An updated version of Kate Middleton's pink Boden sweater has dropped and the dreamy spring staple is 25% off today!

kate Middleton
(Image credit: Getty)
By Robyn Morris
published

A new version of Kate Middleton's stunning pink Boden sweater is now available with 25% off on Boden's website today.

From Kate Middleton's dresses and summer espadrilles to her off-duty Lonchamp bags and go-to Superga plimsols, the Princess of Wales is a true style icon who constantly has us wanting to style our closets just like her.

And now, you can do just that as an updated version of her statement scalloped edge pink Boden sweater is available with 25% off today.

Head over to Boden's website and simply enter the code L7N9 to get a special St. Patrick's Day discount, but hurry, because it's only valid on Thursday, March 16.

Ribbed fluffy top, $90.51, $67.88 with discount code (£75, £56.26 with discount code) (opens in new tab)

Ribbed fluffy top, $90.51, $67.88 with discount code (£75, £56.26 with discount code) (opens in new tab) | Boden 

This pink ribbed fluffy top is the perfect spring staple with its elbow-length puffed sleeves. Get Kate's look with this almost identical dupe of her famous Boden jumper.

Embellished Fluffy T-shirt, $118.23, $88.67 with discount code (£98, £73.50 with discount code) (opens in new tab)

Embellished Fluffy T-shirt, $118.23, $88.67 with discount code (£98, £73.50 with discount code) (opens in new tab) | Boden

Add a hint of sparkle to your wardrobe with this embellished fluffy sweater. With short sleeves, it's the perfect way to dress up this spring.

Boden have a range of gorgeous pink sweaters to choose from, all a similar style and colour to the one Kate wore back in March 2021 to visit a school in East London.

Kate teamed the bright sweater with a perfectly matched pink coat from Max & Co. and black trousers.

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty)

The Princess recently switched up her style when she stepped out in an unusual navy blue peplum skirt suit at the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service. The jacket’s single-breasted design and classic peaked lapels oozed elegance and the peplum isn’t something fans see often from the Princess of Wales, who usually favors either dresses or streamlined pantsuits.

Catherine, Princess of Wales smile as she departs the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

But while her Erdem peplum suit pushed her out of her fashion comfort zone, it was her diamond feather brooch that really caught our attention. 

Featuring three feathers in a circular design and looking to consist of diamonds, this brooch appears to be the emblem of the Prince of Wales. Kate Middleton’s Prince of Wales feathers brooch with emeralds was worn last year.

The Princess wore it with her vibrant Emilia Wickstead dress when she and Prince William welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the UK. The difference lies in the lack of emerald drop that was attached to the brooch for that particular visit, but wasn’t on the brooch worn for Commonwealth Day.

Robyn Morris

Robyn is a celebrity and entertainment journalist and editor with over eight years experience in the industry. As well as contributing regular to woman&home, she also often writes for Woman, Woman's Own, Woman's Weekly and The Sun.

