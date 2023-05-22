Katie Holmes’ super sexy Cannes look has us rushing to buy a black blazer asap

Katie Holmes recently attended the Cannes film festival in one of our favorite looks - a sexy black blazer.

Katie Holmes is always wearing looks that we simply adore. Her style is effortlessly cool, while still maintaining an air of sophistication and elegance, a yin-yang that is not so easy to pull off. From her funky zebra pants to her beloved wide-leg trousers, the star is always wearing enviable items - and her most recent look from the Cannes film festival remains no exception.

Katie's new look added yet another layer to her already versatile fashion repertoire as she sported a stunning black suit at the 'Women's Stories Gala' in partnership with Vanity Fair Europe at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 18.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The black blazer she's sporting has satin lapels, as well as a tailored silhouette that perfectly accentuates her waist. She also chose a black pencil skirt that had a slit going all the way up to about her mid-thigh - the perfect way to show some skin without comprising the elegance of the look.

For shoes, she chose a pair of magenta kitten heels from Manolo Blahnik, a la Carrie Bradshaw. Come to think of it, we'd assume Carrie would have been all over this look back in the '90s.

Katie also carried a black leather clutch bag, and accessorized the stunning look with some dangling silver earrings, as well as slicked back hair (taking a page from Anne Hathaway's "wet" hair look, we see), and totally rocking a bold, matte red lip.

The Cannes Film Festival is, of course, a breeding ground for stunning sartorial displays, but out of everyone's looks so far, we just have to point out that Katie's truly takes the cake in our opinion - second only to Helen Mirren's blue hair, of course.

It also just so happens that the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc was also the location chosen for Sofia Richie's wedding - which occurred not long before her father, Lionel Richie, played the during King Charles' coronation concert.