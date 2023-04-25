Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy a jokey, loved-up date night as they're spotted for the first time since their coronation plans were announced

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted for the first time since the recent coronation controversy enjoying a sweet date night at an LA basketball game last night.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted attending a basketball game in LA last night, both laughing in the stands and showing sweet affection for one another as they cuddled in their seats.

The date night marks the couple’s first public outing together since it was revealed that Harry will be attending King Charles' upcoming coronation without Meghan and their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

While the private pair likely wanted to keep a low profile at the event, the organizers celebrated their attendance by pulling live video of them watching the game onto the big screen, also known as the jumbotron, for all the reported 20,000 fans who had filled the stadium to see.

(Image credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The entire stadium reportedly began clapping and cheering as their picture streamed out live and chants encouraging them to kiss erupted across the stands. Egged on by the fans, Harry appeared to lean in for a kiss but Meghan laughed off the gesture.

Taking the joking rejection in stride, Harry then pulled a comical frown and was awarded with cheers and laughter from those watching.

Meghan looked stunning in a pink linen Staud (opens in new tab) suit jacket and matching tailored shorts, nailing the smart casual dress code.

She finished the look with Purist Pump heels from Aquazzura (opens in new tab). The Purist heels are a staple for the Duchess and she has been spotted sporting the shoes in a multitude of different shades since becoming a royal.

(Image credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The sighting is the first time the Sussex's have been spotted together since it was announced Meghan would not be attending King Charles' coronation celebrations this May.

But while Harry will be showing his face at the historic event, it has been reported that his trip will only be a 'flying visit' as he plans to jet back across The Atlantic to spend time with his son, Archie, on his fourth birthday, which falls on the same day as the coronation. The couple has reportedly planned an 'intimate' birthday party to celebrate their son on the special day and ensure he doesn't feel neglected amidst the excitement for the King's coronation.

While the exact reasoning as to why Meghan has decided to skip the coronation has not yet been revealed, many rumors have been spread and speculation is ripe. Just days ago Meghan was forced to issue a statement clarifying that her previous claims of racism in the royal family, which were made public during her and Prince Harry's explosive Oprah interview, had not influenced her decision not to attend.