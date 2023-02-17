Katie Holmes sports dazzling zebra pants at fashion week and we need a pair

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

One of our favorite women on planet earth, Katie Holmes, stepped out in style for New York Fashion Week in sparkly, zebra-print pants.

Katie Holmes undoubtedly has her pants game on lock. From wide-leg trousers to her best jeans, Katie is always impressing us with her ability to pull off truly any style - and her appearance at the Marc Jacobs show for New York Fashion Week was certainly no exception.

Throughout the beginning of February, celebrities, influencers, designers and models alike have been gathering for a slew of the many fashion shows that have been taking place in the city to show off Fall and Winter collections for 2023. Recently, Katie Holmes attended the Marc Jacobs show with a plethora of other A-listers, but stood out among the crowd in a truly unique, yet timeless, look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although, of course, Katie's zebra pants are totally stealing the spotlight for this look, we certainly have to acknowledge that the rest of her layered outfit is also a 10/10.

Starting at the top, Katie paired a super chic black turtleneck - a capsule wardrobe staple we can't live without - with a long black blazer, adding a sort of menswear-feel to the outfit. On the bottom, obviously, are the true stars - the zebra pants.

Not only are the pants zebra-printed (a pattern we suddenly wish we were seeing a lot more of, might we add), but they're also sparkly.

We'd imagine a pair of pants that's covered in tiny sequins could potentially get uncomfortable, but we just know Katie would do anything in the name of fashion, seeing as she always look so damn chic. The pants also boast a super flattering cut, flaring out at the ends slightly for a nod to '70s fashion.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For accessories, Katie stuck to a round, black leather clutch with gold hardware, as well as dangling diamond earrings, to add just a little more sparkle to her already glowing get up.

At the Marc Jacobs show, Katie sat in truly the most iconic seating arrangement humanly possible: front row, and next to a handful of other A-list celebs, including Alan Cumming, Mindy Kaling, Savannah Guthrie, Anna Wintour, and none other than Kate Hudson. Although, of course, all of the stars attending the show looked fabulous, Katie's outfit certainly stood out among the crowd in the best way.