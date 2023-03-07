Kyle Richards' 'beautiful glow' is down to this natural-looking foundation - and it's on sale

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kyle Richards' foundation of choice, which the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star swears by comes with more skin-friendly ingredients than you could shake a stick at.

Paris Hilton's auntie Kyle shared the secrets of her skincare routine, along with her favorite beauty products and needless to say - we were all ears.

The reality star, actor, and mom of four is 54 and fabulous - with the complexion to match. Although she's very comfortable in the financial department - Kyle RIchards' foundation is actually a mid-range product and even better, it's on sale!

What's the secret you ask? Well for Kyle, it's all about bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream.

(Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream SPF 30 Was $29.50(£24.90) , Now $23.04 (opens in new tab)(£23.90)| Amazon



The reality star revealed in a video with Amazon Live (opens in new tab) the reasons why this product, from a brand that she adores, is a makeup bag must-have.

“So, this is their tinted sunblock that I use as a foundation because I don’t want to wear a foundation every day,” she says. “But it just evens out your skin tone, and it’s not too heavy."

According to those in the know, including our team of beauty experts, utilizing the best facial sunscreens every morning with your various lotions and potions is one of the best skincare combinations.

A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

As this product includes sun protection, it means you can skip a step in your morning routine, and its broad color range provides an option for everyone.

Kyle is a native of LA, so sun protection is extra important and the skin-savvy star is a big fan of spray tans for getting her sun-kissed California girl look. Her approval indicates that those of us who like a spray tan, or go for the best gradual tan body lotions or even the best instant tan better listen up.

"It comes in many colors. I use a few different colors if I have a spray tan, if I don’t have a spray tan, if it’s winter, if it’s summer. It’s beautiful," says Kyle. "It just has a beautiful glow to it, and it covers just enough without making it feel like you have too much makeup on. So, I absolutely love that and I love their products.”

Recently, Kyle spoke out after allegations that she was using Ozempic for weight loss hit the headlines.

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)

"A lot of people think I’ve been taking Ozempic," she said, on Two Ts In A Pod (opens in new tab), a podcast hosted by former housewives Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge. "To clarify I've never taken Ozempic."

Kyle credits her recent body transformation to cutting out sugar, carbs, and alcohol - as well as spending two hours a day working out.

She did, however, admit to having some plastic surgery too. “I had a breast reduction. I wanted a tummy tuck because of the skin from having four babies, the excess skin,” she revealed. “Because no matter how much you workout, you always will have that skin, if it’s not taken away.”