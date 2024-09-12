We can't stop thinking about Stacey Dooley's striking Loewe Tote bag – it's the pop of vibrant colour we need this autumn

We've fallen in love with Stacey Dooley's Loewe tote bag, with its geometric pattern, muted colours and practical design making it the perfect autumnal accessory.

When you've finally curated your autumn capsule wardrobe, filling it with cosy knitwear and flattering coats, we naturally end up with a collection of muted colours and stunning earthy tones that compliment the changing shades in nature that we so love about this time of year.

And while we could lean into this more muted colour palette with our accessories, opting for deep mahogany leathers and cool cream shearling, Stacey Dooley has prompted us to think instead about adding bright pops of colour into these looks with our choice of handbag.

Taking to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her daughter carrying her handbag around the house, Stacey showed off a stunning new addition to her handbag collection; the new 'Vivid Orange and Meadow Green' colour-way of affordable designer handbag, the Loewe Puzzle Fold Tote.

Shop Tote Bags For Autumn

EXACT MATCH Loewe Medium Puzzle Fold Tote £1650 at Loewe A brand new colour-way of Loewe's long beloved Puzzle Fold Tote bag, this autumn-ready handbag is the perfect piece to add a splash of colour into your autumn capsule wardrobe. We love the large tote style that lets you carry around all your essentials with ease and the sleek lightweight design features stunning geometric line detailings that not only look super chic but also work as panels that let the bag be folded completely flat for easy storage. M&S Faux Leather Shopper £39.50 at M&S With a similar geometric style to the popular Loewe tote, this M&S piece is a great, vastly more affordable alternative. While it doesn't feature the same colour-blocked look, it does come in this beautiful muted blue shade (as well as a cream and a black) that will add a lovely pop of colour to any autumn look. With a convenient internal pocket and handy magnetic fastening, this sleek tote bag is practical as well as beautiful too. Anthropologie Woven North South Bucket Bag Was £98, now £78 at Anthropologie With a sleek, slightly slouchy silhouette, this bucket-style shopper bag from Anthropologie is the perfect all-rounder to add to your bag collection. With one tote-style pouch, fastened with a magnetic closure, to store all your belongings, plus a removable zip pouch for your smaller items, it's a simple and sleek design that will never go out of style. Plus, we love the geometric woven design that adds a brilliant pop of texture.

The stunning bag is a great and practical choice for everyday wear, with it's large main pocket holding everything you could possibly need. We've long loved the design, which Loewe have released in numerous shades, but this stunning block colour look is by far our favourite.

The vibrant orange suede is perfect for autumn, with the more muted green and warm tan leather tying into the shades we already love for the season. We can see this bag bringing a stunning pop of colour into more muted looks and standing out brilliantly against monochrome black outfits to warm them up and add some striking interest.

We're spoilt for choice when it comes to accessories as we head into autumn, with both designer brands and high-street stores releasing a whole range of handbags that are perfect for the season.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We've fallen in love with the reversible M&S shearling tote that's a near exact lookalike for the investment handbag by DeMellier, with the beautiful fluffy fabric and suede accents creating a cool cosy-chic look that just screams autumn.

And for evening events, M&S have given us a new autumn colour-way of their viral Puffy Baguette Bag, with a deep burgundy shade joining the already stunning black and olive-green ones that had us swooning when they were first released.