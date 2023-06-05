Natalie Portman nails smart-casual dressing with chic oversize blazer, bold red lipstick and classic jeans as she rises above the rumors in Paris

Natalie Portman nailed smart-casual dressing as she stepped out in Paris on Saturday, June 3, 2023, and rose above the rumors.

After days of rumors circling the actress, Natalie Portman rose above it all as she stepped out in Paris in a perfect ensemble to watch a match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont Foot at Parc des Princes in Paris.

The Friends with Benefits star showed she knew exactly how to style a blazer as she paired an oversized white and black checked blazer with an oversized crisp white shirt with straight-leg blue jeans. This style of straight-cut blue jeans is one of the best denim trends of 2023 and is an easy and flattering style to duplicate.

Natalie also added a chic Parisian twist to this street style as she wore a pair of large black cat-eye sunglasses and the best red lipstick for her skin tone, creating an effortlessly chic and minimalistic style moment.

Natalie wore the 'Prune' blazer from A.P.C which is made in a herringbone check and has a double-breasted silhouette, multiple pockets, side vents, and a boxy silhouette. Unfortunately, this exact style is no longer available to buy, but there are a number of other brands that sell similar styles so you can still emulate Natalie's look.

Natalie's look in Paris was a perfect lesson in simple elegance and demonstrated that versatile wardrobe staples - such as an oversized blazer - are the cornerstones of a great wardrobe.

Cassidy Check Blazer, (£129.00) $180.00 | Hush This is the versatile Cassidy blazer. The longer length means it can be layered over casual leggings and jeans, while the classic monochrome check takes it seamlessly into evening territory, too. The blazer is much Natalie's and has a classic style that is perfect for anytime of year.

Jenny, Cotton Poplin Shirt (£98.00) $160.00 | Reiss The Jenny shirt is crafted from a cotton poplin fabric. The collar gives this shirt a versatile look so it can be worn casually with jeans and in trainers, or formally with a suit for a modern tailored look.

If you are looking for ways to style jeans and a blazer for easy day-to-night outfit ideas, Natalie gave a great example of creating a look that perfect for something as casual as a football match.

For an elevated smarter style, there are a number of celebrities who have showcased how best to wear an oversized blazer, and how to style this piece for a different look. Kate Middleton's bright yellow LK Bennett blazer adds the perfect pop of color to her all-white outfit as she stepped out in May.

Katie Holmes’ super sexy Cannes look also had us rushing to buy a black blazer when she stepped out in a super chic oversized blazer look.