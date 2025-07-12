I found the most enjoyable new hobby on holiday in Jamaica - and everyone can do it

I'd never heard of pickleball until very recently, which is surprising considering it's one of the fastest-growing sports in the world. When asking others about it, I would mostly get a look of confusion, before they said something along the lines of 'I think it's like a mixture of tennis and badminton'.

Not known for my skills in either sport, I wasn't convinced. But a recent trip to Sandals South Coast in Jamaica presented me with 12 pickleball courts, a top pickleball coach, gorgeous weather to play in and lots of free time, so I gave it a go. And I was sold after the first session.

Having read our pickleball for beginners guide beforehand, I had a basic understanding of the rules and what was involved. But what I didn't expect was how quickly I would get to grips with it, and how much I would enjoy playing - so much so that the first hour of my holiday days were spent on the courts. I'm certainly not a natural talent, but the simplicity, pace and social aspect of the game left me wanting more.

The person in charge of helping me learn the ropes - or racket - was Michael Reynolds, a pickleball player for 10 years with five spent as a coach. He was keen for me to know from the off that this is a game for everyone.

“Pickleball is low-impact, easy to learn, and can be played at your own pace. Many people start later in life with no sports background at all. The court is small, the movements are gentle, and the game is incredibly beginner-friendly. You don’t need to be super fit. It’s more about having fun, staying active, and enjoying the social side of the game. I always encourage people to give it a try. You might be surprised by how quickly you catch on and how much you enjoy it.”

My first experience of pickelball was at Sandals South Coast in Jamaica, and I was sold after the first session (Image credit: Future)

The game combines elements of tennis, ping pong, badminton, and squash in a way that's much less intense on the body. It's a game for everyone, no matter what your age, and this has seen the sport become so much more than a way to stay active.

"Pickleball is a lifestyle", says Michael. "It's a game where you can socialise, no matter what age group."

And people are doing just that, in the US alone, more than 50 million people play pickleball, and the rest of the world is quickly catching on to its many benefits.

I personally can't imagine better places than Sandals South Coast in Jamaica to learn. It has the most pickleball courts of all the Sandals resorts, and a programme intended to fully support people playing at every level of fitness and skill.

During my week-long stay, I was able to access a court to play every day without issue, and I attended an intro to pickleball and multiple group coaching sessions with pro Michael, all of which were invaluable to my progression and enjoyment.

The resort also runs a weekly Redlane Pickleball Tournament, which I took part in with other guests and was very impressed (and a little surprised) to come second (and get a lovely medal for my efforts). I also really appreciated the Solo Pickleballer Match Up that the resort offers, for anyone travelling on their own or those without a partner to play with. This was not only a way for me to get a game in but to meet some wonderful people from all over the world that I otherwise wouldn't have met, and subsequently met afterwards for some company off the courts.

The Redlane Pickleball Tournament at Sandals South Coast in Jamaica, and a picture with Michael to celebrate (Image credit: Future)

I spent some time with Michael after the tournament to find out why pickleball is one of the best low-impact exercises, and in particular, a great exercise for seniors. His answers make for a very compelling case.

Why Pickleball is such a great exercise for seniors

It's forgiving on the body

“Pickleball has become incredibly popular among older adults, and for good reason. It’s low impact, highly social, and offers a variety of physical and mental benefits that are especially well-suited to more mature individuals. It combines fitness, mental stimulation and community – all in a format that’s fun, forgiving on the body, and highly adaptable," he says.

"Unlike tennis or running, pickleball is played on a smaller court with less need to run around, so there is less stress on the knees, hips and back, ideal for people with joint issues or prior injuries," he says.

Boosts longevity

Pickleball is also one of the best exercises for longevity, helping improve quality of life with age, thanks to the physical benefits.

"It helps to improve balance and coordination," says Michael. "Quick lateral movements and eye-hand coordination help to enhance reflexes, balance and motor skills, which are essential in preventing falls."

It also boosts cardiovascular health, he says. "Even though it’s lower impact, it still provides aerobic exercise, helping to maintain heart health and stamina without overwhelming the body, as well as strengthening muscles and bones."

Pickleball is played on a smaller court, with less need to run around (Image credit: Future)

It 'reduces stress and encourages laughter'

Adding to the longevity points, pickleball is also great for cognitive health.

"It requires quick decision-making, strategic thinking and fast reflexes, which help to keep the brain active and sharp, so it’s excellent for mental agility and memory. Physical activity naturally reduces stress by releasing endorphins, so pickleball is great for this too," says the coach.

"Plus, the fun, fast-paced nature of the game encourages laughter and light-heartedness, which is always a great bonus. Regular play can reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, while offering a sense of achievement and progress over time.”

I had such a blast playing, I was on the courts every day of my holiday (Image credit: Future)

Michael Reynolds Tennis & Pickleball Pro at Sandals Dunn’s River, Jamaica Michael Reynolds has proudly served Sandals Resorts International for the past 23 years, bringing dedication, passion, and excellence to the guest experience. He is a highly motivated, determined, and fun-loving tennis and pickleball professional. He has been playing tennis for 30 years and has spent the last 20 years honing his skills as a coach. He also has 10 years experience playing pickleball, the last five of those also coaching the sport.

It 'helps people stay connected'

“Social connection is important for everyone, but it’s especially important as we age," he says. Because pickleball is easy to learn, even for those who’ve never played racket sports, it is an accessible and welcoming game, allowing players of different abilities and ages to play together.

"Games are short and often played in doubles, promoting interaction and conversation between players. Many older adults develop strong friendships through regular play, which helps to combat loneliness. Social isolation can be a challenge as people age, but pickleball provides a built-in community and routine that helps people stay connected and socially engaged," he says.

Pickleball kit

Michael's top tip

If you're thinking about giving it a go, there's one last thing to consider, says Michael. "The paddle you use in pickleball does affect how you play. Things like paddle weight, grip, size and materials can all influence control, power, and overall comfort – especially for older adults or beginners who are just getting started.

"For more mature players or those looking for a lightweight, easy-to-handle paddle, I’d recommend starting with something in the 7.0 to 7.6 oz range. Lighter paddles are easier on the arm and help reduce fatigue while still offering good control, such as the Franklin Sports paddles," he says.

Visit the Sandals website to book or for more information on the resorts, or call 0800 597 0002.