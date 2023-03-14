The sweet detail in Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh’s Commonwealth Day outfit you probably missed - but Prince Edward won’t have!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There’s a sweet detail in Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh’s Commonwealth outfit you probably missed - but Prince Edward won’t have!

The Duchess of Edinburgh re-wore her beautiful pearl wedding earrings for the Commonwealth Day Service 2023.

These were reportedly designed by Prince Edward and her decision to wear them again comes just days after they took on their special new titles.

Stepping out just days after Sophie was granted a major title that Queen Consort Camilla once had but never used, the new Duchess of Edinburgh wowed in winter whites as she attended the Commonwealth Day Service 2023. This year’s service saw King Charles deliver his first Commonwealth Day address as monarch and he was joined by only a few senior royals as he marked this important occasion.

For the big day Sophie oozed retro elegance with a white pillar box hat that featured a black bow detail at the back which she paired with a tailored coat with statement black buttons. But there was another sweet detail in Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh’s Commonwealth Day outfit you might not have noticed - though Prince Edward will have!

The Duchess of Edinburgh opted to bring out one of her most special jewelry pieces on Commonwealth Day as she paid tribute to the love of her life. Prince Edward and Sophie’s was the royal wedding watched more at the time than Prince Harry and Meghan’s and also took place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

As we would expect from the wedding of one of the Queen’s children the bride’s jewelry was magnificent and included some iconic pearl earrings. Featuring a single white pearl set above a black pearl in a sophisticated drop design, Sophie’s wedding earrings coordinated perfectly with the black and white pearl cross necklace she wore to tie the knot with Prince Edward.

The unique earrings were reportedly designed by Prince Edward himself, adding even more sweet significance to these special pieces. The way they were part of Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh’s Commonwealth Day outfit could be seen as equally meaningful. Not only did it pay tribute to her beloved husband, her choice of earrings could be seen to celebrate one of the biggest moments of her entire life.

Whilst the timing of Sophie re-wearing the pearl earrings might potentially add another layer of importance to the choice. When she and Prince Edward married it was announced, as per Edinburgh Live (opens in new tab), that the couple would one day become Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

“The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales have also agreed that the Prince Edward should be given the Dukedom of Edinburgh in due course, when the present title held now by Prince Philip eventually reverts to the Crown,” Buckingham Palace declared.

Now this has finally come to pass and although the Commonwealth Day service wasn’t the Edinburghs’ first engagement since taking on their new titles, it was their first surrounded by other members of the Royal Family. Sophie’s decision to re-wear these special earrings comes as she and Prince Edward are set to celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary in June.