girl look she's become known for.

So, while we're now easing into autumn with muted nail colours, Jo has proved we don't have to completely ditch the pastels and vibrant hues of summer in favour of dark autumn and winter shades to keep cosy and warm this season.

Just as her outfit shows, striped jumpers are a great way to add a variety of wearable colours into any look you put together, pairing brilliantly with jeans, linen trousers, midi skirts, or any other wardrobe staple you like.

Whistles Variated striped knitted jumper Was £119, Now £79 at Selfridges Knitted from 40% wool, this striped jumper from Whistles is a cool and effortlessly chic autumn piece that's guaranteed to keep you warm. The sleek fitted silhouette is both versatile and striking, with a subtle ribbed detailing around the neck, long raglan sleeves, and a ribbed hem making up a no fuss design you'll go back to time and time again. Jack & Jones Space Dye Crew Neck Knit Noos Jumper £28 at Amazon Made up of a variety of pastel and colourful shades, this stunning striped jumper from Jack & Jones is sure to bring a bright pop of colour to your autumn wardrobe. Shoppers are raving about its 'soft' and 'warm' fabric as well as the way it's easy to wear thanks to the simple fitted silhouette, giving it an impressive four out of five stars on Amazon. FRNCH Crew-Neck Colourblock Stripe Jumper £88 at Anthropologie Knitwear isn't everyone's style but that doesn't mean you can't get in on the striped sweater action. This Anthropologie piece is a stunning and soft jumper with colour-blocked stripes and a relaxed, oversized fit for ultimate comfort. We love how the black lines keep the colour feeling wearable and reviewers can't get enough of it, with one saying they wear it all the time, 'dressing it up with a mini-skirt or down with jeans.'

As we head into the cooler months, there's already plenty of celebrity style inspiration out there to help us put together the perfect looks, with many celebs, like Jo, encouraging us to include more colour in our wardrobes.

From Stacey Dooley's striking Loewe Tote bag that offers the perfect pop of vibrant colour to the bold red of Cate Blanchett's striking monochrome ensemble, it appears this season isn't only about the deep hues we normally associate with cooler weather - though we're still suckers for burgundy and earthy tones too.