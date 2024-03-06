Kristen Scott Thomas looks incredible as she makes runway debut in oversized coat and leather - and we're taking notes on how to style grey hair
Kristin Scott Thomas's runway debut at 63 was seriously chic
Kristen Scott Thomas made her runway debut at age 63 at the Miu Miu Paris Fashion Week for the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show.
It is believed that Kristen has never before walked a catwalk before, but she looked like a pro as she wore a selection of pieces and confidently strutted past the onlookers who could only admire her incredible poise.
The actress wore a collection of steel-grey pieces including one of the best winter coats we've seen this year when it comes to chicness.
The gorgeous coat featured a wrap-buttoned front and a high collar. The piece was cuffed to perfectly reveal the crisp white shirt worn beneath, channelling serious sharpness.
White trousers in a wide-leg cut matched the shirt and contrasted perfectly with the black leather accessories that were paired with the look including thick gloves and a pair of loafers.
Shop Chic Wool Coats
& Other Stories
RRP: £85 (was £205) | Buttoned A-line wool coat with a high neck and delicate top-stitching.
Me + Em
RRP: £247.50 (was £495) | This bouclé coat is made from Italian wool and features wide sleeves and button detailing.
An ornate diamond brooch was the perfect piece to elevate this look and sat towards the centre of Kristin's chest. The star is one of the many celebrities to embrace grey hair and also wore her short silver hair in a cropped swept-back look that made her face the centre stage of the look.
Her makeup was low-key and highlighted her excellent cheekbones and jawline. A little eyeliner on her top lid widened her eyes and created the perfect no-makeup makeup look.
Alongside Kristin, other stars including Gigi Hadid were invited to walk in the iconic show.
Walking the runway with the stars was Dr Qin Huilan, a 70-year-old Shanghai-based doctor turned social media fashionista who revealed on Instagram how the fashion brand reached out to her. "One day, I received a catwalk invitation from miumiu on my Instagram! From the private message to the official invitation letter, it only took a few days. It’s true, I was officially invited to participate in the miumiu 2024fw show!"
She added, "Before the age of 70, I only cared about my patients as a doctor. Who would have thought that at the age of 70, I would be standing here on the runway today?"
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
