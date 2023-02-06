Shania Twain's Grammys suit and sleek cherry red wig divides fans as 'cuckoo bananas' look steals the show

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Shania Twain's Grammys suit and sleek cherry red wig split opinions as some love her 'carefree and happy' attitude and others are saying that don't impress me much.

Week on week the country music legend is showing that she's more than happy to go her own way when it comes to matters sartorial - as well as matters minus clothes. Yes, we're still living for body-confident Shania Twain posing nude at 57.

Stepping out onto the 65th Grammys red carpet with an outfit that stood out from the crowd. Wearing a monochrome jumbo polka-dot suit designed by Harris Reed with a sky-high hat to match and a cherry red wig - the singer was clearly in her element. There's no denying that Shania was pretty delighted with her look but it's not quite everyone's cup of tea.

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

"Shania Twain looks cuckoo bananas," tweeted one of the nay-sayers. "She feels like… a mushroom witch?" added another, to which someone responded, "She's the witch from the Wizard of Cowz."

However, many were keen as mustard to point out that Shania Twain's Grammys suit and sleek cherry red wig totally show her 'carefree and happy' attitude. "Oh to be as carefree and happy as Shania Twain is right now at the Grammys," said one of her many admirers on Twitter.

One particularly astute fan also noticed a correlation between her outfit and the design of her latest record. "Look at @ShaniaTwain arriving at #GRAMMYs looking feisty in a red hair but a matching point clothes to match of her white leopard vinyl. STUNNING!!!!! #QueenOfMe."

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

As one might expect from any true diva, this wasn't the singer's only look for the evening. Her other look, which she wore to collect an award on behalf of fellow country music legend Willie Nelson, had a tuxedo vibe with an elegant cape worn over the top and a splendid dickie bow too.

Considering her flame-colored hair made its debut only a day after Shania Twain's new platinum blonde transformation wowed her loyal fanbase, it's assumed that both her lighter shade and bright red bombshell looks are both wigs.

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

It's all about YOLO and trying new things for the Canadian singer, as her new album Queen of Me brings her back where she belongs, center stage. After years of suffering from illness and the isolation of lockdown - she's back and she's not afraid to take risks and stand out from the crowd.

Shania Twain is embracing her menopausal body, and giving the world a more honest and open insight into her inner world than ever before. From choosing to celebrate her self love and body confidence in the public forum to addressing traumatic incidents in her life - she's laying everything bare.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Following the release of her Netflix documentary - where Shania Twain spoke about her divorce, suffering from Lyme disease, and her painful throat surgery - it's almost as if a new day has dawned for the super star.

Her youthful energy and glow are simply infectious and after Shania Twain's favorite face oil was revealed - we're pretty sure it's flying off the shelves!