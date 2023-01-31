Shania Twain talks about posing nude, 'I’m only gonna get more saggy, right?'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Shania Twain has opened up about her latest nude cover for her album Queen of Me, and her reasoning is as sincere as it is inspirational.

In an interview with Hoda Kotb for the Making Space (opens in new tab) podcast and on the Today show (opens in new tab), Shania Twain revealed that she felt amazing and wrote her latest album as a celebration of being alive. The star explained that she has embraced life and her body and has decided that for the first time she is confident enough to go nude - at 57 years old.

"I did a whole shoot as part of the album artwork where I’m completely nude and it was really scary. But it was sort of like, I don’t really love my body, I don’t love looking at myself in the mirror with the lights on or looking in the mirror at all at my body. So I said, 'Listen I’m gonna face that fear,'" she told Hoda.

"If I look at myself from head to toe in the mirror I see my faults … I’m just tired of that lack of freedom. I wanna be more relaxed and comfortable in my own skin," she said. "When you’re naked, now you’re relying entirely on your own love of yourself and respect for yourself."

The star explained that she decided to embrace this vulnerability and not worry about being judged. "I committed 100% and I wasn’t thinking about what anybody thought, I didn’t think about who was in the room. This is about me, this is my moment to really embrace myself in a vulnerable moment. It had to be vulnerable where I felt that I was facing a fear of being judged or being maybe even laughed at, being embarrassed. But it was only empowering,"

On a more serious note, the star said that she knows her body is aging. Previously Shania revealed that Lyme disease nearly ended her career and she was unable to project her voice and speak properly because and vocal chord issues. However, this isn't going to stop her. "[I] can’t slow the process of aging. That is out of my control so I need to start enjoying aging and enjoying all that comes with that," she told Hoda and Jenna.

In the podcast, she joked about her age and said, "I’m only gonna get more saggy, right?" She added, "it’s also one of those things like, I better enjoy this moment right now because I know I don’t look like I did when I was 20."

The star also added that for her she would rather not go down the plastic surgery root. "I’ve come to a point where no, I’m not gonna do it. And maybe that was probably part of what pushed me to go, ok, it’s time to start loving yourself in your own skin because sure I’ve got lots of friends who have had very successful surgeries but I’ve also seen others that aren’t so successful."

She added, "And then I think well what if I’m one of those that doesn’t heal very well, then I’m gonna hate that about myself. And then I’m gonna regret doing it," she said.

The star concluded that while she realizes that her body is aging and changing, the main thing that she needs to worry about changing is her own perception of herself. "So it’s my perception of things that has to change, it’s the way I see things that has to change instead of changing who I am and what I look like," she said.