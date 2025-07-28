Strictly just confirmed two new pro dancers for 2025 - so who are Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon?

Although the sun is still firmly showing its face and the temperatures remain beautifully warm, it won't be long until the nights draw in and Strictly makes a return to our autumnal viewing schedule for 2025.

While we take our bets on which celebrities will be joining the line-up for the show's 23rd season, two brand new professional dancers will be waltzing onto the famed dance floor this year.

American-born Alexis Warr and Australian-born Julian Caillon are the newcomers vying to take their celebrity dance partner to the glory of nabbing the glitterball trophy - and we've had a look at what you need to know about the talented new professionals.

Meet Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon, Strictly Come Dancing's new pros

Alexis has previously won US dance series So You Think You Can Dance in 2022, with the accolade of becoming the first female Ballroom and Latin dancer to take the title.

No stranger to the Strictly franchise, Alexis has also performed as a guest Professional Dancer and in the dance troupe on the US version the show, and has showcased her skills on the likes of America's Got Talent and World of Dance.

Julian began dancing at the age of 10, and after representing his country in Ballroom and Latin American dancing, he appeared as a Professional Dancer on three seasons of Australia’s Dancing With The Stars.

The dance star has previously competed on the Australian version of So You Think You Can Dance. Julian's skills don't end with a rousing rumba or sultry salsa, as he has a degree in Exercise Physiology from UNSW Sydney and balances his dance career with work as a Personal Trainer and Exercise Physiologist.

Speaking to the BBC, Julian has described joining the Strictly professional line-up as a "Dream come true," explaining that he's been a fan of the show for years and, "can’t wait to get stuck in, have some fun, and be part of something special."

Alexis is very proud to bring her love of dance to new audiences and a different country. She says, "I can’t wait to step into the ballroom, pour my heart into every moment, and share my love of dance with the UK."

Alexis and Julian will join returning Strictly Professional Dancers Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden, Katya Jones, Karen Hauer, Nadiya Bychkova Nikita Kuzmin, Nancy Xu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle TsiakkasNeil Jones, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Aljaž Škorjanec, Kai Widdrington, Carlos Gu and Vito Coppola.

There's no change to the judging line-up, with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Head Judge Shirley Ballas all set to return to offer opinions and scores on the performances.

You'll also find Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman in their regular positions as hosts of the ever-popular series - we'll be keeping an eye out for the pair's outfits each week and will keep you up-to-date on how to replicate their style.

Strictly Come Dancing season 23 will air this autumn on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.