Shania Twain's favorite facial oil is the nourishing winter treat your skin is craving

All Shania Twain wants to do is have glowing skin... and this cult-favorite product helps her achieve it.

With Shania Twain's new album Queen of Me expected to release in February 2023, there's no doubt the country-pop icon needs to practice a little extra self-care to get in the zone for all of the album press she's bound to do.

In the past, Shania, who recently stated publicly she's embracing her "menopausal body," has said her skincare routine is made up of sunscreen and a vitamin C serum every day, as well as trying to exfoliate on a regular basis. But more recently, the singer revealed that she loves one particular skincare product to keep her skin bright and glowing: Drunk Elephant's Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil.

(opens in new tab) Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Face Oil, $68 | Sephora (opens in new tab) A face oil rich in critical antioxidants and omegas 6 and 9 that moisturizes, nourishes, and visibly balances while restoring a youthful-looking glow.

In an interview, Shania said that this $68 face oil was "her favorite" - and she's not the only one, seeing as it has over 1,000 five-star reviews on Sephora's website.

She also mentions that this face oil is great for a myriad of reasons, including makeup removal. "I remove makeup with it and wear it morning and night after washing my face. I always apply it before using moisturizer," she says.

One thing we're always looking for in a skincare product is that it'll bring a bit of brightness to our face, which Shania promises the Drunk Elephant Maruca Oil delivers. "It brings color to my face instantly and leaves it feeling so lovely," she mentions.

(Image credit: Andreas Rentz / Staff / Getty Images)

Shania also says that she loves this oil so much, that she'll often give it away as a gift for friends and family. "I gave several to friends and family for Christmas gifts—gotta share the love," she mentions.

Although this product is a little pricey (ringing in at $68 for 1 oz.), it's a widely beloved product for a reason. This face oil only has one ingredient, doesn't clog pores (according to users), has no additional fragrance, and helps target dull and/or dry skin - perfect for those winter months when your skin needs a little extra TLC.

And Shania isn't the only one who loves this face oil. One user on the Sephora website left a review, saying that this oil was a "game changer."

"I have dry and sensitive skin and this is a game changer! It calms my skin beautifully and I’m convinced it reduces the appearance of my pores. I love to throw it under my makeup for a smooth finish!" the user commented, and gave the product five stars.