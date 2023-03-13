Kate Middleton steps out of her comfort zone in uber-stylish peplum suit but it's the diamond feather brooch that's really caught our eye

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton’s peplum suit is über stylish and outside her fashion comfort zone but it's her diamond feather brooch that's really caught our eye.

The Princess of Wales wowed in a peplum suit at the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service.

She paired her statement look with Princess Diana’s earrings and what looks to be a Prince of Wales feathers brooch.

This royal news comes as Princess Anne’s structured mint green fedora and teal asymmetric coat made a serious statement at the Commonwealth Day Service.

So many of Kate Middleton’s dresses have become iconic over the years and we have a feeling we’ve just seen the next one to be counted amongst them. Stepping out with Prince William on March 13 the Princess of Wales wowed in navy as she attended the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

It was here that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding was held back in 2011 but on this day it saw senior royals gather as King Charles delivered his first Commonwealth Day address and marked this important day. For the service, Kate Middleton’s peplum suit pushed her out of her fashion comfort zone and her diamond feather brooch caught our attention.

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

The navy suit jacket was paired with what appeared to be a matching calf-length skirt, both featuring delicate white floral motifs all over. The jacket’s single breasted design and classic peaked lapels oozed elegance and the peplum isn’t something fans see often from the Princess of Wales, who usually favors either dresses or streamlined pantsuits. This structural element added a contemporary edge to her otherwise classic outfit.

Her matching navy hat was secured over her elegant chignon hairstyle and keeping her long locks secure also helped to accentuate her jewelry. As we saw in Boston last year, the future Queen Consort is a fan of the sapphire and diamond drop earrings that match her dazzling engagement ring. Worn again for Commonwealth Day the color was the ideal choice to bring out the deep blue of her clothing.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

However, the feather brooch pinned neatly to her peplum jacket also looked familiar. Featuring three feathers in a circular design and looking to consist of diamonds, this brooch appears to be the emblem of the Prince of Wales. Kate Middleton’s Prince of Wales feathers brooch with emeralds was worn last year.

The Princess wore it with her vibrant Emilia Wickstead dress when she and Prince William welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the UK. The difference lies in the lack of emerald drop that was attached to the brooch for that particular visit, but wasn’t on the brooch worn for Commonwealth Day.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

That brooch is also said to have tiny emeralds set in it which aren't visible in photographs from Commonwealth Day. It seems like this could either be a different brooch with a similar design or the same one altered, but the significance remains. Kate took on her title as Princess of Wales last year and the Prince of Wales emblem consists of three ostrich feathers rising through a coronet.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Princess is set to wear a coronet herself in a few months’ time when King Charles’ coronation day arrives. She and Prince William are expected to be at the coronation, with at least some of their children possibly attending too.

Whilst Kate Middleton’s peplum suit might be replaced with an elaborate dress or gown for the coronation it’s possible the Prince of Wales feather brooch could make a reappearance on the day or going forwards.