From Oscar glory to real-life activism, celebrating the life and legacy of Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep isn’t just an actor; she’s an institution. With over 60 films under her belt, a record-breaking 21 Oscar nominations, and three golden statuettes, her legacy is one of unmatched versatility, grace, and grit.

From fresh-faced soprano, cheerleader, and homecoming queen in suburban New Jersey to earning her MFA from Yale and rising to become the reigning queen of cinema, Meryl’s career is a masterclass in transformation.

Whether she’s dazzling on the red carpet, delivering iconic speeches, or shaping female representation on screen, she proves time and again that true talent never goes out of style. This is a celebration of the legend, the legacy, and the magic of Meryl, the ultimate Hollywood chameleon.

Meryl Streep's remarkable career - on and off screen

Calling out inequality

Yes, she can sing like an angel and deliver lines with the eloquence of the queen thespian she is, but Meryl also uses her powerful voice to speak out on a range of issues, including gender inequality. She’s taken a stand against Hollywood’s pay gap, backed efforts to make contracts fairer, and even sent a letter and book to every US lawmaker urging them to revive the Equal Rights Amendment.

It seems only right, then, that she should be cast as Emmeline Pankhurst in Suffragette, a role that echoed her real-life championing of women’s rights.

Kramer vs. Kramer

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) wasn’t Meryl’s first role or Oscar nod, but it was the one that made Hollywood, and the rest of the world, sit up and take notice.

As Joanna Kramer, she brought emotional depth to a woman torn between motherhood and independence, and even pushed to rewrite scenes she felt lacked nuance. The result was a more empathetic character, a breakout performance, and Meryl’s first Oscar win in the year’s highest-grossing film worldwide.

Proving age is just a number

While many actresses are pushed into retirement by their 50s, Meryl Streep’s career has only soared, proving that women don’t expire, they evolve.

With roles full of humour, power, and grace, she’s continuously redefining what it means to age on screen. Now in her 70s, the actress and humanitarian continues to make bold choices, speak out, and inspire generations to stay curious, fearless, and wholly themselves, while her own legacy is still being written.

Out of Africa

Based on a true story, Out of Africa (1985) is a sweeping epic that follows Danish writer Karen Blixen’s life in colonial Kenya, charting her love affair with a free-spirited hunter and her search for belonging in a complex world. Meryl captivated audiences with a portrayal that was both resilient and achingly vulnerable, bringing rare depth to a female character at a time when that was far from the norm and helping make the film an Oscar-winning classic.

Style icon

Widely revered as a style icon, Meryl is known for dressing to suit herself rather than trends, often accessorising with bold jewellery, understated make-up, and her signature glasses. What’s more, unlike many of her contemporaries, she’s never been a slave to fashion fads, and that quiet confidence shows.

She’s been praised for re-wearing pieces, favouring timeless designs, and steering clear of fast fashion. While she hasn’t outwardly made sustainability her platform, her wardrobe reflects a mindful, enduring approach to style, proving that true glamour comes as much from the effortless confidence within as from the fabric we wear on the outside.

The French Lieutenant's Woman

In The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981), Meryl took on one of her most complex roles to date, or rather, two, playing both Sarah, a mysterious Victorian woman entangled in a forbidden romance, and Anna, the modern-day actress portraying her in a film adaptation.

This dual-role performance showcased Meryl's extraordinary range and emotional prowess, earning her another Oscar nod and cementing her reputation as a master of psychological depth that proved she wasn’t just a rising star, but a shape-shifting force in cinema who was here to stay.

Walk of Fame Star

One of the greatest honours any actor or actress worth their salt aspires to be given is, of course, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Meryl Streep got exactly that on September 16, 1998.

Set along the iconic Hollywood Boulevard, her star recognised the extraordinary body of work she had already built, from Oscar-winning performances to genre-defining roles, and as such, the honour quite literally cemented her status among the silver screen greats.

The Iron Lady

Playing the iconic, and deeply divisive, Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady (2011), there was no question whether people loved or loathed Meryl’s portrayal of the former PM: it was a critical and commercial hit.

From voice to posture, expressions to emotional restraint, Meryl’s uncanny embodiment of Thatcher was transformative. She didn’t just mimic the Iron Lady, she became her, earning the actress her third Oscar and reaffirming her reputation as the ultimate shape-shifter.

Eco warrior

Beginning in the ’80s, one of Meryl Streep’s first steps into environmental activism was co-founding Mothers & Others for a Liveable Planet, promoting safer, eco-conscious choices for families.

Later, she worked closely with the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) to raise awareness about pesticide risks and has since voiced support for the protection of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, biodiversity conservation, and endangered species protection.

She even performed at Sting and Trudie Styler’s Rainforest Fund benefit concert in support of indigenous communities and tropical forest preservation, and narrated the environmental documentary, The Living Sea (1995), where she used her platform to inspire and educate.

Julie & Julia

In the hit movie Julie & Julia (2009), Meryl didn’t just pretend to be Julia Child, the beloved American chef, author, and TV personality who brought French cuisine to mainstream America, she completely channelled her warmth, wit, and physical exuberance nailing everything from her towering presence, distinctive voice, and larger-than-life energy in a heartfelt tribute that brought the culinary icon vividly to life and earning her yet another Oscar nomination.

Although she didn’t win for the role, it’s remembered as a performance that delivered not only her trademark drama skills but also shone a light on her comedic brilliance.

Patron, advocate, philanthropist

Beyond the screen, Meryl has quietly become one of Hollywood’s most generous and consistent philanthropists, supporting causes ranging from women’s rights and the arts to humanitarian relief and environmental protection.

To name just a few, she famously donated her The Iron Lady salary to the National Women’s History Museum, where she also serves as National Spokesperson, backed groups like Equality Now, and helped fund the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s educational centre, which is now named after her.

Bridges of Madison County

In the slow-burning emotional epic that is The Bridges of Madison County (1995), Meryl delivered one of her most quietly devastating performances as Francesca, a housewife torn between duty and desire.

Directed by Clint Eastwood, who also co-starred, the film offered a rare portrait of mature, restrained romance. With Meryl’s nuanced portrayal, every glance, pause, and word delivered an aching emotional energy that quite rightly earned her yet another Oscar nomination.

Famous friends

She may be one of the most decorated actors of her generation, but Meryl is also one of the most liked, staying close with many of her co-stars for decades to come. Her list of best buds includes Cher, whom she’s adored for over 40 years, and Viola Davis who she gave a speech for at her Walk of Fame unveiling.

She shares mutual admiration with Robert De Niro, who she credits as one of her early inspirations, has a playful bond with Martin Short, and then there’s Hillary Clinton, for whom she delivered a powerful speech at the 2016 Democratic Convention.

Add in names like Jessica Chastain, Amy Adams, and a few unexpected Broadway besties, and it’s fair to say, if you peeked into Meryl’s contacts, you’d probably find more A-listers than an Oscars afterparty guest list.

Death Becomes Her

Proving she can do camp just as brilliantly as she does prestige, Meryl’s turn as the fabulously vain Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her (1992) saw her dive headfirst into dark comedy, delivering deadpan lines, outrageous glamour, and a flair for physical humour.

With its state-of-the-art visual effects, the film surprised audiences, as did Meryl’s performance, which defied expectations for an actress known primarily for serious roles, plus it also introduced her to a whole new generation of movie-goers.

Mentor of the ambitious

Meryl’s legacy isn’t solely defined by her performances onscreen, it’s also shaped by how she’s helped others in the industry thrive. She’s offered guidance and encouragement to fellow actors, most notably Viola Davis, just as she credits Jane Fonda for mentoring her early in her own career.

In 2015, she helped fund The Writers Lab, a program supporting female screenwriters over 40, and she also took part in the Mentors Walk in New York, walking alongside other leading women to inspire the next generation of female leaders.

Mamma Mia

Until recently, Mamma Mia! held the title of the highest-grossing movie musical adapted from a stage show, a record it kept from 2008 until Wicked knocked it off the top spot.

But are we surprised? The ABBA-fuelled romp, full of soul, story, and spirit, was a global smash! What's more, Meryl’s joyful, big-hearted performance as Donna anchored it all.

Singing, dancing, and delivering emotional depth in platform boots, she reminded everyone that she can do feel-good just as fiercely as she does dramatic.

Most Oscar noms

Meryl Streep’s awards shelf is as legendary as her performances. Among the dozens of international gongs stand three Oscars, and she holds the record for the most Oscar nominations of any actor in history: 21 in total (17 Lead, 4 Supporting).

She’s also earned 9 Golden Globes, backed by a record 34 nominations, along with 4 Emmys, 2 SAG Awards, 2 BAFTAs, and 7 Grammy nominations.

In 2024, she was awarded the Honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes, a special lifetime achievement honour recognising her extraordinary body of work and lasting impact on cinema.

The Hours

A modern-day echo of Virginia Woolf’s Mrs. Dalloway, Meryl Streep plays Clarissa Vaughan in The Hours (2002), navigating love, loss, and the weight of time in a single emotionally charged day.

Her performance is revered for being quiet, layered, and deeply human, proving once again that she doesn’t need grand theatrics to leave a lasting impact. Alongside Nicole Kidman and Julianne Moore, she won the Silver Bear at Berlin, and the film became another jewel in her legacy of intelligent, emotionally resonant roles.

Natural beauty

From her fresh-faced debut in Julia (1977) at 27, to her elegant presence today, Meryl Streep has long embraced the power of natural beauty and remains refreshingly unfazed by the realities of ageing.

She’s spoken out against plastic surgery and botox, believing they hinder an actor’s ability to convey emotion, and while rumours may persist, she’s consistently resisted pressure to alter her appearance, choosing authenticity over artifice, proving that real beauty lies in confidence, character, and staying true to yourself.

Doubt

Playing the steely and slightly sinister Catholic school principal Sister Aloysius in Doubt (2008), Meryl delivered a fiercely controlled performance that was widely praised for its nuance, restraint, and simmering conviction.

What’s more, her incredible ability to simultaneously embody both righteousness and doubt made the film truly unforgettable and her performance a pure masterclass, quite rightly earning her a 15th Oscar nomination.

Kennedy Centre Honouree

Not many of those outside the US will be familiar with The Kennedy Center Honor, but it's one of the biggest cultural pats on the back America can give, reserved for artists whose work has shaped the nation’s performing arts.

In 2011, Meryl got her moment, welcomed by none other than President Obama at a White House reception before a starry gala packed with tributes, sealing her status as not just Hollywood royalty, but a full-blown national treasure.

Big Little Liars

Not content ruling the silver screen, Meryl’s gone and claimed the small one too! In recent years, she’s seemingly happy to swap cinemas for streaming, stealing scenes in Big Little Lies as the ice-cold (and secretly unhinged) Mary Louise, and charming audiences in Only Murders in the Building with her Broadway pipes and cheeky chemistry.

Whether she’s stirring up drama or singing her heart out, Meryl has proved time and time again that whatever the screen size, she’s always the biggest talent in the room.

Fan favourite

Meryl Streep is a bona fide fan favourite, and not just with the hoi polloi; celebs love her just as much. At the 2018 Golden Globes, Kelly Clarkson ran over, thrilled to meet her, and was rewarded with a warm hug and kiss on the cheek, while on Oscar night, Tiffany Haddish even abandoned her interview to dash over and embrace her.

Whether she’s arriving at a premiere or stepping onto the red carpet, Meryl always takes time to greet fans with hugs, smiles, and cheeky kisses, proving the love she has for her audience is no act.

The Devil Wears Prada

Ask anyone to name their top three favourite Meryl Streep movies, and chances are The Devil Wears Prada (2006) makes the cut. As the icy yet iconic Miranda Priestly, Meryl redefined what it meant to play a villain; all it took was a raised eyebrow or a line delivered with crisp, cutting precision to leave audiences deliciously terrified.

Famously (if “loosely”) inspired by Anna Wintour, Meryl brought unexpected depth and subtle humanity to the role, transforming what could have been a fashion caricature into one of her most beloved and endlessly quoted performances.

Best Actress: Sophie's Choice

When Sylvester Stallone announced “the marvellous Meryl Streep” as Best Actress, it was a golden moment, literally. Pregnant and glowing in a shimmering sequin-embroidered caftan, Meryl floated to the stage to accept her second Oscar, but first for Best Actress, for Sophie’s Choice.

Fighting back tears, she charmed everyone with the line: “No matter how much you try to imagine what this will be like, it’s just so incredibly thrilling right down to your toes.”

Honorary Doctorate Recipient

Sure, Meryl has three Oscars, but did you know she’s also collected honorary doctorates like most people collect coffee loyalty stamps? A proud Yale alum, she returned in 1983 to receive an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts, and that was just the beginning. From Dartmouth (1981) to Harvard (2010), Princeton (2009) to Indiana University (2014), the Ivy League and beyond have all lined up to hand her a cap and gown in recognition of her cultural impact.

It's academic proof (literally) that Meryl’s influence stretches far beyond the screen and that she’s a class act in every sense.

Little Women

While stealing scenes as the imperious Aunt March with delicious disdain, dry wit, and withering one-liners, Meryl’s performance in Little Women (2019) was deliberately frosty, but off-screen, she was anything but.

It was widely reported that she offered oodles of encouragement and wisdom to rising co-stars like Florence Pugh and Saoirse Ronan, proving once again that even in a supporting role, she brings both gravitas and generosity.

Champion for change

Never one to speak without purpose, Meryl has often used her voice on the world stage.

Whether she's addressing the United Nations on global gender equality, spotlighting the plight of women worldwide or championing the power of storytelling to drive social change, she's consistently lending her gravitas and compassion to vital causes.

Her weighted words always remind us that performance isn’t just for the screen; it can also be a force for global good.

Sophie's Choice

Few roles have defined a career like Sophie Zawistowski's. In Sophie’s Choice (1982), Meryl delivered a powerhouse performance that was so raw and heartbreaking it stopped Hollywood in its tracks. Her flawless Polish accent, haunting vulnerability, and that soul-shattering “choice” scene weren’t just powerful, they were historic.

The role earned her a second Oscar (and first for Best Actress) and cemented her status as the greatest of her generation.

Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient

In 2014, Meryl was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is said to be America’s highest civilian honour, and was established by JFK in 1963.

Today, the award recognises individuals who’ve made extraordinary contributions to culture, peace, or national life. Presented by President Obama at the White House, the moment celebrated not just Meryl’s remarkable career, but her lasting impact on the arts and her role as a true national treasure.

Best Actress: The Iron Lady

If it isn’t already, gold really should be Meryl’s lucky colour.

When she won Best Actress for Sophie’s Choice in 1983, she stunned in a gilded caftan. Nearly three decades later, draped in shimmering gold Lanvin, she struck Oscar gold again, this time for The Iron Lady (2012). Radiating old-school Hollywood glamour, she accepted her third Academy Award with regal ease and razor-sharp humour, opening with, “When they called my name, I had this feeling I could hear half of America going, ‘Oh no. Oh, come on, why her? Again?’”

Modest, self-aware, and completely magnetic, it’s why we can’t get enough of her.

The Deer Hunter

Every great legacy has a beginning, and The Deer Hunter (1978), although not her first film, was Meryl Streep’s. Playing Linda, a woman caught in the emotional crossfire of war, Meryl brought heartbreak and vulnerability to the screen.

It wasn’t a flashy performance, but one full of truth, that set the tone for the kind of actor she would become: subtle, powerful, and endlessly watchable. It also earned her the first of her (many) Oscar nominations, and thus, a star was officially born.