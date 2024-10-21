The royal family women's most stylish jacket and coat moments, from their Sunday best to Balmoral casual

The stylish royal ladies know a thing or two when it comes to choosing coats and jackets that balance style with functionality.

From Kate Middleton's high street blazers to Princess Anne's practical coats and Duchess Sophie's impeccable tailored looks, they are an endless source of inspiration when it comes to outerwear.

Here are our royal coat looks, spanning winter coats, casual summer co-ords and everything in between.

The royal family's most stylish coat and jacket moments

Kate Middleton's Zara blazer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales may have her pick of the best pieces from some of the world's most esteemed designers, but she still loves a high street bargain from time to time. Case in point - her textured Zara blazer that she's worn several times, in white and red. Double-breasted with eye-catching gold buttons, it's the perfect piece to inject a pop of colour and lass into any outfit.

Duchess Sophie's quilted co-ord

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, looked elegant in a quilted emerald co-ord for an engagement at The Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in 2024. A departure from her usual style, the skirt had a nipped-in waist and a 50s-style fit and flare silhouette. She completed the look with a matching emerald handbag.

Queen Elizabeth's sunshine-yellow coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Armed with a matching brolly, Queen Elizabeth seemingly decided to take matters into her own hands when the sun didn't shine at her garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2017.

Her marigold-yellow coat, teamed with a blue-and-yellow floral dress and hat would brighten up any gloomy day.

Queen Camilla braving the wind in Burberry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A capsule wardrobe staple, there are few pieces as timeless and instantly recognisable as a Burberry trench. Here, Queen Camilla wears hers draped over her shoulder, exposing the iconic Burberry Check lining.

It's not the first (or last time) she's been snapped wearing her beloved trench coat either - she's regularly seen on royal engagements wearing the ubiquitous piece.

Kate Middleton's go-to Barbour jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's no secret that Kate Middleton is a big fan of the heritage brand, Barbour and she's been pictured in an array of different styles. Pictured here in 2017 wearing the 'Women’s Defence Jacket', the Princess of Wales looks snug and stylish on a school visit in London.

Never afraid of getting her hands dirty, she took time to speak to the pupils and even helped them plant some bulbs.

Queen Letizia's sublime blazer look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Often merging tailored looks with a feminine edge, we're continually inspired by fashion-forward Queen Letizia. And this look, where she's paired a statement blazer with all-black pieces is one we'll definitely be recreating.

By keeping her overcoat and trousers monotone, she really lets the lemon-coloured Hugo Boss blazer do all the talking.

Princess Diana's varsity jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana was pictured several times wearing this custom-made Philadelphia Eagles varsity jacket in the '90s - but she reportedly didn't wear it for love of the sport.

It came about after a chance encounter with Jack Edelstein, a statistician and broadcaster for the Philadelphia Eagles, at Princess Grace Kelly's funeral in 1982. They got chatting and he told her the team colours were green and silver - her favourite colours. So, he sent her a care package including several items including a custom-made jacket.

Edelstein told the Philadelphia Daily News, "She thought football was like soccer. She asked, 'What are your colours?' I said, 'Green and silver.' She said, 'Those are my favourite colours.'" And the rest is history!

The Princess of Wales looking resplendent in red

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales stepped out in this striking red number from British designer Catherine Walker at a ceremonial welcome for the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and his wife Kim Keon Hee in 2023.

She paired the statement piece - with a huge bow and cascading hemline - with a matching scarlet midi dress, heels and bag, for a cohesive, showstopping look.

Woman&Home’s online Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum believes this was a particularly “fashion forward” look from the future Queen Consort. She added that the tilted style of Kate’s matching bright red hat by Jane Taylor “helped to continue to lengthen her frame” and ensured “she wasn’t downed in fabric” despite how voluminous and glamorous the cape was.

Duchess Sophie's Christmas Day look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie's cornflower blue coat really steals the show in this festive ensemble that she wore to the 2023 Christmas Carole Service. Paired with a floaty white Em + Me dress, it's definitely not a traditional Christmas outfit - but it's so impactful.

Princess Anne's chic maternity look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Anne is known for her no-nonsense, practical looks, but that doesn't mean she doesn't enjoy dressing up when the occasion suits. Pictured here while pregnant with Zara, she wears a gorgeous white midi-length cape that's reminiscent of something the Princess of Wales would wear today.

The matching blue dress and headscarf are fabulously reflective of the era, with an eye-catching 70s print.

Queen Elizabeth's matching brolly look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The late Queen was known for her colourful twin sets and perfectly co-ordinated outfits, on occasion, even matching her umbrella with her coat.

Pictured here on day two of the 2019 Royal Ascot, she certainly brought a bit of cheer to a rainy day!

Duchess Sophie's waterfall coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Waterfall coats are perfect trans-seasonal pieces when the weather is just a little too cold to avoid wearing a coat, but you want to showcase what you're wearing underneath. We're taking style notes from Duchess Sophie who pairs her stone-coloured waterfall coat with a midi black dress and brown clutch.

Kate Middleton's 60s-inspired look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fun fact: the Princess of Wales has been snapped in this 60s-style Catherine Walker Houndstooth coat a few times. The first time (pictured) was during her and William's 2018 Scandinavian tour, and then again at a Six Nations rugby match in 2023.

Her choice of coat was very diplomatic for the latter occasion as England was playing Wales.

Princess Anne keeping it practical

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You'd be forgiven for thinking Princess Anne wore this layered look during a blustery cold winter's day. But no, she dusted off her overcoats in August 2023 to watch daughter Zara Tindall compete in the dressage phase of the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park.

In a khaki raincoat thrown over a wax jacket, shirt and scarf, she was ready to brave the Great British Summer.

The perfect camel coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle certainly doesn't need a course in colour analysis: this camel coat and chestnut-coloured dress look beautiful against her glowing skin and shiny dark locks. This colour has become something of a signature shade for Meghan and she's regularly snapped wearing it.

Duchess Sophie's chic slacks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Showing that suits don't need to be form-fitting to look elegant and sophisticated, Duchess Sophie stunned onlookers in her top-to-toe tweed look at the opening of a winery in 2024.

Wearing a matching set with a relaxed-fit blazer and wide-leg trousers, both pieces were crafted from a wool-blend fabric in the colour ‘heritage grey’ and were by Vince.

Zara Tindall in her signature shade

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to maternity wear, coats can be tricky. Finding something warm, waterproof, form-fitting and fashionable can seem like an impossible pursuit. Not for Zara Tindall, who attended the 2018 Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel in this stylish baby blue coat dress.

Daughter Lena was born two months later in June 2018.

Kate Middleton looking like a vision in white

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton looks angelic in this flowing white ensemble that she wore to the 2023 Christmas Carol Service, comprising a pair of high-waisted Holland Cooper trousers and a Kiltane sweater. Her single-breasted white coat was designed by Chris Kerr, a bespoke tailor in Savile Row.

Princess Diana's all-red look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The beauty of a statement coat like this is that you can really wear anything underneath; it's the coat that makes the outfit. We love this red coat that Princess Diana wore on a visit to Birmingham in 1984, together with a matching pillbox hat and opaque black tights.

With 80s black velvet edging, it's very reminiscent of its time.

Duchess Sophie's boho suede look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This transitional outfit from Duchess Sophie is perfect for those spring or end-of-summer days. Her relaxed longline camel jacket perfectly matches the autumnal maroon and bottle-green hues in her outfit.

She completed the look with a pair of subtle gold hoops and a pendant necklace.

Princess Anne bringing the sunshine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She may look sceptical but we're anything but when it comes to Princess Anne's sunshine-yellow coat. Paired perfectly with a yellow and black bowler hat and a black handbag, the young Princess stood out from the crowd at the Bath and West Agricultural Show in 1969.

Kate Middleton's Burberry suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to outerwear, we'd argue that the Princess of Wales has two signature styles - her tailored coat dresses (often designed by Catherine Walker) and sharp, colour-block blazers. When it comes to the latter style, this emerald Burberry suit is one of our all-time favourites. Her bouncy waves and simple white shirt add a relaxed edge to the look.

Princess Anne's royal re-wear

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Anne can offer a masterclass on how to get the most out of your wardrobe, regularly re-wearing pieces decades apart. She first wore this blue fur-lined coat in 1976 and has been snapped wearing it ever since - that's nearly 50 years of wear!

With a long-fur lined hem, she normally opts to wear it with a black hat and black shoes.

Queen Elizabeth's signature colour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth was a master of dopamine dressing, decades before the term existed. Often snapped in colourful co-ordinated twinsets, she was particularly fond of lime green. Her penchant for bright-coloured clothes wasn't exclusively down to personal preference, though - it was to give the public a chance to see her through the crowds at packed events.

"She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen'" confirmed Duchess Sophie in the documentary, The Queen at 90.

It's hard to think of a colour that could stand out more than lime green!

A stylish coat moment from across the pond

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Known for her love of bright colours, bedazzling accessories and chic looks, Queen Mary of Denmark is a veteran when it comes to striking royal fashion looks. Here, she channels the Princess of Wales in a royal blue coat dress with an embellished waistband and soft blue scarf.

Meghan looking regal in red

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Red and purple aren't colours that should work together, but they just do. For a day of engagements in Birkenhead in 2019, the then-pregnant Duchess of Sussex wore a long red coat by Sentaler with matching heels and a Cadbury-purple Babaton dress.

Queen Letizia's take on the Barbiecore trend

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like her British royal counterparts, Queen Letizia often favours a bold, monochromatic look. And like us mere mortals, she's not immune from trends either. When seemingly everyone was obsessed with Barbiecore pink in 2022, Queen Letizia offered her personal take on the trend in this all-pink ensemble.

Kate's 80s-inspired look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We don't often see the Princess of Wales in period-inspired pieces, as she normally opts for more classic tailoring. And while she's not afraid of them, we often don't see her in patterns either, apart from her go-to polka dot print. That's why we love this 80s-inspired look from her with its wide-shoulders and ditzy print.

The peplum blazer creates a beautiful silhouette and keeps the outfit looking modern and chic.

Proud as a peacock

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pictured at the 2024 Easter Service, Princess Anne swapped her waterproofs for an elegant pea-green coat. Paired with a beautiful fascinator with inky navy and deep emerald tones, she balanced the look with smart but practical accessories - a pair of tan leather boots, gloves and a slouchy handbag.

Zara's layered monochromatic look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to monochromatic dressing, you need to rely on using different tones, textures and cuts to create a cohesive, directional look. We can't think of anyone who does it better than Zara Tindall (pictured) who layers a navy tailored cape on top of a blue polo-neck for a chic, sophisticated look.

Her navy gloves and belt bring further depth to her outfit and really pull it together.

Princess Anne's matching coat and scarf combo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scarf coats are everywhere now, but the Princess Royal was ahead of her time with this matching Shibumi coat and shawl which she's worn together on multiple occasions. Described as a 'frock coat' on the designer's website, the cashmere 'Nehru Coat in Venetian Red' is made to order and retails at £425.

Queen Letizia's classic camel coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking for a versatile, flattering winter coat, then consider investing in a camel one. The beauty of this colour is that it matches a whole range of other shades, but we particularly love it with black or white. We're taking style notes from Queen Letizia who has paired hers with a long-sleeved white maxi dress and white bag with a tan flap.

Kate Middleton's trademark coat dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton wore a striking blue Catherine Walker coat dress to the 2023 Easter Service at St George’s Chapel. With its flare skirt and blue velvet trim, it was a classic choice from the Princess of Wales befitting to the occasion.

In a sweet detail, the whole Wales family dressed in blue; Louis wore blue shorts, Charlotte a blue bow in her hair and tights and George and William donned navy suits.