Jaye Griffiths opens up on 'humiliating' domestic abuse as fans praise her 'inspiring' bravery

Comments of support have been flooding in for Emmerdale actress Jaye Griffiths, 62, after she bravely recounted the abuse she was subjected to by an ex-partner on Thursday's episode of Loose Women.

Speaking about the horrific experience at the hands of her ex-partner, whom she has not named, she said, "It’s humiliating because you don’t know who you are. The shame is immense.

“I want to say to anyone who's in that position now, it’s not your fault,” she added.

Through tears, she revealed that she can quickly be taken back to that time in her life and that thinking of her struggles triggers strong memories. But when she does think back, which she says she “rarely” does, she said, “I just feel so sorry for her. And sad that it took me so long to extricate myself and find myself again.

“How did I go to the shops? I was still working, still cleaning the house, we still went out,” she said.

The painful recollection of her experience prompted many fans to send messages of praise and support to Jaye, with one commenting on her interview, “Well done Jaye. You are a strong, brave, inspiring lady. I'm sure you will help so many people to stand up and feel strong. I wish you a happy, contented and peaceful life.”

Another said, “She is so powerful and inspiring. She was so wonderful to share this with us. It can happen to anyone.”

Jaye’s appearance on Loose Women follows her interview on Kaye Adams’ How to be 60 podcast last month, during which she first revealed that she had been a victim of domestic abuse.

“I couldn’t tell anybody because I was so ashamed. I disappeared for about five years," she told Kaye. “You would now use the term gaslight, but I couldn’t make a decision. I didn’t know if what I thought was real was real, because he would constantly tell me I was wrong and the day after he hit me, I would get jewellery.”

But one day, she finally went to the police to put an end to the abuse. “When I finally went to the police, they said on average a woman is hit 37 times before she tells anyone. All I did was lie – ‘no, I’m fine, thanks, I’m fine.’ That’s exhausting,” she said.

But it wasn’t an easy decision. “Time passes and you get stronger," she said. "People say to me, ‘Why didn’t you just leave?’ and I want to stab them in the eye and go, ‘Where? And tell who? And do what?’

It’s taken time, about “three or four years,” Jaye says, but she is now living a “gentle and peaceful” life and is in a happy relationship.

“I am myself again, and I am living a life that is so beautiful,” she said. “I love my home and my husband and our gentle, quiet life we lead. There is no drama at home. I save it all for hurting people at work!"