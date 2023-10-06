Victoria Beckham totally just got called out for saying she grew up in the ‘working class’
In the new Netflix documentary 'Beckham,' David hilariously calls Victoria out
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
In Netflix's new documentary, 'Beckham,' a hilarious bit reveals David calling Victoria out for believing she grew up in the 'working class' - although her dad drove a Rolls Royce.
In case you haven't heard, it's trendy nowadays to be delusional (or, "delulu", as the kids are saying) - and Victoria Beckham is getting in on the fun.
Victoria, of course, rose to fame primarily as her alter ego "Posh Spice" in the Spice Girls - and now has her very own fashion line, beauty line (Victoria Beckham Beauty), and continues to pursue other business ventures for herself. Now, she's getting further into the spotlight from her appearances in Beckham - and a hilarious encounter in the doc between Victoria and David really is making fans chuckle.
In the series premiere of the doc, Victoria says in an interview that she believes she and David clicked for many reasons - one of them being growing up in "similar backgrounds."
"I think also we both come from families that work really hard. Both of our parents worked really hard. We’re very working class," she said.
David then pops his head into the frame, giving a look.
"Be honest," he replies.
"I am being honest," she retorts.
David then asks her to reveal on camera what model of car her dad used to drive her to school in. Victoria then gives an exasperated look. "It depends," she says.
Finally, she reveals the answer to David's question: "OK, in the ’80s my dad had a Rolls Royce," she said.
David then says, "Thank you!" and exits the room - proving his point that they, in fact, did not come from similar backgrounds. Her name is "Posh" Spice for a reason, after all.
Although the new Netflix series does not distinctly reveal the details of David's upbringing, a 2013 piece in the New York Times notes that his father was an electrical wholesaler.
In the documentary, David and Victoria also touch on certain dilemmas they've had in their relationship throughout the years - primarily, the circulated rumours that he cheated on her while he played with Real Madrid in Spain in 2004.
"Victoria is everything to me," he said in the final episode of the docuseries. "To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other. We needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for."
She also said that time in their relationship was one of the most "unhappy" eras of her life. "It was probably, if I’m being honest, the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life. It wasn’t that I felt unheard because I chose to internalize a lot of it because I was always mindful of a focus that he needed," she said.
Despite this resentment she built up, the two are still together, happily married and raising their four children, Brooklyn, 24, Romeo 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Kate Middleton lifts the lid on royal life with her rambunctious family as she reveals the one activity that has them 'screaming'
Kate Middleton lifted the lid on her royal life with her three children and husband
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Letizia's sleek curled ponytail and black and white tiered gown made a bold statement
Queen Letizia's black and white tiered gown and matching sheer slingback heels were the perfect combination at a recent engagement
By Laura Harman Published
-
Victoria Beckham's super high-waist blue jeans and tucked T-shirt look is the effortlessly cool style we've been searching for
Victoria Beckham's super high-waist blue jeans are the perfect trousers to elevate any casual ensemble
By Laura Harman Published
-
What to know about Beckham - the new doc with inside details onVictoria and David's relationship and family life
"You think you know Beckham, but you have no idea," says Netflix
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
This photo of Victoria Beckham waterskiing while on vacation with her family is so iconic
You might say she's turning into Sporty Spice
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Victoria Beckham's boozy go-to treat revealed as she admits she actually avoids fruit
Victoria Beckham's go-to treat is right up our street
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Why Victoria Beckham’s latest photos have fans emotional as she seemingly addresses rumors of a family feud
Victoria Beckham’s latest fashion show was a family affair
By Jack Slater Published
-
Victoria Beckham leads tributes to Vivienne Westwood after designer dies
Iconic fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has sadly died at the age of 81
By Naomi Bartram Published
-
Mel B's daughter twins with her mom while recreating iconic Scary Spice looks
The Internet is going crazy over new videos showing Mel B's daughter donning some of Scary Spice's most legendary ensembles
By Anna Rahmanan Published
-
Victoria Beckham's Christmas wishes came true - and everyone's jealous
Victoria Beckham is the envy of many with her cheeky Christmas jumper
By Jack Slater Published