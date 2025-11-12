I'm A Celeb is returning! From previous winners to filming locations - how good is your jungle knowledge?

For anyone whose favourite time of the year is when Ant and Dec take to our screens live from Aus with all the juicy gossip from the jungle, it's an exciting week.

Yep, I'm A Celebrity....Get Me Out Of Here! is back for 2025 and starts on Sunday November 16th, with a whole new horde of famous faces heading Down Under to test their nerve with creepy crawlies and minimal food.

A post shared by I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! (@imacelebrity) A photo posted by on

With the likes of Kelly Brook, Jack Osbourne and Shona McGarty joining the ranks in a bid to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle, we predict that there's some great telly on the way.

Are you a diehard I'm A Celeb lover who's never missed a series? See how much you really know with our quiz.

Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here .

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors