Victoria Beckham's comfy high-waist jeans and iconic slogan T-shirt is the relaxed look we're copying

Victoria Beckham’s super high-waist jeans and iconic slogan t-shirt is the perfect relaxed combination for a chic at-home look.

She might be best known for her love of impeccable tailoring and accessories, but Victoria Beckham’s latest look has showcased her flair for relaxed styling too. Opting for a more casual indoors look with a pair of the best jeans this winter, Victoria appeared in a new Instagram video advert for Uber Eats sitting on a beautiful ivory sofa wearing a pair of beautiful light-wash jeans and a slogan T-shirt. Filmed alongside her husband David Beckham, Victoria looked chic yet casual in her £390 Victoria Beckham Alina high-waisted Jeans.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) A photo posted by on

Victoria Beckham’s jeans beautifully elongated her legs with their flared design and flattered her silhouette. They have statement front pockets and appeared to be the muted ‘shadow wash’ colourway which was the perfect cool tone to contrast with her bright white t-shirt. Crafted from cotton, the high-waisted jeans are a “favourite” of Victoria’s and the design is the brand’s “best-selling denim silhouette”.

Shop High-Waist Jeans like Victoria Beckham's

Although jeans aren’t what you might immediately think of if you’re putting together a winter outfit, a good pair of comfortable jeans in a style that flatters your shape is a must-have in many people’s wardrobes all year round. Whilst her exact jeans are more on the luxury side price-wise, they are undeniably fabulous if you’re looking for a relaxed at-home look.

If you aren’t quite tempted to take the plunge and invest in a pair of Victoria Beckham jeans, though, there are so many similar high-waisted jeans in blue washes that can help you achieve this look more affordably. When it comes to styling your jeans it doesn’t come much more classic than tucking in a white T-shirt and Victoria chose an iconic slogan T-shirt.

(Image credit: Netflix / Youtube)

Anyone who’s watched Netflix’s Beckham documentary might be particularly excited by the Uber Eats advert which mirrors a memorable scene and references it additionally with the slogan on her T-shirt. The designer's top features the phrase, “My Dad had a Rolls-Royce”.

Victoria got called out by David Beckham in the series when talking about her background, leading her to reveal that in the 1980s her father had a Rolls-Royce. The T-shirt is a brilliant nod to this moment and showcases Victoria’s sense of humour about it. Priced at £200, sadly this Victoria Beckham T-shirt is out of stock.

However, you don’t need to have the exact slogan tee to recreate her look. Whether you prefer another slogan entirely or just love a plain white T-shirt, any option would look so stunning if you’re wondering how to style flared jeans like hers. Victoria’s high-waist jeans look was finished off with a Victoria Beckham black belt with gold hardware that added a touch of glamour to her otherwise very paired-back outfit.

Victoria Beckham might continue to favour gorgeous tailored trousers and jackets on many occasions but for at-home styling it seems that it’s hard to beat jeans and a T-shirt if you want to look put together but understated.