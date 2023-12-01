Susanna Reid's best looks, from chic midi-dresses to sparkling red carpet style

The most wonderful thing about Susanna Reid's best looks is that they span day and eveningwear. During her decades-long career, the TV star has revealed her sleek sense of style on numerous occasions - from breakfast show hosting duties to glamorous red carpet appearances - so you can get plenty of sartorial inspiration for a wardrobe upgrade whether you're after a sharp office outfit or a dazzling ensemble for a night out.

Reid trained as a journalist before getting her broadcasting start working in local news for the BBC. The star had been working as a reporter on BBC News 24 for two years when she got an unexpected opportunity to be a stand-in presenter. This then turned into a permanent position, and she went on to front BBC Breakfast and lead TV coverage for big events like the Oscars and New Year's Eve.

In 2013, Reid - who has three children with her ex-partner Dominic Cotton - solidified her status as a household name with an appearance on TV series Strictly Come Dancing. The following year, in 2014, the BAFTA-nominated presenter left the BBC for ITV and started fronting the channel's breakfast show Good Morning Britain. During this time, she also became known for sharing pictures of her stylish outfits with her hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers.

Reid is revered for her feminine sense of style, which predominantly revolves around an array of chic dresses - featuring everything from floral midis to sequinned gowns. Despite the seriousness of her background as a news journalist, the presenter takes a fun approach to fashion, and she plays around with everything from colour and fabric to hemlines and accessories.

Susanna Reid's best looks

From her head-turning red carpet looks to her own interpretation of the latest fashion trends, here are the TV stalwart's best-ever looks...

1. The shimmery BRIT Awards gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reid dazzled at the BRIT Awards in London in 2016. The star arrived at the glamorous event in a sparkly red floor-length gown that highlighted her hourglass curves. She finished off the dazzling look with her hair styled in a bouncy blow-dry .

Simara Pink Sequin Midi Dress from Phase Eight View at Phase Eight RRP: £179 | This raspberry-pink dress is the ultimate Christmas party frock. The deep pink, nearly-red tone is super wearable and the cinched waist and pleated skirt add a classic quality to the silhouette. Red sequin skirt from Next View at Next RRP: £46 | Festive, fun and eye-catching, this red sequin skirt from Next is a fun way to incorporate sequins into your wardrobe without them overwhelming the look. Strapless sequin dress from Warehouse View at Warehouse RRP: £69 | Not for any shrinking violets, this stunning strapless sequinned gown from Warehouse is bound to turn heads. Wear a black jumper or blazer on top for a toned-down look, or go all out and team it with a pair of strappy heels for a bold look.

2. The animal print Chelsea Flower Show dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A shirt dress works for a multitude of smart-casual occasions, and Reid gave the classic style a modern twist when she stepped out in a leopard print number at the Chelsea Flower Show in London in 2019. She accessorised the striking midi with a pair of cream open-toed heels.

3. The sparkly 2016 NTAs gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reid sparkled on the red carpet at the National Television Awards in London in 2016. The star wowed in a floor-length white gown by Ariella Couture, which featured a sheer neckline and intricate gold detailing. She accessorised with statement white earrings and sparkly platform heels.

4. Going all-gold for the Pride Of Britain awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can't go wrong with a sequinned gold party dress. Reid dazzled on the red carpet of the Pride Of Britain Awards in London in 2014 in a sparkly floor-length gown, which featured a cream flowing train. She finished off the head-turning look with shimmering gold heels.

5. The sophisticated grey Bond gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reid looked like a real-life Bond girl at the Royal Film Performance of 'Spectre' at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2015. The presenter paired a form-fitting grey gown - complete with an intricate pattern - with a brown furry marabou bolero. She finished off her glamorous look with a red lip, an elegant updo and statement silver earrings.

6. The perfect LBD at the BAFTAs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love a black dress for a night out, and Reid seemed to agree when she headed to the BAFTA Television Awards in 2023. The star posed on the red carpet in a short-sleeved, floor-length Isabell Kristensen Couture gown, which featured sparkly polka dot detailing. She finished off the chic ensemble with silver earrings and white heels.

7. The peach floral midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reid understands the power of florals in summer. The star looked stylish as she stepped out in London in 2019 in a peach-hued midi-dress, printed with pretty flower detailing. She accessorised the feminine frock with wavy locks and elegant nude heels.

8. The pink lacy midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reid stepped out in this chic look at the Good Morning Britain Health Star Awards in London in 2017. The presenter looked pretty in a pale pink lacy midi dress, which featured elbow-length sleeves. She finished off the smart ensemble with a pair of glittery gold heels.

9. The fiery red midi-dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All eyes were on Reid at the TRIC Awards 2020 in London. The star stood out in a fiery red short-sleeved midi-dress, which featured an elegant origami-inspired neckline. She finished off the bright look with a red lip and nude heels. Reid knows what colours suit her - and red is always a winner.

10. The sparkly Glamour Women Of The Year Awards gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reid pulled out all the stops at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in London in 2016. The star shimmered in a chic floor-length gown, which featured a sparkly silver top and sweeping black skirt. She accessorised with a pink lip and simple clutch bag.

11. Glamming it up with a sequin jumpsuit at the BAFTAS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reid shimmered at a BAFTA event held in London in 2023. The presenter stepped out in a sparkly black jumpsuit, which featured an elegant tie at the waist. She finished off the ensemble with pointed-toe heels and curly hair. A perfect Christmas party look if we've ever seen one!

12. The silky emerald Pride Of Britain gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reid looked every bit the showbiz star on the red carpet at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2022 in London. The presenter shone in a silky emerald green gown, which featured an asymmetric neckline and sparkly silver detailing. She finished off the glamorous look with her hair styled into an elegant up-do.

13. The velvet NTAs midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love a long-sleeved black dress that still exudes sultry glamour. Reid looked incredible in a velvet form-fitting midi, that featured an asymmetric neckline, at the National Television Awards 2022 in London. She accessorised with silver earrings and sparkly heels.

14. The fuchsia Pride Of Britain prom dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reid stunned at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2019 in London. Her sweeping strapless fuchsia pink gown, designed by Suzanne Neville, was a certified red carpet show-stopper. The floor-length dress featured a voluminous skirt, and the presenter finished off the look by styling her hair into a relaxed up-do.

15. The figure-hugging silver Pride of Britain gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Pride Of Britain Awards in London in 2017, Reid exuded elegance in a sheer silvery grey gown. The stylish floor-length dress featured lacy detailing and a fishtail skirt. The star completed the head-turning look with sparkly black heels and her hair styled into an elegant updo.

16. The classic navy jumpsuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reid stepped out in the perfect smart-casual look at Good Morning Britain's Health Star Awards in London in 2016. The presenter wore a classic navy jumpsuit, which featured short sleeves and a tie at the waist. She paired the flattering jumpsuit with a statement necklace in the same blue shade and matching heels with sparkly detailing.

17. The strapless green Pride Of Britain gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emerald green is one of Reid's go-to red carpet shades - and for good reason. The star wowed in a strapless, floor-length gown at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2023 in London. Her Isabell Kristensen dress featured a subtle thigh-split, and she paired the sleek look with sparkly gold heels.

18. The lacy black gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reid brought the glamour to the ITV Palooza! at The Royal Festival Hall in London in 2021. The star stepped out in a lacy black long-sleeved gown, featuring sheer panels and a subtle side split. She finished off the look with her hair swept into an up-do along with classic black heels.

19. The £39 blue midi-dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love a style bargain, and so does Reid. The star turned heads in an electric blue midi-dress at the TV Choice Awards 2019 in London, and the strapless frock cost just £39 from high street destination Goddiva. She finished off the form-fitting look, which featured ruffled detailing, with sparkly silver heels.

20. The geometric NTAs gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reid wowed on the red carpet of the National Television Awards in London in 2017. The presenter stepped out in a grey floor-length gown, which featured a sparkly geometric print. She finished off the ensemble with sleek, bouncy locks as well as a black clutch.

21. The bejewelled Strictly frock

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the red carpet launch for BBC show Strictly Come Dancing's 2013 series, Reid was the belle of the ball. The presenter dazzled in a silver cocktail dress - featuring sparkly detailing and a full skirt - at the event held at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood. She finished off the head-turning ensemble with a pair of gold heels.

22. The sequinned wrap dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best dresses to hide a stomach, you truly can't go wrong with a wrap dress. Reid shimmered onto the red carpet at The Sun's 'Who Cares Wins' Awards 2022 in London with an embellished iteration of the classic cut. The star opted for an elegant black wrap dress, which featured three-quarter-length sleeves and gold sequinned detailing. She finished off the chic look with a pair of black heels.

23. Looking like a Hollywood star at the 2020 NTAs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Red is one Reid's go-to shades for evening showbiz events. The star dazzled on the red carpet at the National Television Awards 2020 in London in a sparkly floor-length gown. The halterneck-style frock was cinched in at the waist with a silky belt, and she accessorised with a pair of sparkly silver heels.

24. The denim jacket and midi skirt combo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reid epitomised laid-back chic at the Women's Prize for Fiction in London in 2015. The star wore a denim jacket over a white top, which she paired with a multi-coloured floral midi-skirt. She accessorised the relaxed ensemble with a pair of nude heels.

25. The one-shouldered red gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Heads were turned when Reid stepped onto the red carpet at the National Television Awards in London in 2023. The star wore a jaw-droppingly stunning one-shouldered red gown by Raishma, which featured an asymmetric neckline and sparkly striped detailing. She finished off the glamorous look with a relaxed up-do.

26. The £79 green dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reid looked a million dollars at the National Television Awards in London in 2019, however, her emerald green floor-length gown cost just £79 from high street destination Goddiva - her go-to brand for affordable red carpet looks. The sequinned form-fitting look featured a scoop neckline and elegant cut-out detailing.

27. The off-shoulder Pride Of Britain gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love an off-shoulder look, and Reid exuded chic style in such a design at the National Television Awards 2018 in London. The star stepped out in a red form-fitting gown, which she paired with a sparkly silver clutch bag. The key to styling red effectively is to choose accessories carefully, as Reid well knows.

28. The crop top and midi skirt combo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reid channelled a cool, relaxed vibe at Lorraine's High Street Fashion Awards in London in 2015. The star looked radiant in a silver crop top, which she wore with an asymmetric multi-coloured floor-length skirt and a pair of sparkly silver heels. She finished off the fun look with dewy make-up.

29. The cool denim jumpsuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reid briefly stepped away from her go-to frocks at the premiere of the musical The Little Big Things in London in 2023. The star looked effortlessly cool in a belted denim jumpsuit (a timeless denim trend), which she smartened up with a pair of pointed-toe brown heels.

30. The black tulle BAFTAs gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are few red carpet looks better than a sweeping black gown. Reid got the memo and stepped out in a head-turning dress at the BAFTA Televison Awards in London in 2019. Her stunning look featured sheer, lacy detailing, as well as a full skirt with a quirky asymmetric hemline.

31. The shimmery nude gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reid brightened up the red carpet at the ITV Gala in London in 2015 with this nude sleeveless, floor-length gown, which featured sparkly detailing. She finished off the look with a black clutch bag and matching heels. She kept jewellery minimal, opting for a simple cuff bracelet.

32. The sparkling white sequin look at the TV Choice Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love white sequins, and Reid stepped out in a dazzling floor-length look at the TV Choice Awards 2015 in London. She accessorised the form-fitting, short-sleeved gown with a pink lip, bouncy blow-dry and sparkly heels. Floor-length white gowns can sometimes be hard to pull off but the plunging V-neck and sequins elevate this look.