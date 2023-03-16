An updated version of Kate Middleton's pink Boden sweater has dropped and the dreamy spring staple is 25% off today!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A new version of Kate Middleton's stunning pink Boden sweater is now available with 25% off on Boden's website today.

Boden is offering 25% off everything today to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, so you can get your hands on a Kate Middleton style sweatshirt for less.

The Princess of Wales originally wore the pink top, which is the perfect spring staple, for a school visit back in 2021.

In other royal news, the Commonwealth Day Service may not be the last time we see Kate Middleton in Erdem this year.

From Kate Middleton's dresses and summer espadrilles to her off-duty Lonchamp bags and go-to Superga plimsols, the Princess of Wales is a true style icon who constantly has us wanting to style our closets just like her.

And now, you can do just that as an updated version of her statement scalloped edge pink Boden sweater is available with 25% off today.

Head over to Boden's website and simply enter the code L7N9 to get a special St. Patrick's Day discount, but hurry, because it's only valid on Thursday, March 16.

(opens in new tab) Ribbed fluffy top, $90.51, $67.88 with discount code (£75, £56.26 with discount code) (opens in new tab) | Boden This pink ribbed fluffy top is the perfect spring staple with its elbow-length puffed sleeves. Get Kate's look with this almost identical dupe of her famous Boden jumper.

(opens in new tab) Embellished Fluffy T-shirt, $118.23, $88.67 with discount code (£98, £73.50 with discount code) (opens in new tab) | Boden Add a hint of sparkle to your wardrobe with this embellished fluffy sweater. With short sleeves, it's the perfect way to dress up this spring.

Boden have a range of gorgeous pink sweaters to choose from, all a similar style and colour to the one Kate wore back in March 2021 to visit a school in East London.

Kate teamed the bright sweater with a perfectly matched pink coat from Max & Co. and black trousers.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Princess recently switched up her style when she stepped out in an unusual navy blue peplum skirt suit at the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service. The jacket’s single-breasted design and classic peaked lapels oozed elegance and the peplum isn’t something fans see often from the Princess of Wales, who usually favors either dresses or streamlined pantsuits.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

But while her Erdem peplum suit pushed her out of her fashion comfort zone, it was her diamond feather brooch that really caught our attention.

Featuring three feathers in a circular design and looking to consist of diamonds, this brooch appears to be the emblem of the Prince of Wales. Kate Middleton’s Prince of Wales feathers brooch with emeralds was worn last year.

The Princess wore it with her vibrant Emilia Wickstead dress when she and Prince William welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the UK. The difference lies in the lack of emerald drop that was attached to the brooch for that particular visit, but wasn’t on the brooch worn for Commonwealth Day.