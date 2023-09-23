Libra compatibility - elegant sign's romantic needs and how they interact with the rest of the zodiac

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Libra compatibility in love is dependent on creating a balance. Their needs and desires in a relationship are flexible, and subject to negotiation with the partner. Libra is an open minded sign who is happy to engage in the give-and-take of romantic relationships. Their compatibility with others is dependent on the other’s willingness to compromise

So we've had a look at Pisces compatibility, Aquarius compatibility, Aries compatibility, Taurus compatibility, Gemini compatibility, Cancer compatibility, Leo compatibility, and Virgo compatibility. Next up is Libra compatibility - and what that might look like with other signs in the zodiac.

First thing first – Libra is an air sign, and as such it is charming, independent, free thinking and adaptable. They need their own space, and in return, they’ll let you have yours. They enjoy a mutual exchange of ideas and learning of original thought patterns. Librans are easily identified by their stylish presence, their traditional values and their spotless homes.

Ruled by Venus, planet of love and beauty, Libra shares a ruling planet with stable Taurus. The link with Venus means that love is a basic need for them, and they thrive when they’re in a loving relationship. They appreciate a stable, committed love story, and will consider marriage early on in the relationship. Libra love is instant and total.

There’s a lot to consider around astrology in 2023, and lots of surprises. Could dating a Libra be in your destiny this year?

For greater clarity into Libra compatibility, you'll need to look deeply into your personal astrological birth chart – until that happens, here is the most important information.

What does Libra need in a partner?

(Image credit: Alice Adler/Getty Images)

Balance is the main characteristic that Libra looks for in a potential mate. They would love someone who sees both sides of the argument, just like they do, and can move on from any disagreement without holding a grudge. Switching from a day of hard work to an evening on the tiles, and from a gardening weekend to a week of decorating the house has to be smooth and effortless for a Libra’s partner.

Libra is patient and reasonable, and they’d like to receive the same in return. Make sure they understand why you do things – if you leave a party early, if you have a snack, if you change your phone cover. They know there’s a reason for everything, and want to know why, so they don’t have to assume.

Venus is the planet of love and beauty, named for the Goddess of love. Librans take great joy in the creation and sustaining of a relationship. They’re never single for very long, because they’re good-looking and bright, so they get snapped up quite quickly. Even when they want to enjoy a summer alone, Venus pushes them toward someone new.

Librans feel very comfortable in a relationship and work well in a pair. They’d rather be together than alone, but that doesn’t mean they’ll put up with a mediocre partner. If you fail on the basics, you’re out, and tomorrow they’ll be out with somebody new. So make sure you bring your A-game in terms of expressing your love, adhering to Libra’s boundaries, and honoring them and their wishes.

Libra is a good communicator, but not all of that communication is verbal. They will tell you when you’ve crossed the line, but they might tell you with a single raised eyebrow, or a huff, so be attentive.

What is a Libra like in a relationship?

Libra offers everything to a partner early on in the relationship and is therefore very popular in the dating arena. The Libra’s patient and understanding nature makes them appear to be the dream spouse, and when they float the idea of commitment within five dates, their new love can’t believe their luck!

When they get used to the love story, and realize that it takes away from their alone time, they start to dig a tunnel out. Libra doesn’t check out of the relationship, but they certainly try to make excuses to find a way to spend time with friends, or at the shops, or sitting alone in a coffee shop with a crossword. It’s ironic really, that Libra’s ability to give space to their partner and be non-clingy, results in them finding themselves in a clingy relationship, devoid of space.

If a Libra allows you to help clean the bathroom or cook with them, that’s a sign that they’ve taken you into their hearts. Their space means the world to them, and they like to do things in their own special way.

Librans can come across as judgmental because they like what they like and they’re not likely to compromise, but they don’t judge anybody for doing things differently. They just have high standards, and they hold themselves to the same standards. They’re a Venus sign, so they need to see beauty and elegance in all that they do and all that surrounds them. They don’t expect you to keep up with their stylish ways, though they will appreciate you making the effort.

If you can accept that the Libra like their life to be ‘just so’ and need their intellectual stimulation meaning books and entertainment regularly, you’ll understand that they’re not picking on you when they want things to be a little different and that they’re not disappointed in you when they need to meet up with their friends. Libra is a cardinal sign on the wheel, which makes it a self-motivated ambitious sign. Their classical element is Air, and that means they’re curious and quick thinking. Librans won’t have even started dating you if they had any worries or suspicions, as they know their own worth, and won’t demean themselves by going out with a ‘maybe’.

Virgo compatibility with other star signs

(Image credit: Oksana Zueva/Getty Images)

Aries

Aries and Libra compatibility is that of perfect polarity. Those two signs reside on opposite ends of the zodiacal wheel, so their traits complete one another. Aries is wild and Libra is tame. Libra is chilled and Aries is extra spicy. They’re nothing alike but they go together well. If they get together, they’ll stick together.

Taurus

Taurus and Libra love compatibility is incredible. Two signs ruled by the same planet, both loving, graceful and humorous, what can go wrong? At times, the Taurus will need more time indoors, the Libra more time in the escapism of the gym or the mall, but oftentimes their best bud is their beloved partner under the blessings of Venus.

Gemini

Gemini and Libra compatibility can be fun! Both are air signs, so both naturally display a fresh way of thinking, flexibility, and communication. Libra might be a bit more graceful whereas Gemini is an out-and-proud party animal, but they can accept each other as they are and embrace each other’s worlds together.

Cancer

Cancer and Libra love compatibility is the ideal love story we didn’t know we needed. Both signs adore the home. Libra likes to keep it elegant, Cancer likes to keep it inviting, and they can compromise on an understated theme. What’s important is their joy at imagining, creating, and inhabiting the ideal space for them both, and their potential babies.

Leo

Leo and Libra love compatibility could be complicated. It’s not about them being different, because opposites can be very compatible at times. It’s more about them being extreme. Leo is extremely fiery, very loud and proud, and loves to express. Libra is extremely intellectual, very peaceful and quiet, and loves pretty things. They won’t be comfortable in each other’s presence, let alone in a relationship.

Virgo

Virgo and Libra love compatibility can be fantastic. They’re two very similar signs, both mature and organized, both balanced and accepting. They’ll feel relieved to have found each other! Libra is a little more stylish, which makes the Virgo view them as magically stunning. Virgo is a little more well-learned, which makes the Libra view them as marvelously intelligent.

Libra

Libra and Libra love compatibility can be phenomenal. Both parties are gentle, friendly, loving and faithful, as both are ruled by Venus, planet of love and beauty. Libra spends a lifetime looking for someone with standards as high as theirs, and maybe dating themselves is the perfect answer.

Scorpio

Scorpio and Libra love compatibility could absolutely work, but they’re very different individuals. Scorpio is passionate, powerful, and intense. Libra is cool, stylish, and understanding. They won’t have much in common. However, their love credentials are great, because both are committed to never hurting a current partner. They can also bond over their vengeful ideas for their ex-partners.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius and Libra's love compatibility is just not there. Sagittarius is the most chaotic sign, trends do not apply to them and they laugh at the idea of fashion. Libra is the most stylish sign, trends give them life and they read thirty fashion magazines a month. It’s not just about the way they dress, their approach to life, tradition and the future is entirely opposite to one another.

Capricorn

Capricorn and Libra love compatibility is subtle but magnetic. Capricorn loves financial achievements and enjoys rubbing shoulders with the movers and shakers. Libra loves being free from constraints, and enjoys meeting famous people. They’re not exactly the same, but will both love striving for a wealthy lifestyle and making friends with fascinating people.

Aquarius

Aquarius and Libra love compatibility has its pros and its cons. On the one hand, they’re both air signs, both mind-centered, intellectual and excited by innovation. On the other hand, Libra goes by the rules, they predict styles that suit everyone and they personally like for people to be equal and to be treated the same. Whereas Aquarius loves the diversity of our world, and despite their unwavering political devotion to equality, they prefer individuality over uniformity.

Pisces

Pisces and Libra love compatibility can be lovely. Both are sweet and accepting signs, who love to be in love. Pisces is extremely romantic and will let their partner get away with murder. Libra doesn’t require such allowances of course, but enjoys the feeling of being accepted. They’re both great at planning a dream future for the relationship.