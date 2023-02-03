Shania Twain 'unrecognisable' as she swaps her signature brunette hair for platinum blonde locks
Shania Twain's new platinum blonde hair has divided fans as the singer reveals new style to release her new album, Queen of Me
Shania Twain's new platinum blonde hair has divided fans as the country singer debuted a brand new look to release her sixth studio album, Queen of Me.
Shania Twain has revealed her brand new white blonde hair as she ditched her signature brunette blow-out style for a poker-straight blonde look. This look has surprised a lot of fans and many have even commented that they struggled to recognize her without her classic look.
Our Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona McKim, commented that Shania's look is perfectly on-trend, but it may not be a permanent look. It appears that the singer has opted to wear a wig rather than bleaching her hair.
"Who doesn’t love a celebrity hair transformation? Shania has gone all in, ricocheting from brunette to pink then platinum blonde in the space of about 6 weeks. This, and some close studying of her parting, suggest Shania’s having fun with wigs (sensible, if she wants to have any hair left) but this sort of radical shapeshifting is definitely a 2023 hair trend," said Fiona.
"And, not everyone will want to hear this, but it’s definitely a Kardashian trickledown. The influence of Kim’s icy platinum Met Gala look and Kylie’s rotation of candy-hued wigs can’t be ignored. These ultra-dramatic shades are the current go-to for anyone who wants to make a statement," she concluded.
Fiona also commented on Shania's pink hair that she debuted back in December and complimented the 57-year-old singer for her bold look as she subverted expectations placed on women at her age.
"While pink’s now so mainstream it’s basically considered the fifth natural hair color, we love to see women - of any age - sticking two fingers up to societal expectations of how their 'do should look. Kudos Shania!"
While these dramatic wig transformations may not be everyone's cup of tea, the singer has spoken about her newfound confidence and why she is excited to be trying new things - which seemingly includes switching up her look in this dramatic fashion!
Shania Twain spoke about embracing her menopausal body and being naked at 57 on the front of her album cover. The singer revealed that she has recently learned to love her aging body and has a newfound confidence that extends from loving herself naked to expressing herself with a variety of new looks and wigs.
Shania also joked, 'I’m only gonna get more saggy, right?' as she revealed why it is key that she has found her confidence now, and if there was ever a time to get nude for an album - it's this one!
Shania Twain's new album Queen of Me was released on Friday, February 3, 2023.
