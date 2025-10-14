Jesy Nelson's honesty is a reminder for every woman: beauty isn't seen, it's felt
Sharing some wonderful words about her postnatal body, the singer reveals she's 'never felt prouder' of the way she looks after giving birth to twins
Singer Jesy Nelson has shared some powerful words about finding love and acceptance for her body, after "years of extreme dieting".
Jesy gave birth to identical twin girls, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe, with partner Zion Foster, in May this year. She was diagnosed with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome during her pregnancy, a complication that required close monitoring.
Referencing her diagnosis while talking about her altered feelings towards her postnatal body, Jesy appeared on Instagram in some natural shots, wearing just her underwear while holding her baby daughters.
She wrote, "I never thought it would have taken having two beautiful baby girls, that I could have potentially lost, to make me realise how incredible my body actually is."
The star discussed a lifelong issue with feeling dissatisfied with her body, and the lengths she'd gone to in trying to comply with difficult beauty standards.
Jesy continued, "33 years of extreme diets, 33 years of putting myself down wishing my belly was flatter, wanting my waist just a little smaller and almost going through with a boob job, to now standing here having this photo taken."
Jesy acknowledged the changes that pregnancy had given her body - changes that a lot of women struggle to come to terms with despite them being a natural part of bringing a baby into the world.
She also touched upon the pressure to "bounce back," when often this is just too difficult after birth, or impossible because the bodily changes are there for life.
Importantly, Jesy shared she doesn't want her own daughters to feel as negatively about their bodies as she always has - a cycle that's definitely worth breaking.
"I can honestly say I’ve never felt prouder of my body and what it has been through," she said, adding, "Yes my boobs hang lower and my belly is bigger and squishier - it doesn't look how it used to, but my god it created the best gift that has ever happened to me.
"I never want my girls to feel the way I did about my body for so many years.
"So to all the future mummies or the mummies that have just given birth, if you’re struggling with how you are feeling in yourself or are maybe even feeling the pressure to 'snap back' just take a moment to remember what YOU did!"
Jesy finished her inspiring post with the words, "Be kinder to yourself and remember you are INCREDIBLE!"
The comments continued the positive vibe of Jesy's post, with singer Jessie J writing, "This is the energy for life. YOU are beautiful."
Presenter Sian Welby added, "The second photo, I can hear the joy. This post is everything."
Echoing the thoughts of others, Bree Lenehan wrote, "These girls are so lucky to grow up with a role model like this, and a mama who will encourage them to love themselves exactly as they are."
