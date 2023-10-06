Victoria Beckham totally just got called out for saying she grew up in the ‘working class’

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In Netflix's new documentary, 'Beckham,' a hilarious bit reveals David calling Victoria out for believing she grew up in the 'working class' - although her dad drove a Rolls Royce.

In case you haven't heard, it's trendy nowadays to be delusional (or, "delulu", as the kids are saying) - and Victoria Beckham is getting in on the fun.

Victoria, of course, rose to fame primarily as her alter ego "Posh Spice" in the Spice Girls - and now has her very own fashion line, beauty line (Victoria Beckham Beauty), and continues to pursue other business ventures for herself. Now, she's getting further into the spotlight from her appearances in Beckham - and a hilarious encounter in the doc between Victoria and David really is making fans chuckle.

In the series premiere of the doc, Victoria says in an interview that she believes she and David clicked for many reasons - one of them being growing up in "similar backgrounds."

(Image credit: Anthony Harvey / Getty Images)

"I think also we both come from families that work really hard. Both of our parents worked really hard. We’re very working class," she said.

David then pops his head into the frame, giving a look.

"Be honest," he replies.

"I am being honest," she retorts.

David then asks her to reveal on camera what model of car her dad used to drive her to school in. Victoria then gives an exasperated look. "It depends," she says.

Finally, she reveals the answer to David's question: "OK, in the ’80s my dad had a Rolls Royce," she said.

David then says, "Thank you!" and exits the room - proving his point that they, in fact, did not come from similar backgrounds. Her name is "Posh" Spice for a reason, after all.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although the new Netflix series does not distinctly reveal the details of David's upbringing, a 2013 piece in the New York Times notes that his father was an electrical wholesaler.

In the documentary, David and Victoria also touch on certain dilemmas they've had in their relationship throughout the years - primarily, the circulated rumours that he cheated on her while he played with Real Madrid in Spain in 2004.

"Victoria is everything to me," he said in the final episode of the docuseries. "To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other. We needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for."

She also said that time in their relationship was one of the most "unhappy" eras of her life. "It was probably, if I’m being honest, the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life. It wasn’t that I felt unheard because I chose to internalize a lot of it because I was always mindful of a focus that he needed," she said.

Despite this resentment she built up, the two are still together, happily married and raising their four children, Brooklyn, 24, Romeo 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12.