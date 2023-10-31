Crown Princess Mary's checked coat, flared jeans, and white rollneck was the perfect warm winter look

Mary, The Crown Princess of Denmark looked wonderful as she attended an important outdoor engagement in Denmark.

The Crown Princess looked wonderful on Monday, October 30, 2023, as she visited WeShelter's 'Offside Social Gardens' to mark its 130th anniversary. This outdoor engagement in the charming gardens meant that the Princess had to wrap up warmly for this chilly engagement as she wore a look totally aligned with some of the biggest autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To ensure she kept warm, the Princess wore a classic navy and blue checked wrap coat from Hobbs. She paired this statement warm coat with a cosy white jumper with a roll neck style.

She also dressed down in a pair of stylish flared leg blue jeans with her heeled black suede ankle boots which peeped out from underneath the hem of her fashionable jeans. The look was perfect for the chilly afternoon and highlighted the Princess's fantastic style, whatever the weather.

Checked Coat Pure Collection Double Faced Check Longline Coat Visit Site RRP: £299.00 | John Lewis. In an elegant style that'll keep you warm as the temperatures plummet, this coat from Pure Collection has a longline cut for a sleek profile. Detailed with a collar and offset by a splash of checks, it is made from a luxury wool blend. Flared Jeans Flared Jeans Visit Site $19.50 at ASOS (USA) $42.99 at Amazon RRP: £75.00 | & Other Stories. High-waist jeans with a flared silhouette, detailed with duo patch pockets at the front and back. White Roll Neck Pure Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper Visit Site RRP: £35.00 | Marks & Spencer. A timeless design and quality pure merino wool make this jumper a love-forever piece. The long-sleeved style is made in a comfortable regular fit, with a cosy roll neckline.

The Danish royals posted images of the engagement on social media. The caption of the post read in English, "For 130 years, employees and volunteers of the Foundation Missionen among the Homeless have worked to fight homelessness, loneliness and psychological distress. It was marked today at an event in the Foundation's outdoor venue, Offsides Social Gardens, with the participation of Her Royal Highness The Crown Princess. The Crown Princess was shown around the gardens, where the socially vulnerable and psychologically vulnerable can participate in activities focusing on outdoor life, gardening and the nature walk 🍁🍂🐝"



"Opportunities vary from light gardening to activities such as beekeeping, flower binding and outdoor cooking, and the purpose is to strengthen the skills and living conditions of the individual in a green and rewarding community. The Crown Princess met here user Linda Jensen, who just told us what it means to her to have her walk in the gardens," the post concluded.

