Why the Commonwealth Service may not be the last time we see Kate Middleton in Erdem in 2023

Kate Middleton in Erdem was the look that caught our attention at the Commonwealth Day Service 2023 and it might not be the last time we see her wear this brand this year.

The Princess of Wales stepped out in a stunning Erdem suit to mark Commonwealth Day 2023 which is part of their Pre-Fall 2023 collection.

The collection goes on sale in August and we have a feeling we could be seeing Kate Middleton in Erdem again this year.

Fans might be used to Kate Middleton’s dresses stealing the show but for Commonwealth Day 2023 the Princess of Wales went in another fashion direction and really stepped out of her comfort zone. Whilst she’s known to love a formal pantsuit, Kate Middleton’s peplum suit was a skirt suit. It was an even more structured option than we're used to seeing her wear and featured a jacquard print, darted waist on the jacket and a long skirt with an elegant flare.

This spectacular navy blue outfit is by Erdem and is part of the brand’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection (opens in new tab) and if the rest of the items from the collection are anything to go by we have a feeling that we could be seeing Kate Middleton in Erdem again this year.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

As per British Vogue (opens in new tab), the Pre-Fall 2023 collection won’t be out until “at least August”, however the Princess has already appeared in this particular look and whether she waits until they’re on sale or gets another opportunity to wear Erdem, the other designs are fabulous.

Understood to have been inspired by wallpaper and upholstery choices in Victorian homes, Erdem’s collection has many pieces which already fit in well with Kate’s style. So much so that she’s worn items very similar to many of them already since joining the Royal Family officially in 2011, suggesting she could do so again.

Kate Middleton in Erdem at the Commonwealth Games in a suit from the Pre-Fall 2023 collection (Image credit: Future//Image 1: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty//Image 2: Erdem )

When she was pregnant with Prince Louis in 2018 Kate proved pregnancy style can be as glamorous as you want it to be when she wowed in a pale pink cape-style gown. There is a similar soft silhouette in one of Erdem’s Pre-Fall 2023 pieces which also features a cape-style neckline.

This new gown has dazzling embellishments on the blossom-pink fabric that extends right up to a crystal-encrusted collar that oozes opulence. Finished with a fabric belt for added structure, this would be perfect for formal occasions. And it’s not the only time Kate’s showed her fondness for design elements that are prominent in the Erdem Pre-Fall 2023 collection.

Kate Middleton wearing a cape-style dress in Norway side-by-side with a similar Erdem design (Image credit: Future//Image 1: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty //Image 2: Erdem)

Given her love for making a statement on the red carpet, there’s no reason why we couldn’t see Kate Middleton in Erdem again this year if their black floral Bardot dress is anything to go by. Featuring a billowing skirt, pastel botanical-drawing-style floral print and floaty sleeves, this is a dream look for big events. Kate has even shown her love of this color-way and style in 2017 when she wore a Bardot black floral dress to the BAFTAs.

Kate Middleton wearing an Alexander McQueen dress at the BAFTAs 2017 side-by-side with a similar Erdem design (Image credit: Future//Image 1: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty //Image 2: Erdem)

Meanwhile, white lace was the theme of the day when she attended Ascot in 2017 - another dress that has similarities to a stunner from Erdem. Their Pre-Fall 2023 collection includes a Broderie Anglaise style white dress which they’ve styled with a bold black waist belt to enhance the silhouette. With a subtle collar and delicate pleating on the bodice, this is an elegant twist on a classic style.

Having demonstrated a passion for elements that have been showcased by Erdem in their collection, it’s perhaps likely that we could see Kate Middleton in Erdem again this year, especially if she’s tempted by any of the pieces similar to dresses she’s loved before. We’d also love to see the future Queen Consort stepping out in several other styles from this special collection which seems to suit her fashion preferences.

Kate Middleton at Ascot 2017 wearing a white dress side-by-side with a similar Erdem design (Image credit: Future//Image 1:Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty //Image 2: Erdem )

Spring is the season for florals and Erdem’s beautiful blue and white shirt dress is the stuff of botanical dreams. The colors create an almost willow-pattern effect and the subtle tier design creates added drama and structure to the silhouette without being too fussy. It also features a similar low-key collar and pleating detail as the Broderie Anglaise dress and the long sleeves and shirt would be ideal for Kate Middleton to wear to events this year.

As the Princess of Wales and wife of Prince William who’s first in the royal line of succession, Kate attends many engagements that require her to dress formally and others that provide an opportunity for her to wear a full-on gown or more contemporary dress.

Erdem Pre-Fall 2023 Collection dresses (Image credit: Erdem)

For any of these coming up this year we’d be thrilled to see her step out in a puffed-sleeved gown from Erdem. The senior royal is a fan of puffed sleeves and wore several dresses with them during her and Prince William’s Caribbean Tour last year, including Kate Middleton’s retro peplum dress in bright yellow in The Bahamas. Erdem have a bold gown in their Pre-Fall 2023 collection with black netting over a slate-blue underskirt and black floral embroidery across the bodice.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

As Kate Middleton altered her Top Gun: Maverick premiere dress, it’s possible that if this is slightly too sheer but she wanted to wear it an alteration could be made. Either way she would likely look wonderful in this stand-out piece and after seeing her peplum suit at the Commonwealth Games there’s likely plenty of fans who would also love to see Kate Middleton in Erdem again in 2023.

Given how beautiful the designs are and how many boxes they tick for the Princess of Wales’ fashion preferences, it seems at least possible this could come to pass.