Victoria Beckham's comfy high-waist jeans and iconic slogan T-shirt is the relaxed look we're copying
Victoria Beckham's super high-waist jeans are effortlessly cool and easy to style if you want to look put-together at home
Victoria Beckham’s super high-waist jeans and iconic slogan t-shirt is the perfect relaxed combination for a chic at-home look.
She might be best known for her love of impeccable tailoring and accessories, but Victoria Beckham’s latest look has showcased her flair for relaxed styling too. Opting for a more casual indoors look with a pair of the best jeans this winter, Victoria appeared in a new Instagram video advert for Uber Eats sitting on a beautiful ivory sofa wearing a pair of beautiful light-wash jeans and a slogan T-shirt. Filmed alongside her husband David Beckham, Victoria looked chic yet casual in her £390 Victoria Beckham Alina high-waisted Jeans.
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)
A photo posted by on
Victoria Beckham’s jeans beautifully elongated her legs with their flared design and flattered her silhouette. They have statement front pockets and appeared to be the muted ‘shadow wash’ colourway which was the perfect cool tone to contrast with her bright white t-shirt. Crafted from cotton, the high-waisted jeans are a “favourite” of Victoria’s and the design is the brand’s “best-selling denim silhouette”.
Shop High-Waist Jeans like Victoria Beckham's
RRP: £77 | With their statement front pockets and gorgeous flared design, these jeans give a similar look to Victoria Beckham at a more affordable price. The mid-blue wash is flattering and these can easily be dressed up with heels and down with a T-shirt and trainers.
RRP: £169 | Fitted at the waist and hips and flaring out into a wide leg, these high-waist jeans are a beautiful staple to have in your wardrobe. They have front pockets and belt loops so you can style them with your favourite belt - just like Victoria did.
RRP: £138 | These mid-blue flared jeans can be easily paired with everything from your best wool jumpers to shirts and T-shirts. The denim is enhanced with 1% stretch for comfort and the visible front seams give these jeans a contemporary edge.
Although jeans aren’t what you might immediately think of if you’re putting together a winter outfit, a good pair of comfortable jeans in a style that flatters your shape is a must-have in many people’s wardrobes all year round. Whilst her exact jeans are more on the luxury side price-wise, they are undeniably fabulous if you’re looking for a relaxed at-home look.
If you aren’t quite tempted to take the plunge and invest in a pair of Victoria Beckham jeans, though, there are so many similar high-waisted jeans in blue washes that can help you achieve this look more affordably. When it comes to styling your jeans it doesn’t come much more classic than tucking in a white T-shirt and Victoria chose an iconic slogan T-shirt.
Anyone who’s watched Netflix’s Beckham documentary might be particularly excited by the Uber Eats advert which mirrors a memorable scene and references it additionally with the slogan on her T-shirt. The designer's top features the phrase, “My Dad had a Rolls-Royce”.
Victoria got called out by David Beckham in the series when talking about her background, leading her to reveal that in the 1980s her father had a Rolls-Royce. The T-shirt is a brilliant nod to this moment and showcases Victoria’s sense of humour about it. Priced at £200, sadly this Victoria Beckham T-shirt is out of stock.
However, you don’t need to have the exact slogan tee to recreate her look. Whether you prefer another slogan entirely or just love a plain white T-shirt, any option would look so stunning if you’re wondering how to style flared jeans like hers. Victoria’s high-waist jeans look was finished off with a Victoria Beckham black belt with gold hardware that added a touch of glamour to her otherwise very paired-back outfit.
Victoria Beckham might continue to favour gorgeous tailored trousers and jackets on many occasions but for at-home styling it seems that it’s hard to beat jeans and a T-shirt if you want to look put together but understated.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use , Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
I like to have a natural-looking tan all year and this £24 mist gives me a streak-free finish in seconds
This fake tan mist helps keep my complexion looking radiant all year round...
By Annie Milroy Published
-
How to watch All Creatures Great and Small for free from anywhere in the world
You might be wondering how to watch All Creatures Great and Small season 4 as we keep our fingers crossed for the drama's renewal
By Emma Shacklock Published