Love Motherland? Quiz yourself on Julia and her pals' chaotic lives
Do you love Motherland as much as we do?
Motherland is one of our favourite BBC sitcoms to ever grace screens. It's hilarious, relatable and never fails to entertain no matter how many times we binge the episodes.
And with a Christmas special of Amandaland on the horizon, it's time to test your knowledge of the show that created the epic spin-off.
So, test your Motherland knowledge and see if you're a superfan!
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.