Wordle 619 angers players with tricky word, 'Found that one very difficult'

A certain word has infuriated a number of Wordle players who struggled to solve a particularly uncommon five-letter word on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve an unfamiliar word.

This isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; ruddy, coyly, quart, and agape have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, this challenge on February 28, posed a particularly hard challenge for fans.

**Warning! There are spoilers ahead, so don't read on if you have yet to play the game!**

(Image credit: Brandon Bell / Staff / Getty Images)

The answer for the Wordle challenge on February 28 was 'polka'. Players who struggled to solve this challenge took to social media to complain about the difficulty of this game.

"Wordle 619 5/6 Interesting word, hard to get. #Wordle #Wordle619," said one player who knew the word but struggled to solve the puzzle.

"God I found that hard. Wordle 619 5/6*," said another player. A second player agreed and said, "Found that one very difficult Wordle 619 6/6"

"What even is this word Wordle 619 4/6," questioned one player who solved the puzzle but didn't know what 'polka' even meant.

One player even joked, "Ok, whoever annoyed the wordle word setters needs to apologize Wordle 619 4/6."

Others enjoyed the tricky challenge. "LOL, not a word I ever expected - cool. Wordle 619 5/6," said one player. "Wordle 619 4/6 Excellent word! What I tried at 3, and the actual word, both made me smile," said another.

So it seems that some were rather divided, while some liked the tricky format of the word, others found it too challenging, and some had no idea what the word even meant!

Polka Meaning

Many players struggled with this challenge because they were simply unfamiliar with the term. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word polka mean?

Polka is defined as a noun meaning, 'a lively dance of Bohemian origin in duple time'. For example, you could say, "they finished off by dancing the polka." The word is most commonly associated with Czech culture and originates from the Czech word for polish woman, which is 'polka'.

More commonly, people use the word polka in fashion and textiles to refer to 'polka dots'. In this context, word is a noun meaning, 'one of a number of round dots repeated to form a regular pattern on fabric'. For example, you could say, "a red and white polka-dot shirt."

(Image credit: Future: Canva/ Getty )

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep players on their toes!