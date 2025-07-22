Will Meryl Streep be in The Devil Wears Prada 2? Plus all we know about the sequel

We’d be told it wasn’t happening time and time again, but fans of Miranda Priestly, Andy Sachs, and all things high fashion hold onto your oversized sun hats because The Devil Wears Prada is returning for a sequel.

Not only that, but filming has already started - we’re being treated to some brilliant behind-the-scenes snaps from set already. Anne Hathaway looking absolutely stunning in a bright and bold checkerboard maxi dress, and her unveiling of Andy Sachs in 2025 to name a couple.

Of course, fans of the iconic movie have been desperate to know if Meryl Streep will return to screens to reprise the role of the icy Miranda Priestly - and there's brilliant news.

Will Meryl Streep be in The Devil Wears Prada 2?

It wouldn’t be The Devil Wears Prada without the devil herself, Miranda Priestly. So we let out a collective sigh of relief when it was confirmed that Meryl Streep will be returning to play her iconic character in the sequel.

Not only that, but she’ll be a prominent character in the sequel’s storyline, according to Vogue, who report that the storyline will centre around “Miranda Priestly as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing".

We will also see her find love after that messy divorce in the original film, with none other than Kenneth Branagh coming on as the “new Mr Priestly".

Who is in the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2?

Nearly all of the original cast from The Devil Wears Prada will be returning for the second film, including Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Emily Blunt as Andy’s fellow assistant Emily Charlton, and, drum-roll please, Miranda's right-hand man Nigel will again be played by none other than Stanley Tucci. We hope he finally catches a break after, well, his entire career went up in smoke the last time we saw him.

We’re also getting some new cast members, including Kenneth Branagh, who will step onto the screen as Miranda's new husband, while Lucy Liu and Justin Theroux will also star in the sequel.

Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley is also set to join the cast, though no information about her role has been released.

One famous face won’t be returning, though we doubt any fans of the film will mind all too much. That’s because Adrian Grenier, who played Andy’s boyfriend Nate, won’t be reprising his role. We can only guess at what state Andy’s love life will be in when we meet her in the sequel, but whoever she meets is sure to be more supportive than him…

When will The Devil Wears Prada 2 be released?

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to be released in cinemas on 1 May 2026. The date hasn’t been picked at random – far from it. The beginning of May is a notorious time for high fashion, with The Met Gala, arguably fashion’s biggest annual event, always taking place on the first Monday in May. For 2026, this means it will be held on Monday 4 May, just three days after the film’s release.

What will The Devil Wears Prada sequel be about?

As was the case with the original film, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to feature a range of storylines that showcase the lives of each and every main character we’ve come to know and love, but there is one overarching plot that will drive the film.

Writing for Puck , journalist Lauren Sherman revealed some “exclusive intel on the sequel” and shared, "Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt’s character) will be a high-power executive at Christian Dior, and will wear Dior fashion throughout the movie.”

She also revealed, “As for the plot, a significant spoiler ahead: still smarting from a grudge against the dowager empress editor Miranda Priestly, Emily conspires with her billionaire boyfriend (inspired in part by Jeff Bezos, I’m told) to buy Runway – which, like every other print magazine, is struggling.”

We can also assume that we’ll get lots of rom-com feelings from Miranda’s new love story. But as for our main character, Andy? It seems that the writers and cast are keen to keep her storyline under tight wraps. However, we can look to the book series for a little more information, though we can only speculate.

In the second book of her The Devil Wears Prada series, called Revenge Wears Prada, Lauren Weisberger introduces us to Andy soon after her 30th birthday. She is about to get married and is a successful magazine editor who still works closely with Emily, despite their original feud in the first film. Does this mean Andy might not be on Miranda’s side as she faces down Emily in the upcoming sequel? We can only wait and see.

Of course, filming is still in its early days, and scripts change or scenes get cut, but this is exciting information to go off of until we get more sneaky pictures and insider info from the cast and crew.