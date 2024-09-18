Bring on cosy days, Kate Middleton’s knee high boots and olive green coat has got us reaching for these autumn style staples

The Princess of Wales's knee high boots and olive green coat proved that cosy outfits can also be incredibly elegant.

As we sadly pack away our sandals and espadrilles until next year we can draw comfort from the fact that we get to wear all our boots again this season. Knee high boots in particular are a staple item in many people’s autumn capsule wardrobes. Flat designs are the perfect practical choice for keeping you warm and comfy day-to-day, whilst heeled knee highs can instantly elevate a look to chic new heights. We’ve seen the Princess of Wales wearing both types over the years, though if we had to predict her favourite, it surely has to be a heeled knee high boot. She has always loved wearing them for royal engagements and in 2012 Kate styled black knee high boots with a fabulous olive green coat and snake-print belt.

She and Prince William attended the Football Association’s National Football Centre in October 2012 and her outfit was the epitome of elegance. Her black knee high boots were crafted from suede, which always adds lovely texture into an outfit, especially contrasted against the more structured material of a tailored coat.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool /The FA via Getty Images)

Recreate Kate Middleton's Outfit

John Lewis Double Breasted Coat £139 at John Lewis This double breasted coat is longer than the Princess of Wales's Reiss coat, but the muted green colour is so similar and it's such a gorgeous design. The buttoned front and notched lapel collar give this piece a smart feel and it's made from 100% wool which is brilliant for keeping you toasty warm. M&S Knee High Boots £89 at M&S If you want to emulate the feel of Kate's 2012 look then these are a lovely choice. They have a chunky block heel that's so comfortable and are made from soft suede with a stretchy side zip. The design is minimal and this makes them very versatile when it comes to putting together outfits. Madewell Leather Belt £25.11-£38.62 at Nordstrom Also available in two other shades, this leather belt is crafted from durable leather and can be worn around your waist. It has a classic buckle closure with gold-toned hardware that adds a touch of glamour to any look. If you love matching accessories, then coordinate with a black bag and boots for a polished look.

Shop More Knee High Boots

John Lewis Knee High Boots £149 at John Lewis This pair of suede knee high boots are a timeless footwear option you'll find yourself reaching for time and time again. They have an elasticated panel for comfort and ease slipping them on and off, as well as a rounded toe and a mid-height block heel. Wear them with everything from jeans to a knitted midi dress this autumn. Kenneth Cole Leanna Boots Was £177.19, Now £80.46 at Nordstrom These boots are currently reduced in the sale and are such a great choice for day-to-day wear on cold days. They have a stretchy panel at the back and a comfy block heel. The chocolate brown colour is so stunning and easy to style with so many other shades, especially other neutrals like camel and khaki green. M&S Knee High Boots £65 at M&S There are certain occasions where we want a pointed toe, heeled knee high boot and it doesn't come more chic than these. Style them with a midi dress or a satin skirt and lightweight jumper for an elegant and cosy evening outfit. They also have Insolia® technology which helps to redistribute your weight away from the balls of your feet for longer-lasting comfort.

The Princess of Wales’s knee high boots were the Aquatalia Rhumba boots which have a subtle half zip, as well as a discreet platform. These have long been a firm favourite in her boot collection and we can certainly see why as they have all the qualities we look for in the best black boots. They’re so timeless with their design, without any adornments or noticeable hardware which increases their wearability.

The heel isn’t outrageously high but it does give additional height and strikes a great balance between a block heel and a stiletto. The slightly rounded toe also makes them a little more casual, which allows them to work effortlessly as both a day and evening shoe option. The streamlined silhouette is very leg-elongating and Kate accentuated this by wearing them with matching black tights.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Over the top, the Princess of Wales went for a gorgeous olive green coat from Reiss. It’s one of the best British clothing brands out there and this coat had an unusual asymmetric design that meant the collar draped beautifully over itself. For chilly days there’s nothing we love more than a coat that does up as high as possible and this high-neck coat fell to just above her knees.

The earthy green tone is still stunning for autumn and is neutral enough to work with so many other shades. On this occasion, it contrasted wonderfully against her black boots and tights and Kate's choice to stick to this more minimal colour palette added a sophisticated feel to her outfit.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

She accentuated her waist with a chunky black belt which had a snake print texture and statement silver button. This was a clever style move from Her Royal Highness as it once again incorporated texture, but in a very pared-back way. It might have been worn 12 years ago, but this outfit is just the kind of look we’d still expect to see from the Princess of Wales now.

This shows just how classic her seasonal style staples of knee high boots and a neutral coat really are. Olive green is also particularly popular this autumn, so we have a feeling many of us might be tempted to emulate the feel of Kate’s 2012 outfit over the coming months.