Where is Hoda from the Today show and is she leaving? Fans send love amid host's absence
Hoda from the Today show is absent due to a 'family health matter'
Hoda Kotb is on a leave from the Today show - we reveal what we know so far about the co-host's absence.
You may know Hoda Kotb as the bubbly, quippy, always-happy co-host of the Today show, where you can often catch her with her other co-hosts, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Jenna Bush Hager, and more.
On March 1, after fans began to wonder where she went, her colleagues confirmed the reason for her absence. Luckily, Hoda is OK, says Craig Melvin, a host of Today's 3rd Hour - but she's dealing with some family things.
Here's what we know so far about Hoda's absence from Today, why she's out, and how long she'll be gone.
Where is Hoda on the Today show?
Hoda, who has not taped a live broadcast of the show since February 17, left fans to wonder where she could be.
Her colleagues revealed that her absence is due to a "family health issue," and that luckily, she's OK.
The other co-hosts of the show, including Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones, have been filling in for Hoda in her absence.
Hoda isn't the only one down for the count right now - as of March 1, Savannah Guthrie, one of the other notable hosts of Today, tested positive for COVID-19 during the live broadcast.
That led Craig and Sheinelle to have to lead the broadcast themselves this morning, Wednesday, March 2.
Is Hoda Kotb leaving the Today show?
As of now, Hoda has no plans to permanently leave Today - she's just on leave right now due to a family matter, her colleagues confirmed.
Craig and Sheinelle know, however, that fans were concerned about Hoda's absence - and they made a point to update fans about how she's doing on this morning's broadcast.
"We know a lot of you have been wondering how she's doing. We can tell you that Hoda's okay. She's got a family health matter that she's been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back at the desk real, real soon," Craig said.
So don't worry folks - she'll be back soon enough.
We love you Hodes! Praying for you and your family @hodakotb 🙏🏻💜🙏🏻💜 Hoda Kotb handling family health matter https://t.co/mg9enhHAPa via @TODAYshowMarch 1, 2023
Fans have also been sending their love to Hoda since she's been absence, showing their support for her even when she can't make it to set.
"We miss you Hoda 🙏 ! Hoping everything is okay! Your laughter is so contagious that you are so deeply missed!" one person wrote on Instagram.
