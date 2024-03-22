Carole Middleton's timeless summer shoe essential we're shopping ahead of the warm weather

Carole Middleton's timeless summer shoe essential is something we're shopping ahead of the warm weather.

Shoes are an essential part of any spring capsule wardrobe and whilst the warmer weather might not be here in the UK quite yet, there’s no harm in finding your favourites now. A pair of heels are a classic choice for any summer events, from weddings to garden parties, but if you want to avoid potentially getting your heel stuck in the grass there is another equally stunning option. Look no further than Carole Middleton’s timeless summer shoe essential - the classic wedge - if you’re wanting fabulous footwear.

The Princess of Wales’s mother is most often seen in court shoe heels at formal royal events but she’s frequently switched them out for wedges at Wimbledon. Like Kate, Carole is an avid tennis fan and she’s worn various neutral wedges to watch the championships over the years.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shoes with ankle details are one of the spring/summer shoe trends for 2024 and Carole’s wedges from Wimbledon 2021 definitely showcase this to its full effect. She wore a pair of espadrille wedges with a tie detail to secure them safely around her ankle. The creamy white shade with the beige wedge and sole was a beautiful combination.

Shop Wedges Like Carole Middleton's

Castañer Carina 80 Wedge Espadrilles View at Net-A-Porter RRP: £100 | A pair of espadrilles wedges is definitely Carole's summer essential shoe and these are so chic and timeless. Crafted from ivory canvas with a 80mm jute wedge heel, you can lace them up your leg and secure at the ankle, either at the front or back depending on your preference. Hobbs Anna Espadrille Wedges View at John Lewis RRP: £99 | These gorgeous espadrille wedges are the perfect choice for both daytime wear and special occasions. The dusky pink tone is a lovely hue for spring/summer that's also incredibly neutral and would look beautiful with dresses or skirts when the warmer weather arrives. Phase Eight Plait Strap Sandals View at John Lewis RRP: Was £99 , Now £79.20 | If the espadrille wedge look isn't for you then these are a stunning alternative. They have a plaited strap across the open toe for an added touch of detail and a buckle strap you can secure around your ankle. Wear with jeans and a blouse or a floaty summer dress.

Although she wore them with a bold red dress on this occasion, the subtle colours mean that these would look just as lovely with your most comfortable jeans and T-shirt. The height is perfect for the daytime and the wedge helps to make these more comfortable then you might ordinarily find stilettos to be, as well as adding an elegant, elevated feel to an outfit.

Given wedges are Carole Middleton’s timeless summer shoe essential it’s no surprise that her collection is bigger than this one pair and she has a preference for keeping things just as neutral, adding to their versatility.

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty)

In 2018 she wore a polka dot print shirt dress to Wimbledon with a different pair of wedges, with a similar espadrille-style sole and a soft beige tone to them. With minimal detailing, shoes like these that have a court-shoe like design with the wedge heel are even easier to pair with any outfit. Carole also wore them again for another visit to Wimbledon during the 2018 championships, showing how much she loves them.

(Image credit: Photo by HGL/GC Images via Getty)

If you are looking for a pair of wedges in preparation for summer but prefer to have a bit more support and security around your ankle you might be tempted to invest in a pair that mirrors the design of Carole’s shoes from Wimbledon 2017. These were a caramel-toned beige and had a streamlined design with a wedge that curved in, and a slim ankle strap.

With a floral dress, this outfit was a stand-out one for the Princess of Wales’s mother and also highlighted Carole Middleton’s easy styling trick for a polished outfit as it coordinated with her handbag. It’s clear that when the summer weather is here, Carole reaches for wedges a lot and she’s even been spotted in a yellow, white and black pair several times too.

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images via Getty)

The high-street has so many stunning wedges available and whilst you might be hesitant about picking up a pair for summer right now, having your perfect shoes ready for any upcoming events is always a great idea. Whether you want an ankle strap or not, or love a more classic espadrille feel like some of Carole’s, you can find a pair of wedges that will fit seamlessly into your wardrobe.