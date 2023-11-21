Kate Middleton’s red cape is ‘fashion forward’ departure from usual ‘demure style’, fashion editor says
Kate Middleton's red cape look is a switch-up from her more classic style and we can't help being inspired by the festive cranberry shade
Kate Middleton’s red cape is a “fashion forward” departure from her usual “demure style” according to our Fashion Editor.
The Princess of Wales has embraced one of the brightest autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2023 with her latest look as she went all-out in fiery red. This bold scarlet is the ultimate shade for party season and anyone expecting to see one of Kate’s dresses might have been surprised. Instead of going classic as she attended a ceremonial welcome for the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and his wife Kim Keon Hee, during their State Visit, Kate’s red cape got a stand-out moment.
She wore the Catherine Walker cape over what looked to be an elegant midi dress in the same cranberry shade that had gorgeous long sleeves perfect for this rainy November day.
These came through arm holes in Kate’s red cape and this fell almost to her ankles and swept out behind her dramatically as she walked. The cape had a bow design reminiscent of Kate’s red dress from her first Together at Christmas carol concert in 2021 and the decoration levelled up the festive feel of this outfit.
Tied at the front, the bow neckline added another level of intricate detail and Woman&Home’s online Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum believes this was a particularly “fashion forward” look from the future Queen Consort.
Hobbs
RRP: £119.20 | Crafted from a wool mix, this is a warm and classic way to introduce some cranberry red into your wardrobe this autumn/winter. The turtle neck design and front fastening are incredibly chic.
Mint Velvet
RRP: £179 |If you love the festive shade and bow detail on Kate's red cape then this is a lovely occasionwear piece to give a similar feel. The bright red, bow and midi length make this a real show-stopper.
Jools by Jenny Brown at John Lewis & Partners
RRP: £129 | These gorgeous drop earrings are made from sterling silver with rhodium plating and cubic zirconias. They are sure to add a touch of glamour to any outfit.
She shared, “A step away from her usual demure style, the Princess of Wales certainly turned heads in this red ensemble. The perfectly matched outfit, that saw Kate head to toe in a cherry red hue ensured she dazzled during her royal duties. Her dress was topped with a floaty cape, that felt rather fashion forward."
According to Rivkie, the tilted style of Kate’s matching bright red hat by Jane Taylor “helped to continue to lengthen her frame” and ensured “she wasn’t downed in fabric” despite how voluminous and glamorous the cape was.
She also suggested that whilst Kate’s red cape look is undeniably bold, this colour would be a lovely choice for the festivities and is always popular this time of year.
“As we head into the festive season, this colourway certainly comes to the fore and how to wear red is one of fashion's hottest questions this season,” she said. “If going head to toe, like the Princess of Wales feels a little too bold, try contrasting red with black for an outfit that still packs a stylish punch.”
With over fifteen years' experience, Rivkie is an accomplished fashion editor, writer and stylist. Covering international fashion weeks, and styling photoshoots all over the world, Rivkie loves translating the trends in an accessible way to make fashion available for all budgets.
Whether or not you want to fully recreate Kate’s red cape look from the first day of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s State Visit, this cranberry shade is definitely a beautiful choice and, as Rivkie shared, can easily be paired with a neutral tone like black. There are so many ways to incorporate a pop of red into your own autumn/winter wardrobe, ranging from a fabulous red coat in a classic design that will last the test of time or a dress for a special festive occasion.
You could also experiment with red shoes, like the Princess of Wales did. Kate’s red cape, dress and formal hat were paired with a pair of her favourite £650 Gianvito Rossi 105 heels in scarlet suede and she has this stunning shoe design in various colours. She finished off her look with her iconic sapphire drop earrings that once belonged to the late Princess Diana and which match her beautiful engagement ring.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
32 inspirational street style outfits of jeans and boots combinations
These street style jeans and boots outfits provide year-round inspiration
By Dionne Brighton Published
-
Prince Harry follows in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps as he takes on special honour in Canada
Prince Harry followed in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps as he and the Duchess of Sussex were special guests at a Canadian Sporting event
By Laura Harman Published
-
The festive privilege Prince Louis could miss out on for third year running - unlike Prince George and Charlotte
Prince Louis could miss out on joining his parents at this annual festive event again this year even though his siblings have been before
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton just gave us the go-ahead to get our festive jumpers out in cosy Fair Isle piece of dreams
Kate Middleton’s Fair Isle jumper looks unbelievably cosy and there are so many ways to recreate this with affordable finds
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Here’s how to recreate Kate Middleton’s go-to sequin party dress with high street finds
Kate Middleton's go-to sequin party dress is a stunning deep green and there are several ways to recreate this look more affordably
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla 'one step removed' from special relationship with Kate that she will 'never quite' have, royal expert says
Queen Camilla and Kate's relationship is 'unique' but might reportedly 'always' be impacted by one particular thing according to an expert
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
It's been 13 years since Prince William and Kate revealed a huge secret they'd been keeping
Prince William and Kate revealed a momentous and well-kept secret 13 years ago after managing to keep it private for several weeks
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton delivers bold glamour with Quality Street purple suit and iconic sapphire drop earrings
Kate Middleton's purple suit balanced formal and fun at the Shaping Us National Symposium and you can emulate this elegant look for less
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton has ‘literally no-one else’ but Queen Camilla to turn to when it comes to ‘exclusive destiny’, royal expert claims
It's been claimed Kate Middleton has ‘literally no-one’ to turn to about this but Queen Camilla and they have a 'unique' relationship
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William and Kate’s birthday tribute to King Charles has got fans all saying the same ‘sad’ thing
Prince William and Kate's birthday tribute to King Charles featured three photographs and plenty of fans have noticed this about them
By Emma Shacklock Published