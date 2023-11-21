Kate Middleton’s red cape is ‘fashion forward’ departure from usual ‘demure style’, fashion editor says

Kate Middleton’s red cape is a “fashion forward” departure from her usual “demure style” according to our Fashion Editor.

The Princess of Wales has embraced one of the brightest autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2023 with her latest look as she went all-out in fiery red. This bold scarlet is the ultimate shade for party season and anyone expecting to see one of Kate’s dresses might have been surprised. Instead of going classic as she attended a ceremonial welcome for the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and his wife Kim Keon Hee, during their State Visit, Kate’s red cape got a stand-out moment.

She wore the Catherine Walker cape over what looked to be an elegant midi dress in the same cranberry shade that had gorgeous long sleeves perfect for this rainy November day.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

These came through arm holes in Kate’s red cape and this fell almost to her ankles and swept out behind her dramatically as she walked. The cape had a bow design reminiscent of Kate’s red dress from her first Together at Christmas carol concert in 2021 and the decoration levelled up the festive feel of this outfit.

Tied at the front, the bow neckline added another level of intricate detail and Woman&Home’s online Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum believes this was a particularly “fashion forward” look from the future Queen Consort.

Hobbs Wool blend coat Visit Site RRP: £119.20 | Crafted from a wool mix, this is a warm and classic way to introduce some cranberry red into your wardrobe this autumn/winter. The turtle neck design and front fastening are incredibly chic. Mint Velvet Red bow dress Visit Site RRP: £179 |If you love the festive shade and bow detail on Kate's red cape then this is a lovely occasionwear piece to give a similar feel. The bright red, bow and midi length make this a real show-stopper. Jools by Jenny Brown at John Lewis & Partners Drop earrings Visit Site RRP: £129 | These gorgeous drop earrings are made from sterling silver with rhodium plating and cubic zirconias. They are sure to add a touch of glamour to any outfit.

She shared, “A step away from her usual demure style, the Princess of Wales certainly turned heads in this red ensemble. The perfectly matched outfit, that saw Kate head to toe in a cherry red hue ensured she dazzled during her royal duties. Her dress was topped with a floaty cape, that felt rather fashion forward."

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

According to Rivkie, the tilted style of Kate’s matching bright red hat by Jane Taylor “helped to continue to lengthen her frame” and ensured “she wasn’t downed in fabric” despite how voluminous and glamorous the cape was.

She also suggested that whilst Kate’s red cape look is undeniably bold, this colour would be a lovely choice for the festivities and is always popular this time of year.

“As we head into the festive season, this colourway certainly comes to the fore and how to wear red is one of fashion's hottest questions this season,” she said. “If going head to toe, like the Princess of Wales feels a little too bold, try contrasting red with black for an outfit that still packs a stylish punch.”

Rivkie Baum Social Links Navigation Fashion Channel Editor With over fifteen years' experience, Rivkie is an accomplished fashion editor, writer and stylist. Covering international fashion weeks, and styling photoshoots all over the world, Rivkie loves translating the trends in an accessible way to make fashion available for all budgets.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Whether or not you want to fully recreate Kate’s red cape look from the first day of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s State Visit, this cranberry shade is definitely a beautiful choice and, as Rivkie shared, can easily be paired with a neutral tone like black. There are so many ways to incorporate a pop of red into your own autumn/winter wardrobe, ranging from a fabulous red coat in a classic design that will last the test of time or a dress for a special festive occasion.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

You could also experiment with red shoes, like the Princess of Wales did. Kate’s red cape, dress and formal hat were paired with a pair of her favourite £650 Gianvito Rossi 105 heels in scarlet suede and she has this stunning shoe design in various colours. She finished off her look with her iconic sapphire drop earrings that once belonged to the late Princess Diana and which match her beautiful engagement ring.