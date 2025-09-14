Ever wondered what Carole Middleton’s wedding dress was like? We've just seen a full-length glimpse
Her wedding gown was gorgeously boho and she wasn't the only Middleton family member to wear this 'beautiful' piece
Unlike both of her daughters, who went for gorgeous lace-sleeved gowns on their big days, Carole Middleton’s wedding dress was far less traditional with its boho style. The Princess of Wales’s parents haven't publicly shared pictures from their 1980 nuptials and yet we know exactly what Carole’s dress was like, thanks to her daughter-in-law.
When James Middleton married Alizée Thevenet in 2021 the bride said "I do" wearing Carole’s bardot-neckline gown. To celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary James has shared two never-before-seen pictures on Instagram - including a full-length glimpse at the dress.
A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy)
A photo posted by on
Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life by James Middleton | £6.99, Was £12.99 at Amazon
Movingly written, this book delves into the special bond between James and his late dog, Ella. It reflects upon their introduction, their adventures together and how she helped him to meet his now-wife Alizée. It's a love letter to Ella and explores how she helped him through his darkest hours.
The couple got married in France and so the off-shoulder design of Carole’s wedding dress was a perfect choice for the gorgeous September sunshine. In the first picture James and Alizée can be seen leaving a building hand in hand and beaming as confetti is thrown into the air.
The second shows the two walking on the beach and the combination of these snaps gives curious fans a great look at both the front and back of the gown. It fell to an elegant midi length with an A-line shaped skirt that was far less voluminous than Kate or Pippa’s dresses.
A waist belt gave it extra shaping and tied at the back, and the bardot neckline had a frill running across it covered with embroidery. What looks to be a lace trim ran along the edge of this frill and the bottom hem of the dress too.
A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy)
A photo posted by on
Everything about the design of Carole and Alizée’s dress was whimsical, feminine and delicate. Speaking previously to Hello!, Alizée revealed that she’d tried on her mother-in-law’s wedding gown during lockdown, when she and James were living with his parents.
"My ‘something borrowed’ was in fact my dress from my mother-in-law Carole who last wore it 41 years ago on her wedding day in June, 1980," Alizée said. "While talking about dresses with Carole and sharing ideas during lockdown for inspiration, I tried on her wedding dress and fell in love with it."
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
She went on to describe how "amazing" it was for her to be able to give a frock as "beautiful" as Carole’s a "second lease of life". Alizée explained that it’s "always troubled" her that wedding dresses are typically only worn once.
If you're wondering whether she made any changes to Carole Middleton’s wedding dress for her own big day 41 years later, this doesn’t appear to have happened.
"It fitted me perfectly and was exactly what I wanted," Alizée shared.
So although Carole and Michael’s wedding pictures remain private, her dress likely looked the same or very similar to when Alizée wore it. If I had to describe Carole’s style I wouldn’t immediately say "boho" and yet it’s clear that she does have a fondness for this judging by her wedding dress.
Her wedding also sounds like it was relatively relaxed, which would work with this type of gown too. In an interview with The Telegraph in 2018 it was revealed that the mum-of-three planned her own big day and it involved an evening bonfire.
"I found the venue, organised the wedding breakfast, the bonfire and chilli con carne in the evening," she said.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.