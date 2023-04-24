Carole Middleton's straw sun hat is the accessory we all need this summer - here's where you can buy it

Carole Middleton's straw sun hat has been on our minds since she wore it to Wimbledon, and the good news is you can still buy it!

Carole Middleton wore the chic sun hat, which features a navy blue ribbon, to Wimbledon in July 2021.

Kate Middleton's mom often wears stunning outfits to Wimbledon, and this is just one of many we're obsessed with.

From her white tailored shift dress to her unique snakeskin dress, we can't get enough of Carole Middleton's stylish fashion choices lately.

The mother of the Princess of Wales has made it known that she is a keen tennis fan and attends an array of Wimbledon tournaments every year. She always rocks up impeccably well dressed, each year being pictured in a whole host of bold yet casual dresses that remind us just who Kate got her fashion sense from.

And she didn't disappoint when she attended the event in 2021 when she wore a gorgeous straw sun hat with a navy ribbon to complete her summer outfit. She teamed the classy hat with a coral linen dress and daughter Kate's favorite espadrille wedge sandals.

And the good news is, you can still get your hands on her exact sun hat, which is by British brand Somerville, from Aspiga (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Getty)

(opens in new tab) Panama Hat, $56.01 (£45) | Aspiga (opens in new tab) Get Carole's exact style with this timeless classic woven straw hat with a flat brim and adorned with a navy ribbon, though you can choose from six other colour choices. Perfect for summer 2023.

(opens in new tab) Straw hat, $12.42 (£9.99) | H&M (opens in new tab) A more affordable - but almost identical - option to get Carole's style comes in the form of this chic straw hat by H&M. While this style is more similar to Carole's, it also comes in light beige with a pink ribbon.

Completing the look, Carole teamed the summer outfit with a colorful straw clutch bag, bringing the whole ensemble together.

Carole always stuns with her Wimbledon outfits, we also loved her on-trend floral jumpsuit from last year - it definitely ticks all the boxes for spring.

Arriving with her husband, Michael Middleton, Carole looked radiant as she sported the wide-leg, tie-waist floral number from British brand Boden (opens in new tab), which is also one of Kate Middleton's favorite brands.

Carole, who is said to use 'flexible' eating to help her stay healthy and in shape at 68, teamed the jumpsuit with a cropped, white denim jacket, a classic cream handbag, and nude pink heels by The Fold (opens in new tab), adding a pair of sunglasses to complete the look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With Wimbledon 2023 set to begin in July, we expect we'll see Carole ace courtside style again, along with Princess Catherine, who showed off one of her favorite trends at the tennis tournament last year.

Meanwhile, it has recently been reported that Carole Middleton is taking a step back from the business side of her life, with her and Michael said to be looking to sell their Party Pieces business to investors.

According to the Daily Mail, a friend close to Carole has shared that she is looking forward to spending time with her grandchildren and is looking forward to embracing being a 'granny' to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, plus Pippa Middleton, and James Mathews' children, Arthur, Grace, and Rose.

"It has taken her a while to come to terms with the fact that she's ready to step away and enjoy her time more. There are now a lot of grandchildren and she loves being a granny," the source is said to have told the publication.