I'm a gifting expert, and these are the best Prime Day deals on gifts for your loved ones

As a shopping writer, I've spent hundreds of hours (literally) scouring the web for unique, thoughtful gift ideas that won't break the bank. And you might be surprised to find that lots of gifts can be found on Amazon - which means that Prime Day is a great time to shop.

It's not just Prime Day beauty deals that you should be taking notice of; the retailer is slashing prices across all different items, such as tech, homeware, kitchen essentials and much more. So we've compiled a list of the best Prime Day deals on gifts for the whole family, from the best gifts for book lovers to the best gifts for dads and the best family gifts.

Don't forget, you'll need a Prime account to take advantage of these specific deals, so make sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial with Amazon if you don't already have an account.

Prime Day deals on beauty gifts

Hugo Boss Femme Eau de Parfum for Women 75 ml: £72 £37.99 | Amazon This floral, citrussy scent has notes of tangerine, vanilla and jasmine, making it perfect for summer months. But with notes of musk and blackcurrant, too, there's a depth to the fragrance which makes it a little more versatile.

Elizabeth Arden Green Tea Honey Drops Body Cream: £30.18 £13.99 | Amazon Retailing at just over £30, this Elizabeth Arden deal of 54% off is a steal, so definitely grab it while stocks last if you’re stuck for beauty gift ideas. With hydrating, sweet-smelling ingredients like sweet jasmine, rhubarb, lemon, orange zest, green tea, peppermint and bergamot, this is a lovely gift for a mother-in-law, best friend or sister that they might not think of buying for themselves.

Colour Wow Dream Coat for Curly Hair: £27 £15 | Amazon Colour Wow Dream Coat is a TikTok favourite for smooth, frizz-free results, often featuring as a go-to product for those who've perfected the 90s blowout. However, it's usually not cheap - so we're delighted to see this 44% discount on the curly hair version of the styling spray bringing the price down to just £15. This deal certainly won't last long, so act quick.

Neal's Yard Bee Lovely Nourishing Collection: £25 £16.66 | Amazon You can’t go wrong with Neal’s Yard when it comes to gifting. Formulated with honey and lots of essential oils, the products in this set include hand cream, body lotion and shower gel, wrapped up in gorgeous packaging that will look great under the tree.

Aussie SOS Hair Mask: £11.99 £7.58 | Amazon Aussie is one of our favourite high-street brands for nourishing, reparative haircare. If you're stuck for a smaller beauty gift for a friend or family member, they'll love this thick, rejuvenating hair mask, which is currently 37% off.

Prime Day deals on gifts for him

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Machine: £109.99 £64.99 | Amazon We've recommended this nifty gadget in our gift guide for dads, as it's a fun, nostalgic present that won't take up too much room in the kitchen. Even better, it's currently got 41% off, bringing the RRP down to just £65. This would also be a great gift for couples who have just moved house.

Fitbit Versa 3: £199.99 £128 | Amazon If you’re stuck for a gift for husbands or for a dad who’s recently started his fitness journey, a Fitbit is a solid choice. We gave this model 4.5 stars in our Fitbit Versa 3 review, noting that the smartwatch and fitness tracker is one of the best Fitbits for those wanting to track their exercise, sleep health and much more. We’ll be keeping an eye on the best Fitbit deals for Black Friday, too, where we expect to see huge discounts for the sales event. But for now, this discount of 36% is definitely one to snap up.

Elemis Pro Collagen Moisturiser for Men: £63 £42.99 | Amazon Elemis always delivers when it comes to moisturising, firming and brightening skincare, so treat him to this hydrating day cream with this deal. We love the simple packaging, and hero ingredients in the formula will strengthen the skin barrier and provide long-lasting moisture.

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless Earbuds: £169.99 £84.99 | Amazon If he's a gym-goer, wireless headphones or earbuds are a must. These ones are designed to fit comfortably in the ears while delivering unmatched sound quality. They're also half-price off with this Prime Day deal, so it's a great time to start planning for his Christmas gift.

Prime Day deals on home essentials

Yankee Christmas Cookie Candle: £29.99 £19.99 | Amazon Yankee is known for making the best autumn candles, but this Christmas Cookie candle is also an ideal gift. With a rich, sweet vanilla scent, the burn time is up to 150 hours, meaning this is a gift that keeps on giving, too.

Salter EK5134 Hot Chocolate Maker: £49.99 £36 | Amazon Gift the hot chocolate lover in your life this handy device, which makes perfectly frothy, creamy hot chocolates in a matter of minutes. There's a 'cold froth' function, too, to be poured over espresso and ice, so it's also one of the best gifts for coffee lovers.

Tower T17021 Family Size Air Fryer: £69.99 £38.80 at Amazon Looking for one of the best housewarming gifts that they'll actually use and enjoy? We've tested a lot of air fryers at woman&home, so we know our stuff when it comes to the best air fryers to gift - this medium-size option is ideal for those who are new to the idea. Plus, with 45% off, this is one of the best air fryer deals we've seen for a while.

Prime Day deals on stocking fillers

Insulated Coffee Mug: £18.99 £15.19 | Amazon Stuck on a gift for a loved one who can't get enough of the outdoors? They'll be able to take this handy travel mug with them wherever they go, including on walking holidays in the UK when they find themselves in need of a hot drink. There are several different bright colours available, and they have a leak-proof lid for use on the go, as well as clever technology which means hot drinks will stay hot while cold beverages will stay cold.

Buyagift Afternoon Tea Gift Experience Box: £34.99 £27.99 | Amazon Buyagift's experiences boxes are always a safe best for a Christmas gift when you're not too sure what the recipient would enjoy. They can enjoy this gift either with you or someone else, and choose from various restaurants and tea rooms across the UK - with up to a year to redeem the voucher.

LED Book Light: £15.99 £8.37 | Amazon Not sure what to gift a bookworm? If they're often up all night reading, this clip-on LED light has three different colour settings, with a rechargeable battery and a flexible neck for easy manoeuvring.

Book Nook: £43.99 £31.99 | Amazon A 'book nook' is a thoughtful gift for the friend who loves to get crafty, and after they've spent the time building the intricate miniature scene, they'll be able to put it pride of place to enjoy for years to come, too. These unique gifts can be expensive, so we're happy to see this 27% discount bringing the RRP down to just £32.

More of today's best deals on stocking fillers $39.50 View

When does Prime Day end?

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days shopping event ends at 11.59pm on the 11th of October, meaning you've still got plenty of time to shop these deals. However, stock may be limited, so act fast if you see something you like.